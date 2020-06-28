What if you could travel back to Spring 2019 and warn the world about the coronavirus? Do you think people would listen, even if you provided evidence?

Now move forward 20 years. Coastal cities are flooded. Many more have died. Why? Our changing climate. What if someone from 2040 went back to 2020 and warned the world about what was going to happen? Would governments listen, even with evidence?

There’s already plenty of data to support that we’re all at grave risk. In 20 years things will be dire. According to NASA, “Multiple studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals show that 97 percent or more of actively publishing climate scientists agree: Climate-warming trends over the past century are extremely likely due to human activities.”

Yet we still flaunt folly in the face of danger. We elect politicians who refuse to believe in science, who say things like, “The Earth has gone through lots of natural cooling and warming cycles since long before humans were around. The whole climate change scare only exists so certain people can garner profit from fear mongering.” We have developed a herd mentality focused on denial. In the end, our shortsightedness and our keen ability to deflect unpleasant truths will result in the fall of our society.

It would make no difference if you were to go back to last spring and warn people about the coronavirus. Even if you told them that over 400,000 people would die soon, few would listen. You would be seen as a loony extremist — the same way many climate advocates are viewed today.

We can no longer prevent the coronavirus, but we can prevent millions of deaths over the next few decades. If you wish to add your efforts to this desperate fight, please log onto citizensclimatelobby.org, and find out how to help.

Ash Hekmat

Waterville

