IN ALBION, Wednesday at 11:19 p.m., burglary was reported on Bessey Ridge Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 5:26 a.m., recovered property was reported on Xavier Loop.
8:14 a.m., city ordinance violations were reported on Gannett Street.
8:46 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Water Street.
8:59 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Water Street.
9:42 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.
10:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.
10:46 a.m., a well-being check was made on Ridge Road.
10:50 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.
11:13 a.m., an unattended death was reported on Bolton Hill Road.
12:11 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Northern Avenue.
12:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Chapel and Winthrop streets.
12:31 p.m., a stray cat complaint was made on Spring Road.
1:52 p.m., theft was reported on Edison Drive.
2:20 p.m., a well-being check was made on Chapel Street.
2:30 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Northern Avenue.
2:45 p.m., a sex offense was reported on Northern Avenue.
2:52 p.m., a well-being check was made at School and Bangor streets.
3:09 p.m., a well-being check was made on Chapel Street.
3:16 p.m., a sex offense was reported on Summer Street.
3:55 p.m., missing persons were reported on Cedar Street.
4:07 p.m., a pedestrian check was made at Water and Swan streets.
4:52 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported at Bond and Water streets.
7:56 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Kendall Street.
9:14 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Cony Road.
11:51 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Glenridge Drive.
Wednesday at 12:27 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.
1:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.
IN BELGRADE, Wednesday at 5:46 p.m., a shots fired complaint was reported on Manchester Road.
IN BENTON, Wednesday at 9:51 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Falls Road.
IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 10:21 a.m., theft was reported on Mud Run.
10:49 a.m., trespassing was reported on Buzzard Lane.
10:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN CHINA, Wednesday at 9:37 p.m., a well-being check was reported on Park Lane.
IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 12:33 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
2:04 p.m., burglary was reported on Johnson Flat Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 9:41 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Winter Street.
5:02 p.m., assault was reported on Martin Stream Road.
6:36 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Cardinal Drive.
6:51 p.m., assault was reported on Summit Street.
10:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Park.
IN FARMINGDALE, Wednesday at 12:48 p.m., theft was reported on First Street.
2:12 p.m., burglary was reported on Maine Avenue.
10:29 p.m., a well-being check was made on Stevens Lane.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 7:45 a.m., assault was reported on Livermore Falls Road.
10:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Barlen Street.
10:37 a.m., threatening was reported on Farmington Falls Road.
Thursday at 12:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.
8:35 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Knowlton Corner Road.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 12:05 p.m., a well-being check was made on Neal Street.
2:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Winter Street.
4:57 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at the Libby Hill Business Park.
5:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Harrison Avenue.
7:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pushard Lane.
7:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Avenue.
Thursday at 12:27 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Bridge Street.
12:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on The Common on Dresden Avenue.
IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 11:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Athens Road.
IN LITCHFIELD, Wednesday at 9:44 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Wentzell Road.
12:04 p.m., a well-being check was made on Norris Point Road.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 7:42 p.m., harassment was reported on Shusta Road.
IN MERCER, Wednesday at 11:22 a.m., theft was reported on Brown Road.
IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 12:57 p.m., a well-being check was made on Cobbossee Road.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Thursday at 8:11 a.m., theft was reported on Carrabassett Road.
IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 3:40 p.m., mischief was reported on Hubbard Road.
Thursday at 12:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Interstate 95 South Bound.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 4:46 p.m., breaking and entering was reported on Main Street.
9:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Main Street.
IN READFIELD, Wednesday at 9:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Beaver Dam Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:37 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Dinsmore Street.
9:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
10:18 a.m., theft was reported on Jewett Street.
3:04 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Milburn Street.
3:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.
5:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on McClellan Street.
7:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Norridgewock Avenue.
8:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Front Street.
Thursday at 8:36 a.m., harassment was reported on West Front Street.
IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 9:19 a.m., a well-being check was made on Priest Hill Road.
12:44 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Grove Road.
6:48 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Town Farm Road.
11:54 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Front Street.
1:27 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Chaplin Street.
2:01 p.m., theft was reported on Winter Street.
2:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Louise Avenue.
2:54 p.m., theft was reported on Winter Street.
6:59 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Road.
10:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Concourse.
11:31 p.m., assault was reported on Water Street.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 3:50 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Kidder Street.
4:12 p.m., threatening was reported on Augusta Road.
IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 5:31 p.m., threatening was reported on Morton Street.
9:21 p.m., theft was reported on Mount Pisgah Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 1:11 a.m., Anthony R. Dow, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, following a report of a general disturbance on Laurel Street.
2:28 a.m., Joseph Henry Everett, 54, a transient of Augusta, was arrested on charges of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of $1,000-$10,000 and criminal mischief, following a burglary alarm on Western Avenue.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:20 p.m., Daniel Couture, 38, of Vienna, was arrested on a charge of motor vehicle speeding 30 miles per hour over the speed limit.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 4:25 p.m., Zachari R. Pease, 31, of Spruce Head, was arrested on a warrant, following a complaint made at Hannaford on Maine Avenue.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:27 p.m., Michelle N. Luce, 26, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
Thursday at 9:15 a.m., Jerome Steven Doyle, 49, of Belfast, was arrested on a probation hold.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 2 p.m., Abigail Witham, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of obstructing government administration.
Thursday at 1 a.m., Shawn Hyatt, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and reckless conduct.
IN WINDSOR, Wednesday at 8:12 p.m., Tyler J. Allen Giles, 21, of Winsdor, was arrested on a probation hold and a charge of unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug, following a report of criminal trespass on Griffin Road.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:02 a.m., Laura L. Soule, 45, of Camden, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended, following a motor vehicle stop on Mount Vernon Avenue.
10:22 p.m., Christian T. Campbell, 29, an Augusta transient, was issued a summons on discharging a firearm within city limits, following a report of suspicious activity on Mount Vernon Avenue.
