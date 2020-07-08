Literacy Volunteers Waterville Area has announced that Issac Violette and Adam Bonenfant are the winners of the Literacy Volunteers Waterville Area Essay Scholarship Awards, according to a news release from Janet Croce.
Violette of Oakland and a 2020 graduate from Messalonskee High School, won the $500 scholarship award, and plans to attend classes at the Orono campus of the University of Maine.
Bonenfant of Vassalboro and a 2020 graduate from Erskine Academy, won the $150 award. Bonenfant plans to pursue his studies at Kennebec Valley Community College in the fall.
