On Sunday, June 14, I was working outside and wheeling my wheelbarrow when I slipped on a piece of plastic. I fell backwards on the grass and hit my head pretty hard.

As I was attempting to get up (I’m 87 years old), a car pulled into the driveway and asked if I needed help. They had seen me take the tumble. Luckily, I was not hurt but I truly appreciate the young family that stopped to make sure I was OK. I’m not sure who they were but I appreciate their concern.

What a wonderful lesson to be teaching their children who were in the car. Just want them to know that you all made a difference.

Linwood N. Turcotte

Norridgewock

