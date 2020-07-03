IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8 a.m., fraud was reported on Cony Street.
8:30 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.
10:30 a.m., theft was reported on Northern Avenue.
10:35 a.m., harassment was reported on Townsend Street.
10:43 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Stone Street.
1:09 p.m., theft was reported on Stephen King Drive.
3:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gray Birch Drive.
4:27 p.m., theft was reported on Neighbor Lane.
6:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.
7:10 p.m., fireworks were reported on Quimby Street.
7:30 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Capitol Street.
8:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
8:44 p.m., fireworks were reported on Kendall Street.
8:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.
10:25 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Water Street.
Friday at 12:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Drew Street.
2:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
3:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.
4:10 a.m., theft was reported on Winthrop Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 1:50 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Montcalm Street.
IN MADISON, Thursday at 12:30 p.m., trespassing was reported on Maple Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 10:58 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Dodlin Road.
5:07 p.m., theft was reported on Walker Road.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 2:59 p.m., fraud was reported on Oxen Drive.
IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 11:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Hubbard Road.
11:49 a.m., harassment was reported on Camp Road.
9:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oxbow Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 7:07 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Leighton Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:23 a.m., vandalism was reported on East Street.
10:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
11:03 a.m., harassment was reported on Palmer Road.
1:01 p.m., threatening was reported on Timberview Drive.
3:56 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.
5:05 p.m., fraud was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.
6:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
9:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Log Driver’s Way.
11:04 p.m., an assault was reported on Madison Avenue.
Friday at 7:49 a.m., theft was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.
IN SMITHFIELD, Thursday at 9:58 a.m., harassment was reported on Village Road.
IN SOLON, Thursday at 9:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Solon Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:20 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gold Street.
9:02 a.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.
9:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Redington Street.
9:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lloyd Road.
11:40 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Colby Street.
2:46 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Butler Court.
4:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Chaplin Street.
5:24 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Elm Street.
5:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
7:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.
7:30 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Chaplin Street.
8:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gray Street.
8:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
Friday at 1:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 11:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bay Street.
2 p.m., harassment was reported on Clinton Avenue.
2:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.
IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 10:36 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Clark Street.
Thursday at 9:17 a.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Main Street.
11 a.m., assault was reported on Bowdoin Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 7:39 a.m., Deseree Alexandria Brown, 21, of Industry, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.
8:09 p.m., Albert Kenneth Bryant, 35, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and operating after habitual revocations.
Friday at 2:10 a.m., Matthew George Maxim, 25, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and operating without a license.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 4:09 p.m., Joseph Marc Dionne, 42, of Cornville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
10:56 p.m., Megan M. Murray, 34, of Brewer, was arrested on a warrant for theft.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Madison Barlow, 18, of Center Street, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 10:41 a.m., a 47-year-old Augusta man was summoned on a charge of displaying fictitious vehicle certificate at the intersection of Water and West Crescent streets.
1:31 p.m., a 64-year-old Augusta woman was summoned on a charge of theft, following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.
3:16 p.m., a 49-year-old Richmond woman was summoned on a charge of theft following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine July 3 police log
-
Morning Sentinel
With public fireworks shows canceled, local shop booming in sales
-
Sports
Discourse over national anthem looms for NBA, other leagues
-
Sports
Everyday Athletes: For Ed Zuis, tennis is a hobby — for now
-
Amy Calder
Amy Calder: July Fourth sparks memories of holidays past