IN ALBION, Wednesday at 11:19 p.m., burglary was reported on Bessey Ridge Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 5:26 a.m., recovered property was reported on Xavier Loop.

8:14 a.m., city ordinance violations were reported on Gannett Street.

8:46 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Water Street.

8:59 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Water Street.

9:42 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

10:46 a.m., a well-being check was made on Ridge Road.

10:50 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.

11:13 a.m., an unattended death was reported on Bolton Hill Road.

12:11 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Northern Avenue.

12:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Chapel and Winthrop streets.

12:31 p.m., a stray cat complaint was made on Spring Road.

1:52 p.m., theft was reported on Edison Drive.

2:20 p.m., a well-being check was made on Chapel Street.

2:30 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Northern Avenue.

2:45 p.m., a sex offense was reported on Northern Avenue.

2:52 p.m., a well-being check was made at School and Bangor streets.

3:09 p.m., a well-being check was made on Chapel Street.

3:16 p.m., a sex offense was reported on Summer Street.

3:55 p.m., missing persons were reported on Cedar Street.

4:07 p.m., a pedestrian check was made at Water and Swan streets.

4:52 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported at Bond and Water streets.

7:56 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Kendall Street.

9:14 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Cony Road.

11:51 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Glenridge Drive.

Wednesday at 12:27 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

1:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

IN BELGRADE, Wednesday at 5:46 p.m., a shots fired complaint was reported on Manchester Road.

IN BENTON, Wednesday at 9:51 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Falls Road.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 10:21 a.m., theft was reported on Mud Run.

10:49 a.m., trespassing was reported on Buzzard Lane.

10:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN CHINA, Wednesday at 9:37 p.m., a well-being check was reported on Park Lane.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 12:33 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

2:04 p.m., burglary was reported on Johnson Flat Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 9:41 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Winter Street.

5:02 p.m., assault was reported on Martin Stream Road.

6:36 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Cardinal Drive.

6:51 p.m., assault was reported on Summit Street.

10:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Park.

IN FARMINGDALE, Wednesday at 12:48 p.m., theft was reported on First Street.

2:12 p.m., burglary was reported on Maine Avenue.

10:29 p.m., a well-being check was made on Stevens Lane.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 7:45 a.m., assault was reported on Livermore Falls Road.

10:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Barlen Street.

10:37 a.m., threatening was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

Thursday at 12:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.

8:35 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Knowlton Corner Road.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 12:05 p.m., a well-being check was made on Neal Street.

2:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Winter Street.

4:57 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at the Libby Hill Business Park.

5:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Harrison Avenue.

7:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pushard Lane.

7:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Avenue.

Thursday at 12:27 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Bridge Street.

12:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on The Common on Dresden Avenue.

IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 11:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Athens Road.

IN LITCHFIELD, Wednesday at 9:44 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Wentzell Road.

12:04 p.m., a well-being check was made on Norris Point Road.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 7:42 p.m., harassment was reported on Shusta Road.

IN MERCER, Wednesday at 11:22 a.m., theft was reported on Brown Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 12:57 p.m., a well-being check was made on Cobbossee Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Thursday at 8:11 a.m., theft was reported on Carrabassett Road.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 3:40 p.m., mischief was reported on Hubbard Road.

Thursday at 12:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Interstate 95 South Bound.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 4:46 p.m., breaking and entering was reported on Main Street.

9:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Main Street.

IN READFIELD, Wednesday at 9:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Beaver Dam Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:37 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Dinsmore Street.

9:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

10:18 a.m., theft was reported on Jewett Street.

3:04 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Milburn Street.

3:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

5:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on McClellan Street.

7:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Norridgewock Avenue.

8:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Front Street.

Thursday at 8:36 a.m., harassment was reported on West Front Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 9:19 a.m., a well-being check was made on Priest Hill Road.

12:44 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Grove Road.

6:48 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Town Farm Road.

11:54 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Front Street.

1:27 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Chaplin Street.

2:01 p.m., theft was reported on Winter Street.

2:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Louise Avenue.

2:54 p.m., theft was reported on Winter Street.

6:59 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Road.

10:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Concourse.

11:31 p.m., assault was reported on Water Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 3:50 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Kidder Street.

4:12 p.m., threatening was reported on Augusta Road.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 5:31 p.m., threatening was reported on Morton Street.

9:21 p.m., theft was reported on Mount Pisgah Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 1:11 a.m., Anthony R. Dow, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, following a report of a general disturbance on Laurel Street.

2:28 a.m., Joseph Henry Everett, 54, a transient of Augusta, was arrested on charges of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of $1,000-$10,000 and criminal mischief, following a burglary alarm on Western Avenue.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:20 p.m., Daniel Couture, 38, of Vienna, was arrested on a charge of motor vehicle speeding 30 miles per hour over the speed limit.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 4:25 p.m., Zachari R. Pease, 31, of Spruce Head, was arrested on a warrant, following a complaint made at Hannaford on Maine Avenue.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:27 p.m., Michelle N. Luce, 26, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Thursday at 9:15 a.m., Jerome Steven Doyle, 49, of Belfast, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 2 p.m., Abigail Witham, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of obstructing government administration.

Thursday at 1 a.m., Shawn Hyatt, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and reckless conduct.

IN WINDSOR, Wednesday at 8:12 p.m., Tyler J. Allen Giles, 21, of Winsdor, was arrested on a probation hold and a charge of unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug, following a report of criminal trespass on Griffin Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:02 a.m., Laura L. Soule, 45, of Camden, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended, following a motor vehicle stop on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:22 p.m., Christian T. Campbell, 29, an Augusta transient, was issued a summons on discharging a firearm within city limits, following a report of suspicious activity on Mount Vernon Avenue.

