SOCCER

Manchester City reached the FA Cup semifinals on Sunday, as goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling secured a 2-0 win at Newcastle.

Manchester City, the defending champion, and must beat Arsenal to reach another Cup final. Arsenal got an injury-time winner from Dani Ceballos to edge Sheffield United, 2-1.

Chelsea won 1-0 at Leicester and will face Manchester United in the other semifinal.

Games will be held July 18-19 at Wembley Stadium, with no fans present.

SPAIN: A brilliant back-heeled pass by Karim Benzema helped Real Madrid take a step toward reclaiming the Spanish league title with a 1-0 win at Espanyol.

Benzema’s no-look pass through the legs of defender Bernardo Espinosa and set up Casemiro in the heart of the box. The resulting goal and some flawless defending were all Madrid needed to move ahead of Barcelona by two points at the top of the table.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Veteran forward Wilson Chandler is opting not to join his Brooklyn Nets teammates for the resumption of the NBA season because of coronavirus concerns.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Joe Bugel, a former Phoenix Cardinals head coach and a longtime assistant coach who was regarded as one of the top offensive line coaches in NFL history, has died. He was 80.

Bugel was most well known for coaching “The Hogs,” Washington’s dominant offensive lines that helped lead the team to three Super Bowl championships under Hall of Fame head coach Joe Gibbs.

BASEBALL

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Edgar Santana will miss all of the abbreviated 2020 season after being suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

MLB announced that Santana tested positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance.

Santana, 28, is in the process of a comeback after missing all of the 2019 season following reconstructive surgery on his right elbow in September 2018.

