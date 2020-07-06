IN ATHENS, Sunday at 9:34 a.m., theft was reported on Brighton Road.
11:50 a.m., an assault was reported on Harmony Road.
5:48 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Main Street.
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 6:54 a.m., a well-being check was made on Gage Street.
10:02 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Water Street.
10:05 a.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on Civic Center Drive.
11:01 a.m., theft was reported on Old Winthrop Road.
11:13 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Water Street.
1:36 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Northern Avenue.
1:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.
2:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
3:02 p.m., property was recovered on Memorial Circle.
4:29 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.
5:24 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Senator Way.
5:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.
7:55 p.m., a dog at large was reported on St. Catherine Street.
8:13 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Whitten Road.
9:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sewall Street.
11:10 p.m., a well-being check was made on Smith Street.
Monday at 3:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.
IN AVON, Sunday at 12:02 p.m., threatening was reported on Avon Valley Road.
IN CARTHAGE, Sunday at 12:18 a.m., vandalism was reported on Winter Hill Road.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Sunday at 11:56 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Dutch Gap Road.
10:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Valley Road.
IN CLINTON, Sunday at 7:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 12:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cashman Street.
IN FARMINGDALE, Saturday at 10:43 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Hill Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 3:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
4:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Box Shop Hill Road.
6:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Livermore Falls Road.
Monday at 8:30 a.m., threatening was reported on Cyrus Lane.
10:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Box Shop Hill Road.
IN FAYETTE, Thursday at 11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bamford Hill Road.
Saturday at 6:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Road.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 5:40 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
Saturday at 2:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.
10:50 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on River Road.
10:59 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Highland Avenue.
11:13 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Pope Street.
Sunday at 1:10 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
11:01 p.m., an animal problem was reported on High Holborn Street.
3:05 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
10:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Waterfront.
Monday at 7:39 p.m., theft was reported on High Holborn Street.
7:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.
IN HARMONY, Sunday at 6:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Castle Road.
IN INDUSTRY, Sunday at 8:35 a.m., theft was reported on Savage Road.
11:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industry Road.
IN JAY, Sunday at 7:19 a.m., a burglary was reported on Farrington Road.
1:51 p.m., theft was reported on Chesterville Road.
IN LITCHFIELD, Saturday at 8:04 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Kenway Drive.
11:02 a.m., an unattended death was reported on Ferrin Road.
5:07 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Plains Road.
Sunday at 8:40 a.m., a well-being check was made on Lynn Lane.
IN MADISON, Sunday at 11:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Weston Avenue.
Monday at 12:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN MANCHESTER, Friday at 10:30 p.m., theft was reported on Gilbert Drive.
Sunday at 1:32 a.m., theft was reported on Gilbert Drive.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 10:14 a.m., theft was reported on Mercer Road.
2:32 p.m., trespassing was reported on Upper Main Street.
IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 1:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
4:16 p.m., a burglary was reported on Oak Street.
Monday at 12:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 1:13 p.m., vandalism was reported on Hunnewell Avenue.
6:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Livingston Street.
IN READFIELD, Thursday at 2:44 p.m., theft was reported on Chase Road.
Saturday at 9:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Town Beach.
IN RICHMOND, Monday, June 29, at 8:21 a.m., a family fight was reported on Center Street.
4:54 p.m., a well-being check was made on Main Street.
Tuesday, June 30, at 5:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
Wednesday at 9:20 a.m., threatening was reported on Huntington Lane.
4:18 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Main Street.
7:25 p.m., a well-being check was made on Brunswick Road.
Thursday at 9:20 a.m., an animal problem was reported at mile-marker 46 on Interstate 295.
10:01 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Front Street.
7:16 p.m., a citizen dispute was reported on Front Street.
Friday at 3:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Front and Tulip streets.
Saturday at 7:34 p.m., a complaint about fireworks was made at West Wood Acres Road and Leonov Lane.
8:32 p.m., a crash involving injury was reported on Mallard Drive.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 10:38 a.m., harassment was reported on French Street.
12:09 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.
3:29 p.m., vandalism was reported on Water Street.
3:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on McClellan Street.
5:19 a.m., trespassing was reported on Blake Street.
9:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairview Avenue.
Monday at 6:47 a.m., fraud was reported on Waterville Road.
IN SMITHFIELD, Sunday at 4:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Village Road.
IN STARKS, Monday at 8:24 a.m., harassment was reported on Windswept Lane.
IN STRONG, Sunday at 6:04 p.m., theft was reported on Lambert Hill Road.
Monday at 12:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Lambert Hill Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 7:45 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.
8:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.
10:23 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
10:48 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
11:06 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gold Street.
5:54 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.
5:59 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
Monday at 2:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
IN WAYNE, Sunday at 1:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN WEST GARDINER, Thursday at 2:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lewiston Road.
Saturday at 12:45 p.m., a crash involving injury was reported on Lewiston Road.
IN WILTON, Sunday at 6:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Allen Street.
IN WINDSOR, Thursday at 4:09 p.m., theft was reported on South Belfast Road.
4:23 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Stewart Lane.
Friday at 8:46 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on State Route 32 near the Windsor Fair fairgrounds.
9:52 p.m., assault was reported on Coons Road.
9:54 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on South Belfast Road.
Saturday at 11:34 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Stone Hedge Drive.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 3:38 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Augusta Road.
6:40 p.m., theft was reported on Halifax Street.
IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 8:59 p.m., a complaint about fireworks was made on High Street.
9:12 p.m., a complaint about fireworks was made on Green Street.
9:39 p.m., a complaint about fireworks was made on Clark Street.
9:47 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Morton Street.
10:14 p.m., a complaint about fireworks was made on Norcross Point.
Sunday at 1:51 a.m., an overdose was reported on North Shore Lane.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 1:12 p.m., Keith A. Grundy, 44, of Chesterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 6:09 p.m., Kyle Richard Lloyd, 20, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for theft.
IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 10:08 p.m., Brandon Michael Edwards, 33, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of failure to appear; operating after license suspension; failure to provide correct name, address and date of birth; and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, following a traffic stop on Lewiston Road. During the same incident, Samantha N. Edwards, 35, of Richmond, was arrested on a charge of failure to appear.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 8:37 a.m., Summer Harrington, 26, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, following a well-being check on Maple Street.
IN LITCHFIELD, Friday at 10:11 a.m., Chase Scott, 33, of Litchfield was issued a summons on charges of criminal trespass and criminal mischief, following a complaint of criminal mischief on Plains Road.
IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 7:32 a.m., Michael D. Bryant, 33, of Clinton, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after license revoked, habitual offender.
WATERVILLE, Sunday at 7:45 a.m., Maeve A. Hutchinson, 18, of Waterville, was issued a summons on charges of consumption of alcohol by a minor and two counts of theft, following the report of criminal mischief on Water Street.
7:45 a.m., Destiny Edes, 18, of Waterville, was issued a summons on charges of consumption of alcohol by a minor and two counts of theft, following the report of criminal mischief on Water Street.
5:59 p.m., Joshua Vogel, 39, of Winslow, was issued a summons on charges of theft and violating conditions of release, following the report of shoplifting at Walmart on Waterville Commons Drive.
IN WAYNE, Saturday at 10:20 a.m., April Lynn McDonald, 36, of Fayette, was issued a summons on a charge of speeding, 30 mph or more over the speed limit.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday 6:40 p.m., Kacee Ann Standring, 32, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release, following the report of a theft on Halifax Street.
