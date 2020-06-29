IN ANSON, Sunday at 12:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carrabassett Road.
8:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Church Street.
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 6:17 a.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported at North Belfast Avenue and Riverside Drive.
9:25 a.m., a well-being check was made on Greenlief Street.
10:30 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Northern Avenue.
12:36 p.m., an ATV/snowmobile complaint was made on Westwood Road.
12:57 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Campbell Street.
2:29 p.m., an animal well-being complaint was made on Civic Center Drive.
3:05 p.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.
4:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
4:49 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Quimby Street.
5:01 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Child Street.
5:09 p.m., a gas odor was reported on Burns Road.
5:32 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Summer Street.
5:49 p.m., an animal well-being complaint was made on Stephen King Drive.
6:41 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Flagg Street Place.
7:36 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.
7:38 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.
9:13 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.
9:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.
10:18 p.m., a homeless check was made on Water Street.
11:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.
IN BENTON, Sunday at 8:09 a.m., a well-being check was made at Asher Farms Mobile Home Park.
IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 7:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
Monday at 7:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN CHELSEA, Friday at 10:35 a.m., a simple assault was reported on River Road.
Saturday at 4:37 p.m., theft was reported on River Road.
11:2o p.m., a noise complaint was made on Nelson Road.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Sunday at 10:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norcross Hill Road.
IN CLINTON, Sunday at 5:20 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Winn Avenue.
3:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hillcrest Drive.
9:12 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Canaan Road.
9:11 p.m., vandalism was reported on Canaan Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 9:19 a.m., mischief was reported on Industrial Road.
7:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davis Road.
IN FARMINGDALE, Friday at 2:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Riverview Street.
3:42 p.m., fraud was reported on Northern Avenue.
Sunday at 3:03 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Carr Lane.
4:57 p.m., theft was reported on Sheldon Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 12:42 p.m., an assault was reported on Hannaford Drive.
5:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 11:17 a.m., a simple assault was reported on Spring Street.
4:18 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Mechanic Street.
7:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
Saturday at 12:34 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Libby Hill Road.
Sunday at 4:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Holborn Street.
1:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maine Avenue.
Monday at 2:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 4:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Balsam Drive and Winthrop Street.
IN HARMONY, Sunday at 9:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wellington Road.
IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 11:56 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Canaan Road.
IN JAY, Sunday at 6:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Tower Lane.
IN LITCHFIELD, Friday at 4:15 p.m., fraud was reported on Plains Road.
5:17 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Perry Drive.
Sunday at 6:15 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Plains Road.
IN MADISON, Sunday at 5 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Preble Avenue.
IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 10:07 a.m., harassment was reported on Karen Avenue.
1:33 p.m., a well-being check was made on Main Street.
IN MOUNT VERNON, Saturday at 10:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wings Mills Road.
IN NEW VINEYARD, Sunday at 12:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Stanley Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 9:51 a.m., threatening was reported on Ward Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 7:42 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gagnon Road.
8:27 a.m., theft was reported on Smithfield Road.
6:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Street.
10:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Belgrade Road.
1:21 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with injuries was reported on Oak Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 9:11 a.m., mischief was reported on Barney Cianchette Road.
9:20 a.m., mischief was reported on Barney Cianchette Road.
6:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Plaza.
Monday at 1 a.m. suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.
IN READFIELD, Saturday at 11:23 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Gordon Road.
IN RICHMOND, Tuesday at 10:18 p.m. suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
Wednesday at 11:47 a.m., fraud was reported on Alexander Reed Road.
7:57 p.m, a family fight was reported on Front Street.
Thursday at 1:04 p.m., threatening was reported on Mallard Drive.
6:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Baker Street.
Friday at 2:40 p.m., a well-being check was requested at Brunswick and Beedle roads.
IN ROME, Friday at 6:25 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Rome Road.
Saturday at 4:04 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Watson Pond Road.
Sunday at 4:19 p.m., vandalism was reported on Balsam Estates.
IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 11:58 a.m., theft was reported on Pond Road.
7:58 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Middle Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 10:40 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Spring Street.
12:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on French Street.
1:52 p.m., vandalism was reported on East Ridge Road.
9:16 p.m., an assault was reported on Big Bird Street.
10:38 p.m., threatening was reported on West Front Street.
Monday at 5:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
8:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
8:51 a.m., trespassing was reported on Cleveland Street.
IN SMITHFIELD, Sunday at 10:30 a.m., mischief was reported on Village Road.
IN SOLON, Sunday at 10:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Solon Road.
IN VASSALBORO, Sunday at 10:14 a.m., a well-being check was made on Hunt Road.
10:59 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Riverside Drive.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 6:44 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
10:57 a.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.
11:42 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
1:33 p.m., an assault was reported on Donald Street.
2:11 p.m., threatening was reported on Donald Street.
5:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grove Street.
6:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
8:44 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
IN WAYNE, Saturday at 2:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hemlock Lane.
IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 4:57 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Old Lewiston Road.
Saturday at 3:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Neck Road.
IN WILTON, Sunday at 5:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Fuller Street.
Monday at 9:06 a.m., theft was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.
IN WINDSOR, Sunday at 9:04 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Pine Ridge Road.
8:57 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on South Belfast Road.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 8:04 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Bellevue Street.
11:13 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Cushman Road.
IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 4:43 p.m., fraud was reported on Yukon Lane.
ARRESTS
IN CLINTON, Sunday at 6:12 a.m., an arrest was made following a motor vehicle stop on State Route 100. Further information was not available from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office by press time.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 8:59 p.m., Thomas Paul Murphy Jr., 55, of Richmond, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following the report of a traffic offense on Maine Avenue.
Saturday at 2:18 a.m., Andrew S. Truman, 25, of Chelsea, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, after suspicious activity was reported at the waterfront.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 9:39 p.m., Brandon W. Gile, 37, of Anson, was arrested on two counts of domestic violence assault.
Monday at 4:01 a.m., Philip W. Vicnaire, 28, of Etna, was arrested on a charge of theft and two probation holds.
4:22 a.m., David L. Ritchie, 43, of Scarborough, was arrested on a charge of theft.
5:30 a.m., Tyler Joseph York, 31, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of terrorizing.
8:40 a.m., Jesse Wade McLaughlin, 40, of Bingham, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing and disorderly conduct.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 7:15 p.m., Jason R. Carter, 34, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN WEST GARDINER, Sunday at 1:10 p.m., an arrest was made following a motor vehicle stop on Lewiston Road. Further information was not available from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office by press time.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7 p.m., Cassie Hammonds, 34, of Winthrop, was issued a summons on a charge of assault.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 10:26 a.m., James W. Green Jr., 38, of Bangor, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Bridge Street.
Saturday at 11:46 a.m., Nicole L. Decker, 39, of Richmond, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.
Noon, Travis L. Cottle, 34, of Houlton, was issued a summons on charges of attaching false plates and operating after habitual offender revocation, following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 1:18 a.m., Brendan James Palmer, 22, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of operating without a license.
