Fairfield’s Kennebec Valley Council of Governments has announced the federal investment of $400,000 over two years to support KVCOG’s work to help the communities within its region respond to, and recover from, the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds, distributed by the U.S. Economic Development Administration, have been made available through the recent CARES Act, and will advance economic development in the communities which have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from Kathryn Raymond, membership coordinator.

“This investment comes at a critical time for Maine’s economy,” said KVCOG Executive Director Laura Cyr. “This federal funding will help the communities of Maine’s Kennebec Valley region to come together and recover from the enormous impact of COVID-19 in this region.”

Specifically, this grant will allow KVCOG to hire two specialists whose sole focus over the next two years will be to update the region’s economic development plans and to fortify programs aimed at assisting communities within its region to respond to and recover from the coronavirus pandemic. KVCOG will also develop resources which will allow the region we serve to better respond to future economic emergencies.

The Kennebec Valley Council of Governments is one of seven Economic Development District in Maine, as designated by the EDA.

