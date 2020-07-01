IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:46 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.

7:09 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

8:10 a.m., a dog-at-large complaint was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

8:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Union Street.

9:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

9:34 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Water Street.

9:37 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.

9:41 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Bangor Street.

10:44 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Campbell Street.

11:21 a.m., a dog-at-large complaint was made on Oxford Street.

11:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:37 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Northern Avenue.

12:16 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.

12:24 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Bridge Street.

12:59 p.m., a stray cat complaint was made on Tall Pines Way.

1:23 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Fuller Road.

1:36 p.m., an agricultural animal complaint was made on Green Street.

1:54 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Green Street.

2:15 p.m., recovered property was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

3:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Green and Cushman streets.

4:12 p.m., a pedestrian check was made at Noyes Street and Noyes Court.

4:44 p.m., a stray cat complaint was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

5:49 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:48 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Campbell Street.

6:57 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Winthrop Street.

7:36 p.m., a well-being check was made on Gage Street.

7:49 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Washington Street.

7:52 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Highland Avenue.

10:04 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

Wednesday at 12:09 a.m., a dog barking complaint was made on Cross Street.

1:54 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Northern Avenue.

2:09 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

3:45 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Green Street.

IN AVON, Tuesday at 7:41 p.m., an assault was reported on Avon Valley Road.

IN BENTON, Tuesday at 6:02 p.m., a well-being check was made on Unity Road.

IN CARTHAGE, Tuesday at 7:43 p.m., an assault was reported on Carthage Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Tuesday at 11:06 p.m., theft was reported on Vienna Road.

IN CHINA, Tuesday at 8:18 p.m., vandalism was reported on Causeway Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 6:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Tuesday at 3:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Ridge Road.

IN DETROIT, Tuesday at 10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN EMBDEN, Tuesday at 9:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Embden Pond Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 7:50 p.m., trespassing was reported on Elm Street.

Wednesday at 12:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mountain Avenue.

IN FARMINGDALE, Tuesday at 1:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ryder Road.

4:47 p.m., theft was reported on Hayford Street.

9:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Littlefield Lane.

10:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Litchfield Road.

Wednesday at 7:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maine Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 8:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Maple Lane.

10:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Street.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 3:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Street.

11:32 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Water Street.

11:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 11:49 a.m., a well-being check was made on Second Street.

12:06 p.m., a dog-at-large complaint was made on Perkins Lane.

2:43 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Smith Road.

6:35 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on High Street.

IN HARMONY, Tuesday at 4:55 p.m., a burglary was reported on Brown Road.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 11:58 a.m., vandalism was reported on Morrill Pond Road.

4:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Atwood Hill Road.

9:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Athens Road.

Wednesday at 8:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ford Hill Road.

IN INDUSTRY, Tuesday at 2:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Mills Road.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 12:31 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with injuries was reported on Main Street.

8:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Tuesday at 4:51 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Finley Lane.

Wednesday at 2:20 a.m., a well-being check was made on Lynn Lane.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 2:40 p.m., theft was reported on Shusta Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 5:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ward Hill Road.

Wednesday at 12:10 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Ward Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 9:04 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Water Street.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 10:15 a.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.

5:06 p.m., threatening was reported on Camp Road.

10:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 9:02 a.m., vandalism was reported on Leighton Street.

9:31 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Somerset Plaza.

11:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 5:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

8:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Indian Ridge.

9:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

11:07 p.m., an assault was reported on Indian Ridge.

IN SOLON, Tuesday at 2 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ferry Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:34 a.m., threatening was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

7:17 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Pleasant Street.

7:42 p.m., theft was reported on King Court.

9:24 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

Wednesday at 1:48 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 1:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tobin Flat Road.

IN WINDSOR, Tuesday at 4:02 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Ridge Road.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 2:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eames Road.

6:17 p.m., threatening was reported on China Road.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 6:02 p.m., a docking offense was reported at Norcross Point.

7:12 p.m., a stray animal was reported on Metcalf Road.

8:07 p.m., threatening was reported on Route 202.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 2:19 p.m., Dominique N. Kirk, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, following an attempt to locate on Noyes Court.

3:40 p.m., Eric Connor Michael Bachand, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating after a habitual offender revocation (with three priors), following a property damage motor vehicle accident on Western Avenue.

4:38 p.m., Katelyn M. Nagy, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation, following a motor vehicle stop on Northern Avenue. In the same incident, Matthew P. Jepsen, 36, of Sidney, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug (fentanyl powder).

8:59 p.m., Joseph V.A. Toothaker, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, following an attempt to locate on Sparrow Drive.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:05 a.m., Jennifer M. Malchisky, 38, of Dallas Plantation, was arrested on a probation hold.

12:15 a.m., Alexander Stewart Allan, 40, of Dallas Plantation, was arrested on a probation hold.

4:26 p.m., Toya Brennan, 29, of Industry, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 10:23 p.m., John A. Dumke, 31, of Hallowell, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and two counts of domestic violence terrorizing, following a pedestrian check made at Second and Water streets.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 7:56 p.m., Alexander Anthony Rizza, 31, of Pittsfield, was arrested on two warrants for operating with a suspended license.

9:22 p.m., Robyn Desjardins, 54, of Rockwood, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:27 p.m., Daniel W. Welch, 26, of Readfield, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, following a motor vehicle stop on Eastern Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 9:26 a.m., Jessica Barlieb, 37, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of assault, following a report of harassment on Brunswick Avenue. In the same incident, Stryker Adams, 38, of New Sharon, was issued a summons on two counts of disorderly conduct.

