On Sunday, June 14, I was working outside and wheeling my wheelbarrow when I slipped on a piece of plastic. I fell backwards on the grass and hit my head pretty hard.

As I was attempting to get up (I’m 87 years old), a car pulled into the driveway and asked if I needed help. They had seen me take the tumble. Luckily, I was not hurt but I truly appreciate the young family that stopped to make sure I was OK. I’m not sure who they were but I appreciate their concern.

What a wonderful lesson to be teaching their children who were in the car. Just want them to know that you all made a difference.

Linwood N. Turcotte
Norridgewock

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles