The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday reported two deaths and 18 cases of the novel coronavirus, for a total of four deaths over the Independence Day weekend.

Maine’s cumulative cases over the course of the pandemic rose to 3,415. A total of 3,028 cases have been confirmed by testing and another 387 are considered probable cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

One hundred nine people have died. Information about the two people reported dead on Sunday wasn’t immediately available from the CDC.

Subtracting numbers of people who have recovered — 2,772 — and died, there were 534 active cases on Saturday.

Many Independence Day events around the state were canceled for fear of coronavirus transmission, but a modest crowd still roamed Portland’s Old Port on Saturday, many of them wearing masks. Businesses either limited how many people could come in or moved outside entirely. The city has closed parts of the Old Port to cars.

This coming week, Gov. Janet Mills is expected to release an executive order mandating that businesses enforce mask-wearing policies for customers.

Mills’ announcement this past week also came with the news that visitors from Connecticut, New York and New Jersey won’t have to sequester themselves under a 14-day quarantine or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Massachusetts visitors still have to follow those restrictions for now.

The decrease in tourism numbers has been tough on the state’s economy, but with a silver lining. Mainers are finding that locations normally overflowing with tourists in the summer months now are comparatively easier to visit. Residents used to avoiding places like Bar Harbor and Ogunquit now say they’re rediscovering these parts of the state.

As a slow, uncertain reopening unfolds, and the specter of a potential second wave of the pandemic looms, office environments are unlikely to return to their pre-March forms anytime soon. For instance, MEMIC, a workers’ compensation insurer focusing on workplace safety, has only brought back 20 percent of its 350 staff to its two Portland offices.

Human-resources experts say the return to office life will be a gradual process, ideally with some flexibility between companies and employees. Private companies legally can require that their workers come to the office, but experts say businesses will reap what they sow in terms of employee relations.

Maine’s state government also has been weighing how best to resume communal work. Roughly 9,000 state employees, or 85 percent of personnel excluding public safety workers, have been doing their jobs remotely since March.

County by county as of Sunday, there were 496 cases in Androscoggin, 24 in Aroostook, 1,805 in Cumberland, 40 in Franklin, 17 in Hancock, 145 in Kennebec, 25 each in Knox and Lincoln, 42 in Oxford, 116 in Penobscot, four in Piscataquis, 34 in Sagadahoc, 30 in Somerset, 56 in Waldo, three in Washington, and 550 in York.

By age, 8.3 percent of patients were under 20, whereas 15.4 percent were in their 20s, 15.5 percent each were in their 30s and 40s, 16.6 percent were in their 50s, 11.7 percent were in their 60s, 8.3 percent were in their 70s, and 8.8 percent were in their 80s.

Women are still the majority of cases, at just under 52 percent.

Data about Maine’s hospital capacity weren’t immediately available because of a lag in reporting over the holiday.

Around the world on Sunday, there were 11.4 million cases of COVID-19 and over 534,000 deaths. The United States had 2.9 million cases and more than 132,000 deaths.

This story will be updated.

