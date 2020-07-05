I am going into the eighth grade at the Waterville Junior High School and I think that the Alfond Municipal Pool should be remodeled this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why do I think this? For one, that place has given my family a lot of fun memories and it would be a shame for other families to miss out if it had to close down the road for repairs. I love swimming there and meeting my friends, and I’m excited to try the new slides. This is also where I first learned to swim!

The year 2020 has been an unbelievably hard year. Our school closed in March and we’ve been unable to see our friends very much. I ask the City Council to give us something to look forward to for next year — a brand new, safe remodeled pool!

India Sky Hernandez

Waterville

