Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival Performances
July 14, 21, 28 and Aug. 4 and 11. Sebago-Long Lake YouTube channel.
They’re not able to hold their traditional concerts at Deertrees Theatre because of COVID-19 but you can still enjoy solo and duet performances from the homes of Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival musicians. Every Tuesday, from July 14 t0 Aug. 11, a new one will be available for viewing.
Click here to see what else is happening on the Stage on Maine Street.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Varsity Maine
Field hockey teams are fundraising for the Battle for Breast Cancer
-
Nation & World
Social media platforms gird for 78 days of disinformation chaos after Election Day
-
Nation & World
Movement for Black Lives seeks sweeping changes in federal legislation
-
Business
BIW to temporary layoff workers during union strike
-
Local & State
Maine CDC reports one more death, 17 new COVID-19 cases