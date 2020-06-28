IN ANSON, Saturday at 11:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

3:36 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported, no location given.

9:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Grumpy Men Avenue.

10:23 p.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was reported on Church Street.

IN ATHENS, Sunday at 12:18 a.m., loud noise was reported on Brighton Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:58 a.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on Old Belgrade Road.

8:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

9:46 a.m., complaints about animals were made on Westwood Road.

10:33 a.m., theft was reported on Weston Street.

11:11 a.m., property was recovered on Riverside Drive.

2:10 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Civic Center Drive.

2:51 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Senator Way.

4:12 p.m., a dog bite was reported on Water Street.

4:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Child Street.

4:35 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Stephen King Drive.

4:47 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Civic Center Drive.

5:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.

5:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Stony Brook Road.

6:10 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Whitten Road.

6:48 p.m., a well-being check was requested at Bangor and School streets.

8:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tall Pines Way.

8:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

11:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at North Belfast Avenue and Route 3.

11:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

Sunday at 12:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

2:28 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

3:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lincoln Street.

IN BELGRADE, Saturday at 2:30 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Route 27.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Saturday at 9:26 p.m., noise was reported on Main Street.

IN CHINA, Saturday at 9:58 p.m., loud noise was reported on Woodbury Lane.

IN EMBDEN, Saturday at 8:10 p.m., harassment was reported on Embden Pond Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 10:30 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

11:18 a.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

2:57 p.m., a case involving forgery, larceny or fraud was reported on Mill Street.

4:29 p.m., a fire or smoke investigation was reported on Connor Avenue.

9 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willow Street.

10:21 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported o n Main Street.

Sunday at 9:19 a.m., mischief was reported on Industrial Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 7:14 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Box Shop Hill Road.

10:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

Sunday at 2:57 a.m., noise was reported on Anson Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 9:44 a.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on Summer Street.

11:35 a.m., property was reported lost on the Kennebec River Rail Trail.

11:56 a.m., property was recovered on Winthrop Street.

IN HARMONY, Sunday at 8:55 a.m., threatening was reported on Bean Hill Road.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 11:35 p.m., fireworks were reported on East Madison Road.

Sunday at 12:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Saturday at 7:06 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Welch Avenue.

10:18 p.m., a missing person was reported on Blue Rock Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 3:11 p.m., a caller from Hatto Farm Road reported a scam.

Sunday at 9:51 a.m., threatening was reported on Ward Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 9:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Road.

12:41 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

2:06 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on McGrath Pond Road.

3:21 p.m., noise was reported on Water Street.

6:38 p.m., threatening was reported on High Street.

7:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Road.

8:18 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

9:03 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on High Street.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 6:06 p.m., a fire or smoke investigation was reported on Badgerboro Road.

8:44 p.m., threatening was reported on Oxbow Road.

Sunday at 12:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Interstate 95 southbound.

IN PHILLIPS, Saturday at 7:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ross Avenue.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 4:17 p.m., a burglary was reported on Watrous Court.

Sunday at 9:11 a.m., mischief was reported on Barney Cianchette Road.

9:20 a.m., mischief was reported on Barney Cianchette Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 10:25 p.m., loud noise was reported on Papoose Lane.

Sunday at 12:05 a.m., loud noise was reported on Papoose Lane.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:49 a.m., a theft was reported on Weston Street.

11:51 a.m., loud noise was reported on North Avenue.

1:05 p.m., loud noise was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

1:20 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

1:48 p.m., a caller from Judkins Court reported a scam.

4:13 p.m., a theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

5:41 p.m., threatening was reported on Norton Lane.

6:09 p.m., threatening was reported on Norton Lane.

7:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waye Street.

8:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Milburn Street.

8:08 p.m., loud noise was reported on Indian Ridge.

8:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

Sunday at 7:48 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Dudley Corner Road.

8:04 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN SOLON, Saturday at 10:12 p.m., an assault was reported on South Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 6:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Highland and Roberts avenues.

8 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

10:04 a.m., an assault was reported on Summer Street.

11:10 a.m., a traffic crash involving injury was reported on Main Street.

11:18 a.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.

2:27 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Armory Road.

2:46 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

3:17 p.m., a caller from Kennedy Memorial Drive reported an unwanted person on the premises.

5:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

5:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilkes Street.

8:37 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

9:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

10:09 p.m., noise was reported on Oakdale Street.

Sunday at 5:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 5:30 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Clinton Avenue.

9:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Meadowview Lane.

11:57 p.m., a woods, brush or grass fire was reported on Lithgow Street.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 9:56 p.m., a complaint about fireworks was made on Route 133.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday at 7:50 a.m., Alexander L. Hickey, 24, of Industry, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

5:43 a.m., Roy W. Davis, 57, of Campbell Hill, New York, was arrested on a charge of motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over the speed limit.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 9:06 p.m., a person was arrested following traffic complaints on Whitten Road. No further information was available.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 9:48 p.m., Jerome Ugene Pitts, 27, of Jackson, Mississippi, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

11:54 p.m., Kirt Cookson, 19, of Palmyra, was arrested on a warrant.

Sunday at 1:49 a.m., Isaiah Matthew Perkins, 20, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:55 a.m., Amanda M. Crain, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violation a protection from harassment.

10:44 p.m., Zachary D. Irish, 26, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Sunday at 1:40 a.m., Kyle J. McCarthy, 24, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

Also at 1:40 a.m., Adam Cordova, 23, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of violation of conditions of release.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA Saturday at 1:31 p.m., Jedediah B. Tims, 37, of Winthrop, was issued a summons on charges of operating under the influence (drugs), one prior and operating a vehicle without a license, following an overdose rescue on Eastern Avenue.

7:33 p.m., Jennifer A. Rheiner, 44, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a change of assault following a request for assistance.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 10:49 p.m., Joshua D. Elliott, 38, of Clinton, was summoned on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender registration act, third offense.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 7:45 a.m., Ryenn E. Norwood, 31, of Pittston, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

7:43 p.m., a summons was issued to a person following a motor vehicle stop on Water Street. No further information was provided.

