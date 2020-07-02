IN ALBION, Wednesday at 4:32 p.m., a well-being check was made on Rustic Lane.

IN ANSON, Thursday at 12:13 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Campground Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:51 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

8:50 a.m., a pedestrian safety violation was reported on Melville Street.

9 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.

9:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

10:45 a.m., a simple assault was reported on Cony Road.

11:30 a.m., a well-being check was made on Spruce Street.

11:50 a.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.

1:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:13 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported at Civic Center Drive and Interstate 95.

2:19 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Water Street.

3:50 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Whisky Way.

4:11 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Bangor Street.

4:41 p.m., a well-being check was made on North Belfast Avenue.

5:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

5:15 p.m., criminal trespass was reported at Debra’s Place.

5:38 p.m., a pedestrian check was made at Sewall and Glenwood streets.

5:44 p.m., a well-being check was made on Northern Avenue.

6:47 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Eastern Avenue.

9:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fowler Street.

9:49 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Sadies Way.

11:07 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on North Street.

Thursday at 12:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.

2:18 a.m., a dog barking complaint was made on Sparrow Drive.

2:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marketplace Drive.

2:33 p.m., a well-being check was made on Sparrow Drive.

2:40 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Crosby Street.

IN BENTON, Wednesday at 2:22 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Benton Avenue.

IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 2:43 p.m., assault was reported on Nichols Hill Road.

IN CHINA, Wednesday at 7:10 p.m., fraud was reported on Windsor Road.

IN CORINNA, Thursday at 5:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ames Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 11:24 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.

2:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

4:17 p.m., trespassing was reported on Green Road.

Thursday, 12:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Newhall Street.

12:48 a.m., trespassing was reported on Island Avenue.

IN FARMINGDALE, Wednesday at 4:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Choate Lane and Northern Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 2 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Lincoln Street at the University of Maine at Farmington.

7:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Thomas Walton Court.

8:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 5:44 p.m., possession of stolen property was reported on Maine Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 4:29 p.m., an animal well-being complaint was made on Water Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Wednesday at 5:37 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Finley Lane.

6:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 197.

8:55 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Finley Lane.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 11:34 a.m., theft was reported on Shusta Road.

1:57 p.m., vandalism was reported on Madison Avenue.

6:22 p.m., vandalism was reported on Maple Street.

10:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pearl Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 6:29 p.m., theft was reported on Walker Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 12:49 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Cedar Village Drive.

4:48 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Nutting Trail.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 12 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Apple Court.

IN READFIELD, Wednesday at 1:57 p.m., theft was reported on Church Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 4:17 p.m., threatening was reported on Palmer Road.

4:35 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Stanz Way.

5:42 p.m., assault was reported on Heselton Street.

9:46 p.m., a shots fired complaint was made on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

Thursday, 12:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

12:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

12:49 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

1:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

1:57 a.m., an assault was reported on Madison Avenue.

4:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Joyce Street.

4:05 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Butler Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 11:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Place.

12:17 p.m., theft was reported on Silver Street.

12:20 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Main Street.

12:59 p.m., assault was reported on Front Place.

3:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:44 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Main Street.

Thursday, 12:42 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Yeaton Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 9:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Clinton Avenue.

2:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Clinton Avenue.

4:52 p.m., threatening was reported on Brann Road.

5:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 12:42 p.m., an arrest was made following a report of drug offenses on Jefferson Street. Further information was not available from the Augusta police late Thursday.

IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 2:02 p.m., Charles M. Doyon, 45, of Hallowell, was arrested on charges of assault and violating conditions of release, following a report of a simple assault on Water Street.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 4:48 p.m., Jack Kennedy, 27, of Winthrop, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 2:10 p.m., Klein Uslysse, 20, of Revere, Massachusetts, was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge.

2:14 p.m., Jaiir Coleman, 19, of Massachusetts, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license.

Thursday, 2:05 a.m., Michael Scott Clough, 51, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and a probation hold.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:59 a.m., James J. Field Jr., 39, of Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons on a charge of displaying a fictitious vehicle certificate, following a motor vehicle stop on Water Street.

10:27 a.m., a summons was issued following a traffic stop on Stone Street. Further information was not available from Augusta police late Thursday.

11:28 a.m., Pearle June Williams, 29, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of harassment, following a report of harassment at Western Avenue and Sewall Street.

Thursday at 12:16 a.m., Meredith M. Prugh, 38, of Randolph, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs), following an overdose rescue on Stone Street.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 10:14 a.m., Danielle Jane Wilkinson, 36, of Bath, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on the Gardiner Randolph Bridge.

Thursday at 7:46 a.m., a summons was issued on a charge of attaching false plates, following a motor vehicle stop on Central Street. Further information about the person who was charged was not available from Gardiner police late Thursday.

IN WINDSOR, Wednesday at 7:21 p.m., Anthony Caleb Barone, 29, of Windsor, was issued a summons on a charge of assault, following a report of a simple assault on South Belfast Road.

