IN ANSON, Monday at 5:48 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fahi Pond Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:08 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Western Avenue.

8:14 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Wade Road.

10:05 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Water Street.

10:12 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Patterson Street.

10:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Drive.

10:35 a.m., an agricultural animal complaint was made on Cony Street.

10:39 a.m., lost property was reported on Front Street.

12:35 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Water Street.

1:14 p.m. a pedestrian check was made at Water and Oak streets.

1:41 p.m., an animal well-being complaint was made on Allen Street.

1:57 p.m., an animal well-being complaint was made at Water and Winthrop streets.

2:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

3:31 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Water Street.

3:44 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Cony Street.

3:54 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on State Street.

4:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Boothby Street.

5:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Woodlawn Street.

6:09 p.m., recovered property was reported on Purinton Avenue.

6:21 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Water Street.

6:21 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Stephen King Drive.

6:40 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Spring Road.

7:24 p.m., a well-being check was made on Bennett Street.

8:04 p.m., a dog barking complaint was made on Westwood Road.

8:23 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

8:27 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bond Street.

9:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

10:07 p.m., child abuse offenses were reported on Bennett Street.

11 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

11:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

11:46 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Cony Circle.

Tuesday at 12:22 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Western Avenue.

IN BENTON, Monday at 12:35 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Pleasant Drive.

9:47 p.m., a well-being check was made on Poor Bobs Lane.

IN CHINA, Tuesday at 1:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Branch Mills Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 12:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Baker Street.

IN CORNVILLE, Monday at 5:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Town Farm Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 8:40 p.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Street.

8:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

9:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

10:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

11:15 p.m., an assault was reported on Summit Street.

11:52 p.m., an assault was reported on Summit Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Monday at 8:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Winter Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 8:30 a.m., threatening was reported on Cyrus Lane.

10:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Box Shop Hill Road.

3:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

Tuesday at 5:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Corn Shop Lane.

8:21 a.m., fraud was reported on County Way.

10:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Galilee Road.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 12:05 p.m., an animal complaint was made on High Holborn Street.

6:04 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Northern Avenue.

10:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 7:17 p.m., lost property was reported on Water Street.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 4:25 p.m., trespassing was reported on Blake Street.

IN JAY, Monday at 11:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Depot Street.

Tuesday at 9:41 a.m., theft was reported on Chesterville Road.

11:44 a.m., harassment was reported on Jewell Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 4:25 p.m., trespassing was reported on Blake Street.

4:33 p.m., harassment was reported on Glendale Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 9:19 p.m., harassment was reported on Country Acres Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 12:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mercer Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 2:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Side Trail.

3:36 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 3:15 p.m., threatening was reported on Weeks Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Tuesday at 6:23 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with injuries was reported on Main Street.

IN SIDNEY, Monday at 3:55 p.m., theft was reported on Old Middle Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 10:13 a.m., harassment was reported on French Street.

12:59 p.m., vandalism was reported on Island Avenue.

1:16 p.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.

1:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Turner Avenue.

5:51 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

6:30 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

6:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Waterville Road.

7:07 p.m., vandalism was reported on Fairview Avenue.

7:19 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Canaan Road.

7:37 p.m., vandalism was reported on Lawton Street.

8:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

8:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Canaan Road.

8:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Indian Ridge.

Tuesday at 12:35 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Joyce Street.

12:56 a.m., harassment was reported on Madison Avenue.

2:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

8:50 a.m., trespassing was reported on South Street.

IN STARKS, Monday at 2:25 p.m., theft was reported on Papoose Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:27 a.m., theft was reported on Railroad Square.

11:41 a.m., fraud was reported on Montcalm Street.

6:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

7 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chase Avenue.

8:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Tuesday at 3:44 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Walnut Street.

IN WAYNE, Monday at 6:16 p.m., a missing person was reported on Walton Road.

IN WELD, Tuesday at 11:05 a.m., fraud was reported on Cottage Lane.

IN WINDSOR, Monday at 7:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Windsor Elementary School on Ridge Road.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 7:40 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Lasalle Street.

11:12 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bellevue Street.

12:48 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Bellevue Street.

2:14 p.m., fraud was reported on Frankwood Drive.

8:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hallowell Street.

Tuesday at 1:06 a.m., theft was reported on Cushman Road.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 8:46 a.m., a docking offense was reported at Norcross Point.

11:40 a.m., a well-being check was made on Buzzell Drive.

2:50 p.m., a well-being check was made on Mallard Lane.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 1:18 p.m., Brooke Victoria Fritz, 22, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold, following a report of a violation of conditions of release on Stewart Lane.

11:24 p.m., Joshua P. Erie, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation, following a 911 hangup/misdial on Water Street.

IN BENTON, Tuesday at 6:44 a.m., an arrest was made following a property damage motor vehicle accident on Unity Road. Further information was not available from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office by press time.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 2:32 a.m., Merrill David Maceda, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and sale and use of drug paraphernalia, following a bail check made at the Big Apple on Brunswick Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 4:29 p.m., Nickalaus A. Vigue, 40, of Hallowell, was arrested on a warrant on Water Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 10:08 p.m., Charles Edward York, 51, of Benton, was arrested on charges of violating a protection from abuse order, violating conditions of release and criminal threatening.

11:50 p.m., Charles Carson, 20, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:57 a.m., Jason E. Ostertag, 46, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, following a motor vehicle stop at State Street and Memorial Circle.

9:41 p.m., Felicia M. Karchner, 34, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of aggravated assault and violating conditions of release, following the report of a disorderly conduct disturbance on Bangor Street.

11:11 p.m., Dylan Edward Havard, 20, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of littering, following an overdose rescue on Water Street.

11:32 p.m., Mark P. Marlett, 34, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of littering, after a follow-up investigation on State Street.

11:58 p.m., Jacob R. Sousa, 18, of Winthrop, was issued a summons on charges of operating a motorcycle without endorsement, operating a motor vehicle beyond class restriction and minor having liquor on person, following a traffic stop on Cony Road.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 2:29 p.m., Cassie Graves, 25, of Randolph, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on West Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 5:06 p.m., Robert A. Riopel, 54, listed as transient, was issued a summons on a charge of drinking in public.

IN WINDSOR, Monday at 5:24 p.m., Samantha K. Hunt, 29, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of attaching false plates and operating under the influence, following a motor vehicle accident with personal injury on Augusta Rockland Road.

