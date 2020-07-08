IN ANSON, Tuesday at 7:12 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

8:52 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on Horseback Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 8:14 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Green Street.

9:58 a.m., counterfeiting was reported on Western Avenue.

10:50 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Page Street.

11:10 a.m., drug offenses were reported on Middle Street.

1:06 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

1:16 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

1:24 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Western Avenue.

2:21 p.m., an animal well-being complaint was made on Marketplace Drive.

2:26 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Spring Road.

3:28 p.m., fraud was reported on Western Avenue.

3:50 p.m., fraud was reported on Western Avenue.

4:13 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

4:44 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Water Street.

4:46 p.m., a stray cat complaint was made at Northern Avenue and Canal Street.

5:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spruce Street.

5:24 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Union Street.

5:33 p.m., city ordinance violations were reported on Howard Street.

5:58 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Northern Avenue.

6:26 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Mill Street.

6:57 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Northern Avenue.

7:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

7:13 p.m., theft was reported on Middle Street.

8:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

8:42 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

9:10 p.m., a well-being check was made on Whitten Road.

9:26 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on State Street.

Wednesday at 3:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quimby Street.

5:26 a.m., recovered property was reported on Xavier Loop.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 2:58 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Easy Street.

6:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Matthew Drive.

IN CHINA, Tuesday at 12:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lake View Drive.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 4:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Rodrick Road.

11:50 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Channing Place.

12:01 p.m., theft was reported on Hill Road.

4:44 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Roderick Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 12:29 p.m., trespassing was reported on Davis Road.

7:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summit Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 5:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Corn Shop Lane.

8:21 a.m., fraud was reported on County Way.

10:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Galilee Road.

1:47 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on High Street.

Wednesday at 7:45 a.m., assault was reported on Livermore Falls Road.

10:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Barlen Street.

10:37 a.m., threatening was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN FAYETTE, Tuesday at 8:55 p.m., a well-being check was made on Gile Road.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 12:23 p.m., recovered property was reported on Central Street.

IN HARMONY, Tuesday at 3:14 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on Ripley Road.

IN LITCHFIELD, Tuesday at 11:20 a.m., theft was reported on Hallowell Road.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 1:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Road.

2:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Shusta Road.

IN MANCHESTER, Tuesday at 1:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Hopkins Flowers on Western Avenue.

5:32 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Pond Road.

5:55 p.m., a motor vehicle with personal injury was reported on Western Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 10:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Red Top Drive.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 10:16 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sawtelle Road.

11:36 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Sawtelle Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 6:01 p.m., threatening was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 2:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

4:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Waterville Road.

5:45 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Dinsmore Street.

6:08 p.m., harassment was reported on Waterville Road.

6:23 p.m., an assault was reported on West Front Street.

10:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hilltop Drive.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 9:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Taber Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:39 a.m., theft was reported on Squire Street.

9 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasantdale Avenue.

9:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Plaza.

9:53 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Elm Street.

11:27 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Broadway Street.

2:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chase Avenue.

2:28 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Summer Street.

4:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highwood Street.

6:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

8:26 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.

10:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday at 4:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elmhurst Street.

IN WEST GARDINER, Tuesday at 7:20 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Woods Road.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 7:28 a.m., a fight was reported on China Road.

10:41 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Clinton Avenue.

11:57 p.m., threatening was reported on West Palmer Road.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 12:58 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Morrison Avenue and Lake Road.

10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bryant Road.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 4:56 p.m., theft was reported on Old Western Avenue.

11:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Wayne Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:57 a.m., Kathleen Daddezio, 45, of Lewiston, was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge, following a motor vehicle stop on Mount Vernon Avenue.

12:56 p.m., Corey R. Farnham, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating after license suspension, following a traffic complaint made on Stone Street.

4:22 p.m., Michelle A. Arbour, 43, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation, and issued summonses on charges of violating conditions of release and operating after habitual offender revocation with priors, following a medical rescue on Mount Vernon Avenue.

7:15 p.m., Fernando R. Martinez, 41, of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on charges of aggravated criminal mischief, disorderly conduct (fighting), refusing to submit to arrest or detention, failure to provide the correct name, address and date of birth, and two counts of assault, following a report of a disorderly conduct disturbance on Bangor Street. In the same incident, Casey J. Walsh-Storey, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on charged of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, disorderly conduct (fighting), terrorizing, criminal mischief and assault.

Wednesday at 1:20 a.m., Michael J. Pixley, 23, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violation of probation and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (with two priors), following a report of theft on Middle Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:06 a.m., Theodore Harris, 21, of Winterport, was arrested on a probation hold.

10:28 a.m., Raymond Miner, 33, of Knox, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence with one prior, operating with a suspended license and theft.

11:09 a.m., Raynold Newburry, 25, of Belfast, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and indecent conduct.

2:12 p.m., Zachary James Curtis, 30, of Bristol, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing and a probation hold.

2:59 p.m., Justin Smith, 31, of Lewiston, was arrested on charges of unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, violating conditions of release, and sale and use or drug paraphernalia.

6:22 p.m., Wilfred Paul Gordon, 54, of Madison, was arrested on charges of operating after habitual offender revocations and failure to register a motor vehicle.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 4:41 p.m., Jeffrey Whitney, 19, of Milo, was arrested on charges of violating a protective order and violating conditions of release following a motor vehicle stop on Oak Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 10:10 a.m., Douglas Krajewski, 27, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of aggravated trafficking of schedule W drugs and two counts of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, following a report of drug offenses on Cony Street.

11:07 a.m., Douglas Morris, 30, of Bangor, was issued a summons on charges of violating conditions of release and operating a motor vehicle without a license, following a traffic stop on Green Street.

11:18 a.m., Summer McCoy McLaughlin, 19, of Edmond, Oklahoma, was issued a summons on a charge of theft of lost, mislaid or misdelivered property, following an investigation on Union Street.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 5:59 p.m., Zachery P. Plugge, 19, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates, following a motor vehicle stop on Water Street.

