AUGUSTA — A total of 337 adults and 58 children will be recognized on the Maine Adult and Youth Volunteer Rolls of Honor for their volunteer efforts in 2019. Collectively, the volunteers performed 389,905 hours of community service in Maine. The Rolls of Honor celebrate Maine citizens who go above and beyond in serving their communities, according to a news release from Volunteer Maine, the state service commission.
The adult honorees collectively logged 383,004 hours of community service in 2019. Over half of the adults served through Penquis Community Action Agency, a nonprofit that aids low — income families and individuals in Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Knox counties. These 183 volunteers provided medical transportation to low—income individuals and tutored children as part of the Penquis Foster Grandparents Senior Corps program, where volunteers supported literacy and healthy development in schools and child care centers. All recognized adults performed at least 500 hours of community service in 2019.
Thirty-six of the recognized youth volunteers are students at Brunswick High School, which requires every student to log 30 hours of community service before graduation. The recognized BHS students exceeded that requirement throughout their service, which included efforts in elementary schools, hospitals and humane shelters, and like all other honorees on the Young Maine Volunteer Roll of Honor, performed at least 50 hours of community service.
The honorees on the Young Maine Volunteer Roll of Honor performed a total of 6,901 hours of community service in 2019. Out of respect for privacy, the youth honoree’s names will not be made public.
2020 Maine Adult Volunteer Roll of Honor
The Maine Volunteer Roll of Honor is a statewide effort to show appreciation to adults who go above and beyond in terms of the time they devote to serving their communities. Any local organization can nominate someone who meets the criteria: town office, school, nonprofit or public agency. There is no cost to the nominator or person honored thanks to civic minded sponsors.
The Maine Volunteer Roll of Honor recognizes volunteers age 19 and older who meet the following criteria: devoted 500 hours or more of volunteer service to the community during the past 12 months (January through December preceding nomination deadline). Note charitable giving (i.e., participating in walkathons or other events to raise money) and court—ordered community service may not be counted.
service hours are documented by the program(s) or organization(s) with whom the volunteer served.
Abbot: Carole Tetrault — 773; and Kenneth Tetrault — 1,140
Acton: Lynne Benoit — 535.25; and Charles Kaywork — 773
Addison: The late Penelope Perry — 571
Alfred: Thomas Plummer —502
Alna: Stewart Rhine — 935; and Cindy Rhine — 608
Arundel: Barbara Jurgen — 984; and Roger Tobin — 1,200
Auburn: June Charest — 853; Carol Christopoulos — 943; Marie Dustin — 990; Hartley Fogg — 940; and
Roberta Greenlaw — 654
Augusta: Delores Bigelow — 856; Theresa Fournier — 815; and Mary Musso — 731
Bangor: Judith Fox — 1,079; Dianne Green — 752; Margie Higgins — 1,234; Suzanne Hoyt — 829; Suzan Ireland — 733; Edward Lamarre — 1,771; Suzanne Moreshead — 1,493; Susan O’Connor — 821; Sylvain Pinet — 2,220; Marjorie Robinson — 739; Galen Sibley — 1,224; and Dennis Whitney — 863
Bar Harbor: Marjorie Dahl — 579
Bath: Shirley Horr — 896
Beals: Lorna Alley — 936
Belfast: Nadine Micoleau — 641
Benedicta: Brent Kelley — 583
Biddeford: Fred Roberts — 510
Blue Hill: Marian McMahon — 1,066
Boothbay Harbor: Albert F. Washburn Jr. — 1,368
Boston, Mass.: Jim Schantz — 858
Boylston, Mass.: John LaRoche — 858
Bradford: Wesley Burgess — 1,877
Brewer: Rebecca Donovan — 754; Jenny Huntly — 589; and Phyllis Stevens — 1,006
Brooks: Joyce Halpin — 1,045
Brownville: Judith Bunn — 1,214; William Patterson — 1,785; and Vernold Thibeault — 1,612
Brunswick: Frances Amos — 758; Linda Bubar — 1,089; and Susan Lermond — 1,214
Bucksport: Pamela Harvey — 1,121
Buxton: Richard McKeever — 1,430
Calais: Joyce York — 594
Cambridge: Louise Cogswell — 1,025
Canaan: Jo—Ann Lawrence — 1,143
Caribou: Rani Mehta — 547; and Janet Rohn — 1,378
Carmel: Gregory Pack — 1,872; and Donna Tumosa — 1,730
Carroll Plantation: Kenneth Parker — 2,489
Carthage: Conrid “Bud” Houghton Jr. — 1,431
Charleston: Shanda Hathaway-Parlin — 1,103
Cherryfield: Diane Cowperthwaite — 897; Jebra Dehahn — 699; Patricia Nash — 1,395; and the late Christine Presley — 745
Chester: Richard Brown — 2,946; Robert Harmon — 2,506; an Carroll Tash — 1,007
Chesterville: Kitty Gee — 995
Corinna: Tony Bennett II — 645; Marsha Doherty — 946; Roberta Kelley — 1299; and Jeanne Rogers — 793
Corinth: Simon Francis — 922
Cumberland: Ritchie Dow — 1,043; and John Leeming — 501
Cumberland Foreside: Robert Collin — 550
Dayton: Leslie MallarReynolds — 1,392
Dexter: Rita Akerson — 1,576; Harlan Akerson — 1,212; Daniel Blais — 1,015; Cynthia Cyr — 597
Earl Lord — 904; Margaret McKenney — 677; Russell Sylvia — 1,271; Patricia Topolski — 1,939; and Jessica Trombley — 938
Dixfield: Sue Bartash — 2,929; and Sally Martin — 795
Dover Foxcroft: Jeffrey Church — 1,522; Anne Cress — 1,722; Robert Cress — 950; and Daniel Hall Sr. — 1,250
East Machias: Nancy Albee — 854; Brenda Lynne Alciere — 581; Juanita Davis — 1,058; and Robert Gardner — 839
East Millinocket: Kari—Jo Bishop — 701; Jason Coon — 1,600; Joseph Gagne — 1,741; Carol McIntire — 2,068; Dorothy Roach — 902; Gregory Tanous — 1886; George Tapley — 943; Terry Turcotte — 3,022;
Gregory Turcotte — 621; and Phillip York — 848
East Poland: Lorraine Bernier — 1,483
Eastport: Peggy Foss — 1,348
Ebeemee Township: Frances Donley — 1,617
Ellsworth: Mary Dennison — 942; Sandra Dewitt — 837; Carol Phinney — 1,002; and Sharon Young — 547
Falmouth: Malcolm Graham — 968
Garland: Frederick Dupree — 1,783; Terry Mackie — 1,224; Michael Tibbetts — 1,130; and
Dusty Trombley — 725
Glenburn: Judy Coleman — 1,131; Keith Kinney — 1,927; and Hollis Rockwell — 1,494
Gorham: Rhonda Boertien — 518; and Stephen Fontaine — 990
Greenbush: Clement Adams — 611; Lydia Mann — 1,786; and Albert Savage — 1,128
Greene: Marvin “Mike” Smith — 1,039
Hampden: Jim Larson — 1,350
Harrington: Mary Pinkham — 633
Hartford: Barbara Sylvester — 1,450
Hartland: Debra Lecourt — 1,416
Hermon: Diane Eck — 3,078; and Patrick Inman — 920
Holden: Terrance McDonald — 1,906; and Mairead Stein — 763
Howland: Paul Sage — 519
Hudson: Stephen Geleney — 2,232
Jonesboro: Dorothea Stephenson — 680
Kenduskeag: Kevin Blount — 1,742
Kennebunk: Richard Avy — 508; John Mercurio Jr. — 778; Jean Shorey — 738; and Brandon Tirrell — 583
Kingman: Richard Colson — 1,209
Kittery Point: Colette Tilton — 1,451
LaGrange: Thomas Decker Jr. — 1,869; Jean Greenough — 764; and William Stineford — 1,249
Lee: Carl Cooper — 2,461; and Traci Smith — 11,11
Lewiston: Edna Beaudet — 1,379; Susan Charle — 616; Jean Davis — 1,078; Alan Downey — 502; Rita Desrosiers — 881; Gerald “Pete” Duchette — 957; Paul Dumont — 528.5; Barbara Hughes — 1,308; Donna Labbe — 1,587; Jacqueline Leger — 978; Patricia Morin — 1,118; Patricia Reny — 796; and Christopher Swan — 1,995
Lincoln: Michael Brosnahan — 1,949; Joseph Ciarrochi — 2,532; Allyson Coro — 566; Reginald Glidden — 1,027; Loretta Howe — 1,419; Harry Howe Jr. — 2,933; Leon Kimball — 1,124; Michael Libby — 2,034; David Pete — 3,130; Robert Rollins — 13,37; and Rodonna Washburn — 2,691
Lisbon: Claire Begin — 900; and Alta Bouchard — 867
Lisbon Falls: Donna Pelkey — 644
Litchfield: Susan Gardner — 869
Livermore Falls: Amanda Ricci — 709
Londonderry, N.H.: Frederick Hessler — 573
Lowell: Michael Brown — 629; and Julie Brown — 1,543
Lynnfield: Daniel Vardaro — 587
Machiasport: Eleanor Foss — 784
Madison: Pamela Arinze — 588; Barbara Cary — 513; and Doris Dean — 957
Manchester: Ed Lecuyer — 762
Mars Hill: Arlene Wiggins — 957
Mattawamkeag: Arnold Mushero — 1,928; and Ann Smith — 2,186
Mechanic Falls: Julie Turner — 1,417
Medway: Gary Binder — 1,528; Thomas Coon — 2,464; Steven Curtis — 1,244; Robert Doiron — 2,292; Merrimack: John Grady — 690; and Milford: Barbara Dyer — 739
Millinocket: Roger Avery — 1,952; Robert Cutliffe — 1,647; James Daisey — 909; Anthony DiCentes — 1,478; Stella Flewelling — 1,061; Jason Greenleaf — 2,739; Joyce Landry — 823; Michael Landry — 1,971; Norman Lane — 3,011; Richard Leavitt — 1,632; James Leavitt — 2,504; James Pinette — 1,306; Clint Rudge — 2,574; John Sweeney — 928; Robert Vaznis — 808; Martin Wasilauskis — 1,233; Richard Weymouth — 960; Janice Weymouth — 696; and Arthur Willey — 2,987
Milo: Rosemary Arnold — 604; Patricia Dixon — 1,058; Sara Jay — 632; and Kevin Moore — 618
Monmouth: Battistta “Tony” Passalaqua — 985
Monroe: Margaret Elliott — 938
Monson: Bett Stevens — 936
Newcastle: James Patten — 756
Newport: Pamela Baumgardner — 1,684; Robert Brown — 2,245; George Mathis — 570; and Henry Metivier — 651
Norridgewock: Pamela Norris — 654
North Andover: Edward Dooks — 595; and Karen Dooks — 504
North Anson: Maureen DeSilva — 717
Norway: Kathleen Coffin — 990; and Dina Poulin — 1,009
Old Orchard Beach: Elmer Berry — 624; Lawrence O’Brien — 523; and V. Louise Reid — 650
Old Town: Clayton Guinard — 723; Sylvia Ouellette — 1,089; Sharon Roberts Corcoran — 735; and Shannan Ryder — 580
Orland: Randy Eldridge — 1,489
Orneville Township: Edward Herbest — 2,539
Orono: Joan Cameron — 701; Rodrigue Pelletier — 1,010; and Linda Shaffer — 1,027
Orrington: Lorna Moon — 978
Parkman: Virginia Anderson — 1,161
Passadumkeag: Martha Beers — 961
Patten: Frances McKenney — 749
Pembroke: Margaret Richardson — 693
Perry: Nancy Fennell — 1,205
Phippsburg: Fred Morse — 1,019; and Eric Schade — 585
Pittsfield: Edith Constable — 949
Plymouth: Daniel Barnes — 1,292; Frances Begin — 961; Jeanne Oliver — 838; and Kenneth Pratt — 2138
Poland: Michael Boivin — 572; Carlene Fickett — 1,429; and Mark Weinberg — 500
Portland: Rebecca Brown — 899; Patricia Burrows — 800; Adam Fletcher — 534; Leslie Grimes—Fischer — 566; Junette Mayeye — 500; Jay Monty — 600; Sylvia—Anne Moore — 1,681; and Lawrence Perkins — 515
Reed Plantation: Robert Richardson — 1,330
Ripley: Halvor Magnus Jr. — 1,119; and Jerice Sinclair — 801
Robbinston: Kathryn Mekelburg — 1,381
Rockport: Roger Carlson — 502
Rumford: Lorraine Barre — 1,216; Barbara Belanger — 705; Doris Bourret — 545; and Betty Pomerleau — 600
Sabattus: Constance Eldridge — 551
Saco: Phil Morse — 1,025
Sanford: Ida Burgess — 1,009.50; Chester Gabriel — 1,239; Ruth Hammond — 501; and Louise Pierce — 1,094
Sangerville: Patricia Colbry — 879; Rose Ireland — 1,646; Evelyn Sudsbury — 1,296; and Robert True — 776
Scarborough: Lonnie Floyd — 559; and Kayla Paris — 776.5
Sebec: Catherine Johnston — 1,228
Sherman: Dean Jacobs — 2,736
South Paris: Peter Lenz — 1,522; and May Scott — 912
South Portland: Roger Merrow — 686; and Richard Meyer — 559
Spicewood Texas: Harold Downey — 957
St. Albans: David Gilpatrick — 2,212
Standish: Douglas Boyce — 984
Stillwater: Philip Brown — 781; and Ralph Rideout — 1,600
Sullivan: Dianne Kelley — 695.75
Swanville: Stephen Knox — 2,455
Topsham: Alan Lamson — 975; and Joline Pelletier — 696
West Enfield: Vance Lord — 1,379
Waldoboro: Randy Beach — 779
Wales: Susan English — 509
Warren: Zack Wyllie — 656.43
Waterford: Mike Fox — 806.15
Waterville: Nancy Shaw — 804
Wells: Michael Curry — 517
West Bath: Steve Lennox — 669
West Enfield: Michael Saucier — 3,176; and Sharon Tash — 1,522
West Farmington: Jackie Holmes—Cheoros — 1,261
Westbrook: Catherine Geren — 1,446; and Jay Gorden — 658
Whitman, Mass.: Brendan Barry — 730
Willimantic: Marlene Rice — 813
Windham: Patti Chickering — 787
Winn: Edward Pelkey — 673; Cristi Peters — 1,420
Winterport: Karen Cunningham — 1,777; Andrew Cunningham — 1,750; and Linda Nardi — 1,065
Winthrop: Deb Crowley — 690
Wiscasset: Linda Zollers — 973
Woodville: Kimberly Bridges — 1,612
A few of the honored volunteers are seasonal residents.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Yankees Tanaka doing well after being hit by line drive
-
Sports
NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season
-
Business
Owners of Portland restaurant Piccolo announce its permanent closure
-
Business
Energy companies cancel contested Atlantic Coast Pipeline
-
Sports
DeChambeau wins Rocket Mortgage Classic by 3 shots