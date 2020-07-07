BATH — Bath Iron Works, one of the state’s largest employers, will begin temporarily laying off members of Local S7 of the machinists union due to overstaffing issues Tuesday, while its largest union, Local S6, remains on strike.
Dirk Lesko, president of BIW, announced the layoffs in a letter to employees Tuesday. He said the layoffs are necessary after Local S6 went on strike on June 22, eliminating over half of the shipyard’s workforce. As a result, the company brought in additional subcontractors and moved workers, but found “some functions that directly support production are beginning to run out of work to do,” Lesko wrote.
Local S6, which represents 4,300 of the shipyard’s 6,700 employees, began striking June 22 after rejecting the three-year contract proposal over disagreements about the company’s plans to continue hiring subcontractors and proposed changes to worker seniority privileges.
BIW will offer voluntary layoffs to Local S7 surveyors and trades inspectors, according to Lesko, but if the number of volunteers are insufficient, the shipyard will move to involuntary layoffs by seniority.
“While these layoffs are temporary in nature, their impact on employees and their families is real and immediate,” Lesko wrote. “At a time when we are behind schedule, it is frustrating to be sending our employees home. However, the disruption of the strike leaves no other option.”
This story will be updated.
