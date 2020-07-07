Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival Performances

July 14, 21, 28 and Aug. 4 and 11. Sebago-Long Lake YouTube channel.

They’re not able to hold their traditional concerts at Deertrees Theatre because of COVID-19 but you can still enjoy solo and duet performances from the homes of Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival musicians. Every Tuesday, from July 14 t0 Aug. 11, a new one will be available for viewing.

Click here to see what else is happening on the Stage on Maine Street.

