IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:46 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.
7:09 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
8:10 a.m., a dog-at-large complaint was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.
8:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Union Street.
9:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.
9:34 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Water Street.
9:37 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.
9:41 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Bangor Street.
10:44 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Campbell Street.
11:21 a.m., a dog-at-large complaint was made on Oxford Street.
11:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
11:37 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Northern Avenue.
12:16 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.
12:24 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Bridge Street.
12:59 p.m., a stray cat complaint was made on Tall Pines Way.
1:23 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Fuller Road.
1:36 p.m., an agricultural animal complaint was made on Green Street.
1:54 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Green Street.
2:15 p.m., recovered property was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
3:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
3:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Green and Cushman streets.
4:12 p.m., a pedestrian check was made at Noyes Street and Noyes Court.
4:44 p.m., a stray cat complaint was reported on Old Belgrade Road.
5:49 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.
6:48 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Campbell Street.
6:57 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Winthrop Street.
7:36 p.m., a well-being check was made on Gage Street.
7:49 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Washington Street.
7:52 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Highland Avenue.
10:04 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.
Wednesday at 12:09 a.m., a dog barking complaint was made on Cross Street.
1:54 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Northern Avenue.
2:09 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
3:45 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Green Street.
IN AVON, Tuesday at 7:41 p.m., an assault was reported on Avon Valley Road.
IN BENTON, Tuesday at 6:02 p.m., a well-being check was made on Unity Road.
IN CARTHAGE, Tuesday at 7:43 p.m., an assault was reported on Carthage Road.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Tuesday at 11:06 p.m., theft was reported on Vienna Road.
IN CHINA, Tuesday at 8:18 p.m., vandalism was reported on Causeway Road.
IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 6:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Road.
IN CORNVILLE, Tuesday at 3:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Ridge Road.
IN DETROIT, Tuesday at 10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN EMBDEN, Tuesday at 9:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Embden Pond Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 7:50 p.m., trespassing was reported on Elm Street.
Wednesday at 12:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mountain Avenue.
IN FARMINGDALE, Tuesday at 1:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ryder Road.
4:47 p.m., theft was reported on Hayford Street.
9:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Littlefield Lane.
10:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Litchfield Road.
Wednesday at 7:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maine Avenue.
IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 8:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Maple Lane.
10:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Street.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 3:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Street.
11:32 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Water Street.
11:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 11:49 a.m., a well-being check was made on Second Street.
12:06 p.m., a dog-at-large complaint was made on Perkins Lane.
2:43 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Smith Road.
6:35 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on High Street.
IN HARMONY, Tuesday at 4:55 p.m., a burglary was reported on Brown Road.
IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 11:58 a.m., vandalism was reported on Morrill Pond Road.
4:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Atwood Hill Road.
9:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Athens Road.
Wednesday at 8:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ford Hill Road.
IN INDUSTRY, Tuesday at 2:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Mills Road.
IN JAY, Tuesday at 12:31 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with injuries was reported on Main Street.
8:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN LITCHFIELD, Tuesday at 4:51 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Finley Lane.
Wednesday at 2:20 a.m., a well-being check was made on Lynn Lane.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 2:40 p.m., theft was reported on Shusta Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 5:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ward Hill Road.
Wednesday at 12:10 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Ward Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 9:04 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Water Street.
IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 10:15 a.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.
5:06 p.m., threatening was reported on Camp Road.
10:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oxbow Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 9:02 a.m., vandalism was reported on Leighton Street.
9:31 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Somerset Plaza.
11:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 5:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
8:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Indian Ridge.
9:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.
11:07 p.m., an assault was reported on Indian Ridge.
IN SOLON, Tuesday at 2 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ferry Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:34 a.m., threatening was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
12:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.
7:17 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Pleasant Street.
7:42 p.m., theft was reported on King Court.
9:24 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.
Wednesday at 1:48 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 1:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tobin Flat Road.
IN WINDSOR, Tuesday at 4:02 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Ridge Road.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 2:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eames Road.
6:17 p.m., threatening was reported on China Road.
IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 6:02 p.m., a docking offense was reported at Norcross Point.
7:12 p.m., a stray animal was reported on Metcalf Road.
8:07 p.m., threatening was reported on Route 202.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 2:19 p.m., Dominique N. Kirk, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, following an attempt to locate on Noyes Court.
3:40 p.m., Eric Connor Michael Bachand, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating after a habitual offender revocation (with three priors), following a property damage motor vehicle accident on Western Avenue.
4:38 p.m., Katelyn M. Nagy, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation, following a motor vehicle stop on Northern Avenue. In the same incident, Matthew P. Jepsen, 36, of Sidney, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug (fentanyl powder).
8:59 p.m., Joseph V.A. Toothaker, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, following an attempt to locate on Sparrow Drive.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:05 a.m., Jennifer M. Malchisky, 38, of Dallas Plantation, was arrested on a probation hold.
12:15 a.m., Alexander Stewart Allan, 40, of Dallas Plantation, was arrested on a probation hold.
4:26 p.m., Toya Brennan, 29, of Industry, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 10:23 p.m., John A. Dumke, 31, of Hallowell, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and two counts of domestic violence terrorizing, following a pedestrian check made at Second and Water streets.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 7:56 p.m., Alexander Anthony Rizza, 31, of Pittsfield, was arrested on two warrants for operating with a suspended license.
9:22 p.m., Robyn Desjardins, 54, of Rockwood, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:27 p.m., Daniel W. Welch, 26, of Readfield, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, following a motor vehicle stop on Eastern Avenue.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 9:26 a.m., Jessica Barlieb, 37, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of assault, following a report of harassment on Brunswick Avenue. In the same incident, Stryker Adams, 38, of New Sharon, was issued a summons on two counts of disorderly conduct.
