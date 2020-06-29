IN ANSON, Sunday at 12:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carrabassett Road.

8:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Church Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 6:17 a.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported at North Belfast Avenue and Riverside Drive.

9:25 a.m., a well-being check was made on Greenlief Street.

10:30 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Northern Avenue.

12:36 p.m., an ATV/snowmobile complaint was made on Westwood Road.

12:57 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Campbell Street.

2:29 p.m., an animal well-being complaint was made on Civic Center Drive.

3:05 p.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.

4:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

4:49 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Quimby Street.

5:01 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Child Street.

5:09 p.m., a gas odor was reported on Burns Road.

5:32 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Summer Street.

5:49 p.m., an animal well-being complaint was made on Stephen King Drive.

6:41 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Flagg Street Place.

7:36 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

7:38 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

9:13 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

9:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.

10:18 p.m., a homeless check was made on Water Street.

11:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

IN BENTON, Sunday at 8:09 a.m., a well-being check was made at Asher Farms Mobile Home Park.

IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 7:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Monday at 7:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN CHELSEA, Friday at 10:35 a.m., a simple assault was reported on River Road.

Saturday at 4:37 p.m., theft was reported on River Road.

11:2o p.m., a noise complaint was made on Nelson Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Sunday at 10:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norcross Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 5:20 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Winn Avenue.

3:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hillcrest Drive.

9:12 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Canaan Road.

9:11 p.m., vandalism was reported on Canaan Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 9:19 a.m., mischief was reported on Industrial Road.

7:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davis Road.

IN FARMINGDALE, Friday at 2:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Riverview Street.

3:42 p.m., fraud was reported on Northern Avenue.

Sunday at 3:03 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Carr Lane.

4:57 p.m., theft was reported on Sheldon Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 12:42 p.m., an assault was reported on Hannaford Drive.

5:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 11:17 a.m., a simple assault was reported on Spring Street.

4:18 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Mechanic Street.

7:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

Saturday at 12:34 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Libby Hill Road.

Sunday at 4:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Holborn Street.

1:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maine Avenue.

Monday at 2:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 4:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Balsam Drive and Winthrop Street.

IN HARMONY, Sunday at 9:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wellington Road.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 11:56 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Canaan Road.

IN JAY, Sunday at 6:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Tower Lane.

IN LITCHFIELD, Friday at 4:15 p.m., fraud was reported on Plains Road.

5:17 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Perry Drive.

Sunday at 6:15 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Plains Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 5 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Preble Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 10:07 a.m., harassment was reported on Karen Avenue.

1:33 p.m., a well-being check was made on Main Street.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Saturday at 10:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wings Mills Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Sunday at 12:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Stanley Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 9:51 a.m., threatening was reported on Ward Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 7:42 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gagnon Road.

8:27 a.m., theft was reported on Smithfield Road.

6:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Street.

10:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Belgrade Road.

1:21 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with injuries was reported on Oak Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 9:11 a.m., mischief was reported on Barney Cianchette Road.

9:20 a.m., mischief was reported on Barney Cianchette Road.

6:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Plaza.

Monday at 1 a.m. suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN READFIELD, Saturday at 11:23 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Gordon Road.

IN RICHMOND, Tuesday at 10:18 p.m. suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday at 11:47 a.m., fraud was reported on Alexander Reed Road.

7:57 p.m, a family fight was reported on Front Street.

Thursday at 1:04 p.m., threatening was reported on Mallard Drive.

6:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Baker Street.

Friday at 2:40 p.m., a well-being check was requested at Brunswick and Beedle roads.

IN ROME, Friday at 6:25 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Rome Road.

Saturday at 4:04 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Watson Pond Road.

Sunday at 4:19 p.m., vandalism was reported on Balsam Estates.

IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 11:58 a.m., theft was reported on Pond Road.

7:58 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Middle Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 10:40 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Spring Street.

12:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on French Street.

1:52 p.m., vandalism was reported on East Ridge Road.

9:16 p.m., an assault was reported on Big Bird Street.

10:38 p.m., threatening was reported on West Front Street.

Monday at 5:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

8:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

8:51 a.m., trespassing was reported on Cleveland Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Sunday at 10:30 a.m., mischief was reported on Village Road.

IN SOLON, Sunday at 10:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Solon Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Sunday at 10:14 a.m., a well-being check was made on Hunt Road.

10:59 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Riverside Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 6:44 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

10:57 a.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

11:42 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:33 p.m., an assault was reported on Donald Street.

2:11 p.m., threatening was reported on Donald Street.

5:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grove Street.

6:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:44 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

IN WAYNE, Saturday at 2:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hemlock Lane.

IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 4:57 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Old Lewiston Road.

Saturday at 3:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Neck Road.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 5:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Fuller Street.

Monday at 9:06 a.m., theft was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINDSOR, Sunday at 9:04 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Pine Ridge Road.

8:57 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on South Belfast Road.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 8:04 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Bellevue Street.

11:13 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Cushman Road.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 4:43 p.m., fraud was reported on Yukon Lane.

ARRESTS

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 6:12 a.m., an arrest was made following a motor vehicle stop on State Route 100. Further information was not available from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office by press time.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 8:59 p.m., Thomas Paul Murphy Jr., 55, of Richmond, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following the report of a traffic offense on Maine Avenue.

Saturday at 2:18 a.m., Andrew S. Truman, 25, of Chelsea, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, after suspicious activity was reported at the waterfront.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 9:39 p.m., Brandon W. Gile, 37, of Anson, was arrested on two counts of domestic violence assault.

Monday at 4:01 a.m., Philip W. Vicnaire, 28, of Etna, was arrested on a charge of theft and two probation holds.

4:22 a.m., David L. Ritchie, 43, of Scarborough, was arrested on a charge of theft.

5:30 a.m., Tyler Joseph York, 31, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of terrorizing.

8:40 a.m., Jesse Wade McLaughlin, 40, of Bingham, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing and disorderly conduct.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 7:15 p.m., Jason R. Carter, 34, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WEST GARDINER, Sunday at 1:10 p.m., an arrest was made following a motor vehicle stop on Lewiston Road. Further information was not available from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office by press time.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7 p.m., Cassie Hammonds, 34, of Winthrop, was issued a summons on a charge of assault.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 10:26 a.m., James W. Green Jr., 38, of Bangor, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Bridge Street.

Saturday at 11:46 a.m., Nicole L. Decker, 39, of Richmond, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.

Noon, Travis L. Cottle, 34, of Houlton, was issued a summons on charges of attaching false plates and operating after habitual offender revocation, following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 1:18 a.m., Brendan James Palmer, 22, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of operating without a license.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: