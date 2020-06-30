IN ANSON, Monday at 9:54 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Campground Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 11:55 a.m., an animal well-being complaint was made on Sparrow Drive.

12:14 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Child Street.

1:15 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on King Pine Drive.

1:38 p.m., a well-being check was made on Fuller Road.

2:02 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Marketplace Drive.

2:40 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Western Avenue.

2:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Crosby Street.

3:19 p.m., an animal well-being complaint was made on North Street.

3:40 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Laurel Street.

3:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Hill Road.

3:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

4 p.m., property was recovered on Dayton Street.

4:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Senator Way.

4:20 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Water Street.

4:34 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Green Street.

5:08 p.m., a well-being check was made on Civic Center Drive.

9:21 p.m., city ordinance violations were reported on State Street.

9:46 p.m., city ordinance violations were reported on Eastern Avenue.

10:22 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Green Street.

Tuesday at 12:09 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Howard Street.

IN BENTON, Monday at 3:24 p.m., harassment was reported on River Road.

9:26 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on River Road.

Tuesday, 7:36 a.m., theft was reported on River Road.

IN BINGHAM, Monday at 2:52 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Preble Street.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 12:51 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Park Avenue.

3:54 p.m., theft was reported on Dixon Road.

IN EMBDEN, Monday at 2:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Embden Pond Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 9:25 a.m., trespassing was reported on Oakland Road.

2:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

6:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Henderson Court.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 10:51 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Middle Street.

11:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lincoln Street at the University of Maine.

11:47 p.m., a missing person was reported on Thompson Walton Court.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 8:16 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Winter Street.

11:51 a.m., theft was reported on Liberty Street.

11:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the waterfront.

IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 10:05 a.m., a well-being check was made on Park Street.

11:49 a.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.

2:36 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Hunter Lane.

5:44 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Water Street.

10:38 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Second Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 4:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Foye Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 1:35 p.m., theft was reported on Route 202.

8:43 p.m., a well-being check was made on Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 8:51 a.m., theft was reported on Sawtelle Road.

3:46 p.m., threatening was reported on Fairfield Street.

5:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 5:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Court.

IN READFIELD, Monday at 9:55 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 12:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Greenwood Avenue.

5:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

7:25 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

10:46 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Jewell Court.

11:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sesame Street.

Tuesday, 8:58 a.m., harassment was reported on Winter Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Tuesday at 8:56 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Monday at 11:24 a.m., a well-being check was made on Riverside Drive.

8:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dunham Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:46 a.m., theft was reported on King Street.

11:47 a.m., assault was reported on Toward Street.

2:43 p.m., identity theft was reported on North Street.

4:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

6:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Deerfield Lane.

9:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:09 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Water Street.

Tuesday, 2:55 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN WILTON, Monday at 9:06 a.m., theft was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

9:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fuller Street.

10:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 West.

IN WINDSOR, Monday at 2:42 p.m., theft was reported on Legion Park Road.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 3:10 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hallowell Street.

9:21 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Bassett Road.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 9:53 a.m., a missing person was reported on Royal Street.

11:07 a.m., a well-being check was made on Old Lewiston Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 2:11 p.m., April L. Frith, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release, following a report of criminal trespass on Civic Center Drive.

9:55 p.m., Michelle H. Campbell, 29, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, possession of hypodermic apparatuses, and possession of fentanyl powders more than 0.2 grams, following a motor vehicle stop on Eastern Avenue and Cony Road. In the same incident, Joshua Waldeck, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and sale and use of drug paraphernalia, and Michael C. Pierce, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 9:26 a.m., an arrest was made, following a report of harassment on Brunswick Avenue. Further information was not available from Gardiner police by press time.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:05 a.m., Jennifer M. Malchisky, 38, of Dallas Plantation, was arrested on a probation hold.

12:15 a.m., Alexander Stewart Allan, 40, of Dallas Plantation, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:42 p.m., Justin Williams, 42, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Tuesday, 12:45 a.m., Farid A. Hamrouni, 18, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash involving injury, operating without a license, criminal mischief and attaching false plates.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 4:35 p.m., Michael Ahearn, 31, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation, following a report of criminal threatening on Bolton Hill Road and South Belfast Avenue.

8:30 p.m., Ashley P. Poland, 23, of Boothbay, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of between $500-$1,000, following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive. In the same incident, a 17-year-old female juvenile, of Boothbay, was also issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of between $500-$1,000.

9:46 p.m., Jasmine Sanders, 24, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, following a property damage motor vehicle accident at Newland Avenue and Riverside Drive.

IN CHINA, Monday at 8:43 a.m., Houston P. Mathis, 25, of Morrill, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Windsor Road.

IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 6:04 p.m., Montana Joseph Gagne, 20, of Dresden, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to notify of accident by quickest means, following a property damage motor vehicle accident at Mount Vernon and Summerhaven roads.

IN VASSALBORO, Monday at 7:16 p.m., Cody J. Clark, 31, of China, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence, following a report of suspicious activity on Boat Launch Road.

