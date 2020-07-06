AUGUSTA — A total of 337 adults and 58 children will be recognized on the Maine Adult and Youth Volunteer Rolls of Honor for their volunteer efforts in 2019. Collectively, the volunteers performed 389,905 hours of community service in Maine. The Rolls of Honor celebrate Maine citizens who go above and beyond in serving their communities, according to a news release from Volunteer Maine, the state service commission.

The adult honorees collectively logged 383,004 hours of community service in 2019. Over half of the adults served through Penquis Community Action Agency, a nonprofit that aids low — income families and individuals in Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Knox counties. These 183 volunteers provided medical transportation to low—income individuals and tutored children as part of the Penquis Foster Grandparents Senior Corps program, where volunteers supported literacy and healthy development in schools and child care centers. All recognized adults performed at least 500 hours of community service in 2019.

Thirty-six of the recognized youth volunteers are students at Brunswick High School, which requires every student to log 30 hours of community service before graduation. The recognized BHS students exceeded that requirement throughout their service, which included efforts in elementary schools, hospitals and humane shelters, and like all other honorees on the Young Maine Volunteer Roll of Honor, performed at least 50 hours of community service.

The honorees on the Young Maine Volunteer Roll of Honor performed a total of 6,901 hours of community service in 2019. Out of respect for privacy, the youth honoree’s names will not be made public.

2020 Maine Adult Volunteer Roll of Honor

The Maine Volunteer Roll of Honor is a statewide effort to show appreciation to adults who go above and beyond in terms of the time they devote to serving their communities. Any local organization can nominate someone who meets the criteria: town office, school, nonprofit or public agency. There is no cost to the nominator or person honored thanks to civic minded sponsors.

The Maine Volunteer Roll of Honor recognizes volunteers age 19 and older who meet the following criteria: devoted 500 hours or more of volunteer service to the community during the past 12 months (January through December preceding nomination deadline). Note charitable giving (i.e., participating in walkathons or other events to raise money) and court—ordered community service may not be counted.

service hours are documented by the program(s) or organization(s) with whom the volunteer served.

Abbot: Carole Tetrault — 773; and Kenneth Tetrault — 1,140

Acton: Lynne Benoit — 535.25; and Charles Kaywork — 773

Addison: The late Penelope Perry — 571

Alfred: Thomas Plummer —502

Alna: Stewart Rhine — 935; and Cindy Rhine — 608

Arundel: Barbara Jurgen — 984; and Roger Tobin — 1,200

Auburn: June Charest — 853; Carol Christopoulos — 943; Marie Dustin — 990; Hartley Fogg — 940; and

Roberta Greenlaw — 654

Augusta: Delores Bigelow — 856; Theresa Fournier — 815; and Mary Musso — 731

Bangor: Judith Fox — 1,079; Dianne Green — 752; Margie Higgins — 1,234; Suzanne Hoyt — 829; Suzan Ireland — 733; Edward Lamarre — 1,771; Suzanne Moreshead — 1,493; Susan O’Connor — 821; Sylvain Pinet — 2,220; Marjorie Robinson — 739; Galen Sibley — 1,224; and Dennis Whitney — 863

Bar Harbor: Marjorie Dahl — 579

Bath: Shirley Horr — 896

Beals: Lorna Alley — 936

Belfast: Nadine Micoleau — 641

Benedicta: Brent Kelley — 583

Biddeford: Fred Roberts — 510

Blue Hill: Marian McMahon — 1,066

Boothbay Harbor: Albert F. Washburn Jr. — 1,368

Boston, Mass.: Jim Schantz — 858

Boylston, Mass.: John LaRoche — 858

Bradford: Wesley Burgess — 1,877

Brewer: Rebecca Donovan — 754; Jenny Huntly — 589; and Phyllis Stevens — 1,006

Brooks: Joyce Halpin — 1,045

Brownville: Judith Bunn — 1,214; William Patterson — 1,785; and Vernold Thibeault — 1,612

Brunswick: Frances Amos — 758; Linda Bubar — 1,089; and Susan Lermond — 1,214

Bucksport: Pamela Harvey — 1,121

Buxton: Richard McKeever — 1,430

Calais: Joyce York — 594

Cambridge: Louise Cogswell — 1,025

Canaan: Jo—Ann Lawrence — 1,143

Caribou: Rani Mehta — 547; and Janet Rohn — 1,378

Carmel: Gregory Pack — 1,872; and Donna Tumosa — 1,730

Carroll Plantation: Kenneth Parker — 2,489

Carthage: Conrid “Bud” Houghton Jr. — 1,431

Charleston: Shanda Hathaway-Parlin — 1,103

Cherryfield: Diane Cowperthwaite — 897; Jebra Dehahn — 699; Patricia Nash — 1,395; and the late Christine Presley — 745

Chester: Richard Brown — 2,946; Robert Harmon — 2,506; an Carroll Tash — 1,007

Chesterville: Kitty Gee — 995

Corinna: Tony Bennett II — 645; Marsha Doherty — 946; Roberta Kelley — 1299; and Jeanne Rogers — 793

Corinth: Simon Francis — 922

Cumberland: Ritchie Dow — 1,043; and John Leeming — 501

Cumberland Foreside: Robert Collin — 550

Dayton: Leslie MallarReynolds — 1,392

Dexter: Rita Akerson — 1,576; Harlan Akerson — 1,212; Daniel Blais — 1,015; Cynthia Cyr — 597

Earl Lord — 904; Margaret McKenney — 677; Russell Sylvia — 1,271; Patricia Topolski — 1,939; and Jessica Trombley — 938

Dixfield: Sue Bartash — 2,929; and Sally Martin — 795

Dover Foxcroft: Jeffrey Church — 1,522; Anne Cress — 1,722; Robert Cress — 950; and Daniel Hall Sr. — 1,250

East Machias: Nancy Albee — 854; Brenda Lynne Alciere — 581; Juanita Davis — 1,058; and Robert Gardner — 839

East Millinocket: Kari—Jo Bishop — 701; Jason Coon — 1,600; Joseph Gagne — 1,741; Carol McIntire — 2,068; Dorothy Roach — 902; Gregory Tanous — 1886; George Tapley — 943; Terry Turcotte — 3,022;

Gregory Turcotte — 621; and Phillip York — 848

East Poland: Lorraine Bernier — 1,483

Eastport: Peggy Foss — 1,348

Ebeemee Township: Frances Donley — 1,617

Ellsworth: Mary Dennison — 942; Sandra Dewitt — 837; Carol Phinney — 1,002; and Sharon Young — 547

Falmouth: Malcolm Graham — 968

Garland: Frederick Dupree — 1,783; Terry Mackie — 1,224; Michael Tibbetts — 1,130; and

Dusty Trombley — 725

Glenburn: Judy Coleman — 1,131; Keith Kinney — 1,927; and Hollis Rockwell — 1,494

Gorham: Rhonda Boertien — 518; and Stephen Fontaine — 990

Greenbush: Clement Adams — 611; Lydia Mann — 1,786; and Albert Savage — 1,128

Greene: Marvin “Mike” Smith — 1,039

Hampden: Jim Larson — 1,350

Harrington: Mary Pinkham — 633

Hartford: Barbara Sylvester — 1,450

Hartland: Debra Lecourt — 1,416

Hermon: Diane Eck — 3,078; and Patrick Inman — 920

Holden: Terrance McDonald — 1,906; and Mairead Stein — 763

Howland: Paul Sage — 519

Hudson: Stephen Geleney — 2,232

Jonesboro: Dorothea Stephenson — 680

Kenduskeag: Kevin Blount — 1,742

Kennebunk: Richard Avy — 508; John Mercurio Jr. — 778; Jean Shorey — 738; and Brandon Tirrell — 583

Kingman: Richard Colson — 1,209

Kittery Point: Colette Tilton — 1,451

LaGrange: Thomas Decker Jr. — 1,869; Jean Greenough — 764; and William Stineford — 1,249

Lee: Carl Cooper — 2,461; and Traci Smith — 11,11

Lewiston: Edna Beaudet — 1,379; Susan Charle — 616; Jean Davis — 1,078; Alan Downey — 502; Rita Desrosiers — 881; Gerald “Pete” Duchette — 957; Paul Dumont — 528.5; Barbara Hughes — 1,308; Donna Labbe — 1,587; Jacqueline Leger — 978; Patricia Morin — 1,118; Patricia Reny — 796; and Christopher Swan — 1,995

Lincoln: Michael Brosnahan — 1,949; Joseph Ciarrochi — 2,532; Allyson Coro — 566; Reginald Glidden — 1,027; Loretta Howe — 1,419; Harry Howe Jr. — 2,933; Leon Kimball — 1,124; Michael Libby — 2,034; David Pete — 3,130; Robert Rollins — 13,37; and Rodonna Washburn — 2,691

Lisbon: Claire Begin — 900; and Alta Bouchard — 867

Lisbon Falls: Donna Pelkey — 644

Litchfield: Susan Gardner — 869

Livermore Falls: Amanda Ricci — 709

Londonderry, N.H.: Frederick Hessler — 573

Lowell: Michael Brown — 629; and Julie Brown — 1,543

Lynnfield: Daniel Vardaro — 587

Machiasport: Eleanor Foss — 784

Madison: Pamela Arinze — 588; Barbara Cary — 513; and Doris Dean — 957

Manchester: Ed Lecuyer — 762

Mars Hill: Arlene Wiggins — 957

Mattawamkeag: Arnold Mushero — 1,928; and Ann Smith — 2,186

Mechanic Falls: Julie Turner — 1,417

Medway: Gary Binder — 1,528; Thomas Coon — 2,464; Steven Curtis — 1,244; Robert Doiron — 2,292; Merrimack: John Grady — 690; and Milford: Barbara Dyer — 739

Millinocket: Roger Avery — 1,952; Robert Cutliffe — 1,647; James Daisey — 909; Anthony DiCentes — 1,478; Stella Flewelling — 1,061; Jason Greenleaf — 2,739; Joyce Landry — 823; Michael Landry — 1,971; Norman Lane — 3,011; Richard Leavitt — 1,632; James Leavitt — 2,504; James Pinette — 1,306; Clint Rudge — 2,574; John Sweeney — 928; Robert Vaznis — 808; Martin Wasilauskis — 1,233; Richard Weymouth — 960; Janice Weymouth — 696; and Arthur Willey — 2,987

Milo: Rosemary Arnold — 604; Patricia Dixon — 1,058; Sara Jay — 632; and Kevin Moore — 618

Monmouth: Battistta “Tony” Passalaqua — 985

Monroe: Margaret Elliott — 938

Monson: Bett Stevens — 936

Newcastle: James Patten — 756

Newport: Pamela Baumgardner — 1,684; Robert Brown — 2,245; George Mathis — 570; and Henry Metivier — 651

Norridgewock: Pamela Norris — 654

North Andover: Edward Dooks — 595; and Karen Dooks — 504

North Anson: Maureen DeSilva — 717

Norway: Kathleen Coffin — 990; and Dina Poulin — 1,009

Old Orchard Beach: Elmer Berry — 624; Lawrence O’Brien — 523; and V. Louise Reid — 650

Old Town: Clayton Guinard — 723; Sylvia Ouellette — 1,089; Sharon Roberts Corcoran — 735; and Shannan Ryder — 580

Orland: Randy Eldridge — 1,489

Orneville Township: Edward Herbest — 2,539

Orono: Joan Cameron — 701; Rodrigue Pelletier — 1,010; and Linda Shaffer — 1,027

Orrington: Lorna Moon — 978

Parkman: Virginia Anderson — 1,161

Passadumkeag: Martha Beers — 961

Patten: Frances McKenney — 749

Pembroke: Margaret Richardson — 693

Perry: Nancy Fennell — 1,205

Phippsburg: Fred Morse — 1,019; and Eric Schade — 585

Pittsfield: Edith Constable — 949

Plymouth: Daniel Barnes — 1,292; Frances Begin — 961; Jeanne Oliver — 838; and Kenneth Pratt — 2138

Poland: Michael Boivin — 572; Carlene Fickett — 1,429; and Mark Weinberg — 500

Portland: Rebecca Brown — 899; Patricia Burrows — 800; Adam Fletcher — 534; Leslie Grimes—Fischer — 566; Junette Mayeye — 500; Jay Monty — 600; Sylvia—Anne Moore — 1,681; and Lawrence Perkins — 515

Reed Plantation: Robert Richardson — 1,330

Ripley: Halvor Magnus Jr. — 1,119; and Jerice Sinclair — 801

Robbinston: Kathryn Mekelburg — 1,381

Rockport: Roger Carlson — 502

Rumford: Lorraine Barre — 1,216; Barbara Belanger — 705; Doris Bourret — 545; and Betty Pomerleau — 600

Sabattus: Constance Eldridge — 551

Saco: Phil Morse — 1,025

Sanford: Ida Burgess — 1,009.50; Chester Gabriel — 1,239; Ruth Hammond — 501; and Louise Pierce — 1,094

Sangerville: Patricia Colbry — 879; Rose Ireland — 1,646; Evelyn Sudsbury — 1,296; and Robert True — 776

Scarborough: Lonnie Floyd — 559; and Kayla Paris — 776.5

Sebec: Catherine Johnston — 1,228

Sherman: Dean Jacobs — 2,736

South Paris: Peter Lenz — 1,522; and May Scott — 912

South Portland: Roger Merrow — 686; and Richard Meyer — 559

Spicewood Texas: Harold Downey — 957

St. Albans: David Gilpatrick — 2,212

Standish: Douglas Boyce — 984

Stillwater: Philip Brown — 781; and Ralph Rideout — 1,600

Sullivan: Dianne Kelley — 695.75

Swanville: Stephen Knox — 2,455

Topsham: Alan Lamson — 975; and Joline Pelletier — 696

West Enfield: Vance Lord — 1,379

Waldoboro: Randy Beach — 779

Wales: Susan English — 509

Warren: Zack Wyllie — 656.43

Waterford: Mike Fox — 806.15

Waterville: Nancy Shaw — 804

Wells: Michael Curry — 517

West Bath: Steve Lennox — 669

West Enfield: Michael Saucier — 3,176; and Sharon Tash — 1,522

West Farmington: Jackie Holmes—Cheoros — 1,261

Westbrook: Catherine Geren — 1,446; and Jay Gorden — 658

Whitman, Mass.: Brendan Barry — 730

Willimantic: Marlene Rice — 813

Windham: Patti Chickering — 787

Winn: Edward Pelkey — 673; Cristi Peters — 1,420

Winterport: Karen Cunningham — 1,777; Andrew Cunningham — 1,750; and Linda Nardi — 1,065

Winthrop: Deb Crowley — 690

Wiscasset: Linda Zollers — 973

Woodville: Kimberly Bridges — 1,612

A few of the honored volunteers are seasonal residents.

Send questions/comments to the editors.