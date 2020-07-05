I am going into the eighth grade at the Waterville Junior High School and I think that the Alfond Municipal Pool should be remodeled this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Why do I think this? For one, that place has given my family a lot of fun memories and it would be a shame for other families to miss out if it had to close down the road for repairs. I love swimming there and meeting my friends, and I’m excited to try the new slides. This is also where I first learned to swim!
The year 2020 has been an unbelievably hard year. Our school closed in March and we’ve been unable to see our friends very much. I ask the City Council to give us something to look forward to for next year — a brand new, safe remodeled pool!
India Sky Hernandez
Waterville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: A vote for Question 1 is a vote for the future of rural Maine
-
Letters to the Editor
Sweet has the vision, passion for Senate
-
Business
We’d rather work from home, state workers say
-
Sports
Pine Tree Camp gets creative to aid those with disabilities
-
Letters to the Editor
Maine needs more high-speed internet
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.