Nick Mayo will get the opportunity to play another season of professional basketball.

The Oakland native and Messalonskee graduate announced Monday on Twitter that he has agreed to a deal with Levanga Hokkaido of the Japan Basketball League.

“I am extremely proud to be joining Levanga Hokkaido in my second professional season,” Mayo tweeted. “Looking forward to helping the team have a great season and providing the fans with exciting and winning basketball. I look forward to seeing everyone in Sapporo soon!”

Asia-basket.com also announced the transaction.

A 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward, Mayo played last season in Japan with the Chiba Jets. In 19 games, Mayo averaged 14.6 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Mayo finished his collegiate career at Division I Eastern Kentucky University as the school’s all-time leading scorer, with 2,316 points. Before playing in Japan, Mayo spent time playing for the Miami Heat’s NBA Summer League team.

Mayo isn’t the only Maine pro basketball player to sign a contract this week. Auburn native and University of Maine alum Troy Barnies announced Sunday on Twitter that he has signed a contract with ULEB EuroCup team BC Lietkabelis Panevėžys in Lithuania.

