IN AUGUSTA Friday at 9:49 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Armory Street.

11:20 a.m., a dog bite was reported on Brann Avenue.

12:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

1:17 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Summer Street.

2:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

2:23 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

3:47 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Winthrop Street.

4:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

5:18 p.m., theft was reported on Glenridge Drive.

9:13 p.m., fireworks were reported on Kendall Street.

9:58 p.m., theft was reported on Ward Road.

Saturday at 1:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

IN BURNHAM, Saturday at 8:36 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mount Road.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 4:58 p.m., threatening was reported on Golf View Drive.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 12:35 p.m., theft was reported on Johnson Flat Road.

7:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Long Avenue.

IN EMBDEN, Saturday at 1:07 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Cardinal Drive.

1:20 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Cardinal Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 11:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

9:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Gagnon Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 7:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Knowlton Corner Road.

8:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 3:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 10:53 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

1:22 p.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

7:10 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Blackwell Hill Road.

Saturday at 7:34 a.m., vandalism was reported on River Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 4:32 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Main Street.

9:28 p.m., simple assault was reported on South Monmouth Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Friday at 3:20 p.m., theft was reported on River Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 11:03 a.m., harassment was reported on Walker Road.

Saturday at 1:02 a.m., assault was reported on Doblin Road.

8:19 a.m., harassment was reported on Walker Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 9:37 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Fairfield Street.

12:50 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Center Street.

10:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 8:44 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madawaska Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 10:13 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Spring Street.

10:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Russell Road.

11:07 a.m., harassment was reported on Turner Avenue.

3:25 p.m., theft was reported on Fairview Avenue.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 4:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Melody Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:58 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Drummond Avenue.

11:15 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Silver Street.

2:40 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

3:38 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Quarry Road.

3:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

5:11 p.m., a drug offense was reported on College Avenue.

7:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

7:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

8:07 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

9:24 p.m., a fight was reported on Elm Street.

Saturday, 12:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

IN WILTON, Friday at 7:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

9:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Maple Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 1:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Clinton Avenue.

4:25 p.m., theft was reported on China Road.

6:19 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on China Road.

7:42 p.m., harassment was reported on Augusta Road.

8:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Monument Street.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 11:23 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Summer Street.

ARRESTS

IN CLINTON, Friday at 7:47 p.m., David D. Dyer, 49, of Vassalboro, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence with one prior and operating after habitual offender revocation.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 8:08 p.m., Gregory L.W. Lasselle, 26, of Pittsfield, was arrested on three warrants.

10 p.m., Heather Elizabeth Corey, 41, of Palmyra, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Saturday at 2:33 a.m., Amanda Bellino, 21, of Hubbardston, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

3:49 a.m., Dylan Leigh Hurlbutt, 39, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of failing to make oral or written accident report, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash, endangering the welfare of a child, driving to endanger, operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:33 p.m., Natasha Nadeu, 30, listed as transient, was arrested on a charge of unlawful furnishing.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 6:19 p.m., Alan S. Gidney, 62, of Albion, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, failing to notify of a motor vehicle crash and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash.

8:18 p.m., Chad Alcid Dumais, 39, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

SUMMONS

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 3 a.m., Cassandra M. Veilleux, 32, of Fayette, was summoned on a charge of operating under the influence, on U.S. Route 202.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: