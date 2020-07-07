Ravens quarterback and South Florida native Lamar Jackson announced Monday that he plans to hold his annual “Funday with LJ” event this weekend in Broward County, where the coronavirus’ spread is forcing local officials to announce another round of shutdowns.
Jackson shared a flyer on Instagram for the free two-day event, which advertised some of the activities available – flag football games, go-karts, water slides – and noted, in smaller print, that children must sign a waiver to participate. Face masks for adults are also mandatory, according to the flyer. “NO EXCEPTION,” Jackson wrote on Instagram.
Jackson’s event is scheduled to start exactly a week after Florida, a coronavirus hot spot, reported a single-day record of 11,458 cases. The state added more than 6,300 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
In Broward County, according to Florida’s health department, there were 21,856 confirmed cases and 414 deaths as of Monday. Officials in the county, which has an estimated population of 1.95 million, met Monday to discuss possible public health measures. Neighboring Miami-Dade County has already announced that it is shutting down restaurants and gyms again beginning Wednesday.
Because Broward County is still in Phase 1 of Florida’s reopening, Jackson’s event could also violate public safety requirements. According to the city website for Pompano Beach, Jackson’s hometown and the site of his weekend event, “Social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people are not allowed.”
While young athletes tend to be less at risk for severe COVID-19 infections, a positive test for Jackson could delay his return to Ravens training camp, which is set to open July 28. Under the NFL’s new coronavirus protocol, individuals who test positive but are asymptomatic are barred from returning for at least 10 days since their initial positive test or until they’ve produced two straight negative diagnostic tests and waited five days since the initial positive test.
If an individual tests positive and shows symptoms, they can’t return until at least 10 days since COVID-19 symptoms first appeared.
