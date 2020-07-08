A Madison woman was arrested on the Fourth of July for allegedly striking a family member with a baseball bat during an altercation, police said.

The alleged attack happened during an argument at a combined family birthday party and Fourth of July celebration on Lakewood Road in Madison, Somerset County Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell said in a news release.

Stephanie Wade, 27, of Madison, has been charged with aggravated assault, a class B crime, and aggravated criminal mischief, a class C crime.

Wade is accused of striking her cousin with an aluminum baseball bat during an argument, Mitchell said.

Deputies Chelsea Merry and Kyle Haseltine responded to the call that came in at 10 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was transported by Anson/Madison Ambulance to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan for treatment of a severe head injury, according to the release.

Wade was arrested and taken to the Somerset County Jail on Saturday.

She made her first appearance at the Somerset County Unified Court on Monday, where she was charged. Bail was set at $5,000 with several conditions, including that she have no contact with the victim, Mitchell said.

Wade is currently being held at the Somerset County Jail. Her next appearance in court is set for Aug. 8 at 8:30 a.m.

