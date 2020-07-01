WATERVILLE — Woodlands Senior Living, a Maine-based, family owned senior care organization, raised awareness for Alzheimer’s disease from the comfort of rocking chairs for the organization’s first ever rocking chair rock-athon. Residents and staff at all eight Woodlands Senior Living communities throughout Maine participated in the event on June 19, the summer solstice, according to a news release from the organization.

Woodlands Senior Living residents and staff in Waterville, Brewer, Farmington, Hallowell, Lewiston, Rockland and Cape Elizabeth were invited to sign up for a time slot, grab an available rocking chair and rock throughout the year’s longest day. The concept was to “shine a light on Alzheimer’s awareness” and to rock away the figurative darkness that individuals with Alzheimer’s disease may experience.

The event was part of the Alzheimer Association’s “The Longest Day” global fundraising event. The rock-athon concept was unique to Woodlands Senior Living.

“This year’s event was a great success,” said Woodlands Senior Living Director of Development Kristen Gilley, according to the release. “We’re proud of the communities that joined together to help raise awareness — and had fun while doing it. Woodlands Senior Living has provided specialized memory care to individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and other memory impairments for over 20 years. We know firsthand how important increased awareness for Alzheimer’s and related memory impairments truly is.”

Included in the organization-wide event was a purple theme (the official color of the Alzheimer’s movement) including purple colored food items as well as decorated rocking chairs. The day was accompanied by plenty of rock and roll music.

To adapt to current safety guidelines and practice social distancing, Woodlands Senior Living did not invite the public as in prior years. All current CDC, state and federal health and safety guidelines were practiced to ensure the safety of residents and staff.

“The Longest Day is an important day for our staff and residents,” said Woodlands Senior Living COO Matthew Walters. “This annual event brings together our communities and honors the individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related memory impairments.”

