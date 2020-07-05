IN ANSON, Saturday at 9:03 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Church Street.

10:09 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on New Portland Road.

IN ATHENS, Sunday at 12:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Harmony Road.

12:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brighton Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

10:22 a.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

11:47 a.m., drug offenses were reported on Summer Street.

5:25 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

7:10 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

7:29 p.m., elder abuse was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

7:56 p.m., a dog bite was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

9:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Westwood Road.

9:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Flagg Street.

9:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

10:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

11:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

Sunday at 1:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lambert Avenue.

Between 7:51 p.m. Saturday and 12:05 a.m. Sunday Augusta police responded to a total of 22 fireworks complaints in the city, issuing four warnings. The use of fireworks is not allowed under city ordinances. No charges were filed in any of the complaints, nor were any fires or injuries reported. Police said in many instances the fireworks were no longer being shot off when they arrived.

IN BELGRADE, Saturday at 11:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Warren Hill Road.

IN BENTON, Sunday at 2:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Road.

IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 12:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 9:04 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Main Street.

10:02 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Military Avenue.

10:04 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Middle Road.

10:06 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Osborne Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 4:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

6:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street at the University of Maine.

7:22 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Wilton Road.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 9:53 a.m., vandalism was reported on Wellington Road.

IN JACKMAN, Saturday at 9:48 a.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Forest Street.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 3:51 p.m., harassment was reported on Glendale Street.

6:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Lakewood Road.

9:38 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Madison Avenue.

10:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lakewood Road.

10:12 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Fall Street.

Sunday, 12:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on White School House Road.

IN MOSCOW, Saturday at 11:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pierce Hill Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Saturday at 10:21 p.m., assault was reported on Katie Crotch Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 8:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Upper Main Street.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 2:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oxbow Road.

3:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oxbow Road.

9:14 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Pittsfield Avenue.

Sunday, 2:46 a.m., assault was reported on Weeks Road.

3:07 a.m., assault was reported on Weeks Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 10:28 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Cottage Street.

10:48 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Harriet Street.

Sunday, 1:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cottage Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 3:08 p.m., vandalism was reported on Middle Road.

6:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

8:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lake George Road.

9:04 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Bennett Avenue.

9:06 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Pooler Avenue.

9:25 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Bennett Avenue.

10:28 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on East Dyer Street.

10:37 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on South Factory Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 9:34 p.m., assault was reported on Town Landing Road.

11:54 p.m., threatening was reported on Papoose Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 6:36 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Mulberry Lane.

9:42 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

11:44 a.m., threatening was reported on Front Street.

1:39 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

1:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

2:35 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

3:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

8:31 p.m., fireworks were reported on Canabas Avenue.

8:35 p.m., fireworks were reported on Maple Street and Birch Street.

8:40 p.m., fireworks were reported on King Street.

8:49 p.m., fireworks were reported on Ticonic Street.

8:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

8:56 p.m., fireworks were reported on Violette Avenue and Fairview Street.

9:04 p.m., fireworks were reported on Hillside Avenue.

9:11 p.m., a fight was reported on Front Street.

9:15 p.m., fireworks were reported on Jacob Drive.

9:19 p.m., fireworks were reported on High Street.

9:33 p.m., fireworks were reported on High Street.

9:41 p.m., fireworks were reported on Union Street.

9:45 p.m., fireworks were reported on Carver Street.

9:45 p.m., fireworks were reported on Wilson Street.

9:53 p.m., fireworks were reported on Water Street.

9:54 p.m., fireworks were reported on Green Street.

10:03 p.m., fireworks were reported on Water Street.

10:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Francis Street.

10:47 p.m., fireworks were reported on Oakland Place.

11:03 p.m., fireworks were reported on College Avenue.

11:53 p.m., fireworks were reported on Water Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 10:05 p.m., fireworks were reported on Monument Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 10:53 p.m., Ashley N. Souza, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault for allegedly assaulting a man on Mount Vernon Avenue.

Friday at 1:09 a.m., Michael R. Goyette, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation violation, by police responding to a report of an overdose on Green Street.

Saturday at 8:38 p.m., Jamie Lyn LeClair, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, and Felicia Karcher, 34, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of violating conditions of release, by police responding to a report of disorderly conduct on Bangor Street.

10:53 p.m., Robert Patrick Sullivan, 64, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, on Northern Avenue. Sullivan, according to Augusta Police Sgt. Scott Harris, confronted people at a party above his residence, first with a stick that they took away from him, then with what was later determined to be a pellet gun, which they also took away from him.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 5:06 p.m., Megan M. Murray, 34, of Dexter, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and disorderly conduct.

7:09 p.m., Rocky N. Simard, 40, of Charleston, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Sunday, 12:04 a.m., Stephanie Sue Wade, 27, of Madison, was arrested on charges of elevated aggravated assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

2:45 a.m., Cale Lionel Beane, 20, of Moscow, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 12:54 p.m., Kevin W Scott Jr., 38, of Winslow, was summoned on charges of operating with a suspended registration and violation of conditions of release, on Cushnoc Crossing Road.

7:40 p.m., Michelle L. McDougal, 51, of Hallowell, was summoned on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, at the intersection of Sewall and Lincoln streets.

Saturday at 10:55 a.m., a 58-year-old Monmouth woman was summoned on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with expired registration greater than 150 days.

3:27 p.m., a 17-year-old juvenile was summoned on a charge of domestic violence assault on Franklin Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Saturday at 1:01 p.m., a 36-year-old Livermore Falls woman was summoned on a charge of driving to endanger.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: