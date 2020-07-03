IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8 a.m., fraud was reported on Cony Street.

8:30 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.

10:30 a.m., theft was reported on Northern Avenue.

10:35 a.m., harassment was reported on Townsend Street.

10:43 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Stone Street.

1:09 p.m., theft was reported on Stephen King Drive.

3:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

4:27 p.m., theft was reported on Neighbor Lane.

6:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

7:10 p.m., fireworks were reported on Quimby Street.

7:30 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Capitol Street.

8:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

8:44 p.m., fireworks were reported on Kendall Street.

8:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

10:25 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Water Street.

Friday at 12:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Drew Street.

2:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

3:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.

4:10 a.m., theft was reported on Winthrop Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 1:50 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Montcalm Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 12:30 p.m., trespassing was reported on Maple Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 10:58 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Dodlin Road.

5:07 p.m., theft was reported on Walker Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 2:59 p.m., fraud was reported on Oxen Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 11:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Hubbard Road.

11:49 a.m., harassment was reported on Camp Road.

9:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 7:07 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Leighton Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:23 a.m., vandalism was reported on East Street.

10:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

11:03 a.m., harassment was reported on Palmer Road.

1:01 p.m., threatening was reported on Timberview Drive.

3:56 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

5:05 p.m., fraud was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

6:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

9:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Log Driver’s Way.

11:04 p.m., an assault was reported on Madison Avenue.

Friday at 7:49 a.m., theft was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

IN SMITHFIELD, Thursday at 9:58 a.m., harassment was reported on Village Road.

IN SOLON, Thursday at 9:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Solon Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:20 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gold Street.

9:02 a.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

9:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Redington Street.

9:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lloyd Road.

11:40 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Colby Street.

2:46 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Butler Court.

4:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Chaplin Street.

5:24 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Elm Street.

5:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

7:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

7:30 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Chaplin Street.

8:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gray Street.

8:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

Friday at 1:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 11:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bay Street.

2 p.m., harassment was reported on Clinton Avenue.

2:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 10:36 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Clark Street.

Thursday at 9:17 a.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Main Street.

11 a.m., assault was reported on Bowdoin Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 7:39 a.m., Deseree Alexandria Brown, 21, of Industry, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.

8:09 p.m., Albert Kenneth Bryant, 35, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and operating after habitual revocations.

Friday at 2:10 a.m., Matthew George Maxim, 25, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and operating without a license.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 4:09 p.m., Joseph Marc Dionne, 42, of Cornville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

10:56 p.m., Megan M. Murray, 34, of Brewer, was arrested on a warrant for theft.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Madison Barlow, 18, of Center Street, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 10:41 a.m., a 47-year-old Augusta man was summoned on a charge of displaying fictitious vehicle certificate at the intersection of Water and West Crescent streets.

1:31 p.m., a 64-year-old Augusta woman was summoned on a charge of theft, following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

3:16 p.m., a 49-year-old Richmond woman was summoned on a charge of theft following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

