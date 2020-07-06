IN ATHENS, Sunday at 9:34 a.m., theft was reported on Brighton Road.

11:50 a.m., an assault was reported on Harmony Road.

5:48 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Main Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 6:54 a.m., a well-being check was made on Gage Street.

10:02 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Water Street.

10:05 a.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on Civic Center Drive.

11:01 a.m., theft was reported on Old Winthrop Road.

11:13 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Water Street.

1:36 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Northern Avenue.

1:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.

2:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

3:02 p.m., property was recovered on Memorial Circle.

4:29 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

5:24 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Senator Way.

5:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

7:55 p.m., a dog at large was reported on St. Catherine Street.

8:13 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Whitten Road.

9:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sewall Street.

11:10 p.m., a well-being check was made on Smith Street.

Monday at 3:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

IN AVON, Sunday at 12:02 p.m., threatening was reported on Avon Valley Road.

IN CARTHAGE, Sunday at 12:18 a.m., vandalism was reported on Winter Hill Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Sunday at 11:56 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Dutch Gap Road.

10:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Valley Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 7:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 12:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cashman Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Saturday at 10:43 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Hill Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 3:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

4:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Box Shop Hill Road.

6:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Livermore Falls Road.

Monday at 8:30 a.m., threatening was reported on Cyrus Lane.

10:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Box Shop Hill Road.

IN FAYETTE, Thursday at 11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bamford Hill Road.

Saturday at 6:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Road.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 5:40 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

Saturday at 2:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.

10:50 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on River Road.

10:59 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Highland Avenue.

11:13 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Pope Street.

Sunday at 1:10 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

11:01 p.m., an animal problem was reported on High Holborn Street.

3:05 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

10:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Waterfront.

Monday at 7:39 p.m., theft was reported on High Holborn Street.

7:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

IN HARMONY, Sunday at 6:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Castle Road.

IN INDUSTRY, Sunday at 8:35 a.m., theft was reported on Savage Road.

11:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industry Road.

IN JAY, Sunday at 7:19 a.m., a burglary was reported on Farrington Road.

1:51 p.m., theft was reported on Chesterville Road.

IN LITCHFIELD, Saturday at 8:04 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Kenway Drive.

11:02 a.m., an unattended death was reported on Ferrin Road.

5:07 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Plains Road.

Sunday at 8:40 a.m., a well-being check was made on Lynn Lane.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 11:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Weston Avenue.

Monday at 12:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Friday at 10:30 p.m., theft was reported on Gilbert Drive.

Sunday at 1:32 a.m., theft was reported on Gilbert Drive.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 10:14 a.m., theft was reported on Mercer Road.

2:32 p.m., trespassing was reported on Upper Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 1:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

4:16 p.m., a burglary was reported on Oak Street.

Monday at 12:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 1:13 p.m., vandalism was reported on Hunnewell Avenue.

6:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Livingston Street.

IN READFIELD, Thursday at 2:44 p.m., theft was reported on Chase Road.

Saturday at 9:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Town Beach.

IN RICHMOND, Monday, June 29, at 8:21 a.m., a family fight was reported on Center Street.

4:54 p.m., a well-being check was made on Main Street.

Tuesday, June 30, at 5:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday at 9:20 a.m., threatening was reported on Huntington Lane.

4:18 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Main Street.

7:25 p.m., a well-being check was made on Brunswick Road.

Thursday at 9:20 a.m., an animal problem was reported at mile-marker 46 on Interstate 295.

10:01 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Front Street.

7:16 p.m., a citizen dispute was reported on Front Street.

Friday at 3:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Front and Tulip streets.

Saturday at 7:34 p.m., a complaint about fireworks was made at West Wood Acres Road and Leonov Lane.

8:32 p.m., a crash involving injury was reported on Mallard Drive.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 10:38 a.m., harassment was reported on French Street.

12:09 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

3:29 p.m., vandalism was reported on Water Street.

3:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on McClellan Street.

5:19 a.m., trespassing was reported on Blake Street.

9:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairview Avenue.

Monday at 6:47 a.m., fraud was reported on Waterville Road.

IN SMITHFIELD, Sunday at 4:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Village Road.

IN STARKS, Monday at 8:24 a.m., harassment was reported on Windswept Lane.

IN STRONG, Sunday at 6:04 p.m., theft was reported on Lambert Hill Road.

Monday at 12:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Lambert Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 7:45 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

8:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

10:23 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

10:48 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

11:06 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gold Street.

5:54 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

5:59 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

Monday at 2:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

IN WAYNE, Sunday at 1:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WEST GARDINER, Thursday at 2:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lewiston Road.

Saturday at 12:45 p.m., a crash involving injury was reported on Lewiston Road.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 6:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Allen Street.

Related Read more cop logs

IN WINDSOR, Thursday at 4:09 p.m., theft was reported on South Belfast Road.

4:23 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Stewart Lane.

Friday at 8:46 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on State Route 32 near the Windsor Fair fairgrounds.

9:52 p.m., assault was reported on Coons Road.

9:54 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on South Belfast Road.

Saturday at 11:34 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Stone Hedge Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 3:38 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Augusta Road.

6:40 p.m., theft was reported on Halifax Street.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 8:59 p.m., a complaint about fireworks was made on High Street.

9:12 p.m., a complaint about fireworks was made on Green Street.

9:39 p.m., a complaint about fireworks was made on Clark Street.

9:47 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Morton Street.

10:14 p.m., a complaint about fireworks was made on Norcross Point.

Sunday at 1:51 a.m., an overdose was reported on North Shore Lane.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 1:12 p.m., Keith A. Grundy, 44, of Chesterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 6:09 p.m., Kyle Richard Lloyd, 20, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for theft.

IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 10:08 p.m., Brandon Michael Edwards, 33, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of failure to appear; operating after license suspension; failure to provide correct name, address and date of birth; and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, following a traffic stop on Lewiston Road. During the same incident, Samantha N. Edwards, 35, of Richmond, was arrested on a charge of failure to appear.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 8:37 a.m., Summer Harrington, 26, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, following a well-being check on Maple Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Friday at 10:11 a.m., Chase Scott, 33, of Litchfield was issued a summons on charges of criminal trespass and criminal mischief, following a complaint of criminal mischief on Plains Road.

IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 7:32 a.m., Michael D. Bryant, 33, of Clinton, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after license revoked, habitual offender.

WATERVILLE, Sunday at 7:45 a.m., Maeve A. Hutchinson, 18, of Waterville, was issued a summons on charges of consumption of alcohol by a minor and two counts of theft, following the report of criminal mischief on Water Street.

7:45 a.m., Destiny Edes, 18, of Waterville, was issued a summons on charges of consumption of alcohol by a minor and two counts of theft, following the report of criminal mischief on Water Street.

5:59 p.m., Joshua Vogel, 39, of Winslow, was issued a summons on charges of theft and violating conditions of release, following the report of shoplifting at Walmart on Waterville Commons Drive.

IN WAYNE, Saturday at 10:20 a.m., April Lynn McDonald, 36, of Fayette, was issued a summons on a charge of speeding, 30 mph or more over the speed limit.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday 6:40 p.m., Kacee Ann Standring, 32, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release, following the report of a theft on Halifax Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: