IN ANSON, Thursday at 1:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

10:50 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Church Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:07 a.m., fraud was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

8:14 a.m., an executive order violation was reported on Shuman Avenue.

8:15 a.m., recovered property was reported on Gage Street.

8:26 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Leonard Drive.

9:35 a.m., recovered property was reported on Western Avenue.

10:44 a.m., a dog bite complaint was made on Boothby Street.

11:31 a.m., a well-being check was made on Western Avenue.

11:52 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Pearl Street.

12:24 p.m., a dog-at-large complaint was made on Cony Road.

1:07 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Civic Center Drive.

1:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

2:17 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Weeks Mills Road.

2:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sixth Avenue.

2:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

2:31 p.m., theft was reported on Fieldstone Drive.

2:55 p.m., fraud was reported on New England Road.

3:15 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Laurel Street.

4:13 p.m., a well-being check was made on Old Winthrop Road.

5:36 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Stone Street.

5:51 p.m., a well-being check was made on Taylor Street.

6:32 p.m., recovered property was reported on Melville Street.

6:36 p.m., a well-being check was made on Sadies Way.

6:57 p.m., recovered property was reported on Western Avenue.

7:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Smith Street.

7:42 p.m., a well-being check was made on Hope Way.

8:14 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Northern Avenue.

8:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.

8:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cross Street.

8:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

10:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

Friday at 12:26 a.m., a well-being check was made on Leighton Road.

12:39 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.

2:05 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

2:07 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 9:44 a.m., theft was reported on Golf View Drive.

12:57 p.m., theft was reported on Walker Hill Road.

IN CHINA, Thursday at 10:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Dirigo and Weeks Mills roads.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 2:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

8:37 p.m., assault was reported on Summit Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Thursday at 10:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maine Avenue.

2:52 p.m., a well-being check was made on Litchfield Road.

3:50 p.m., a well-being check was made on Spring Drive.

11:04 p.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Maine Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 12:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.

8:35 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Knowlton Corner Road.

12:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Holley Road.

IN FAYETTE, Thursday at 10:08 a.m., a well-being check was made on Watson Heights Road.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 8:53 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Costello Road.

1:29 p.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Thursday at 7:30 p.m., a well-being check was made on Grove Street.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 9:05 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Huff Hill Road.

9:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Huff Hill Road.

10:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chadbourne Road.

Friday at 5:31 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Athens Road.

IN MANCHESTER, Thursday at 4:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rankin Point Road.

IN MERCER, Thursday at 10:32 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 10:43 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Beach Road.

1:55 p.m., fraud was reported on Academy Road.

6:17 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Route 135.

9:41 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Thurston Drive.

11:26 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Chipmunk Lane.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 6:23 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.

10:18 a.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.

Friday at 1:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brickett Point Estates.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 6:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Higgins Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 5:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

5:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

7:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

8:33 p.m., assault was reported on Madison Avenue.

Friday at 2:13 a.m., threatening was reported on French Street.

4:36 a.m., a disturbance was reported on West Front Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 11:05 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Corinna Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Thursday at 9:48 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Main Street.

12:06 p.m., a simple assault was reported at Riverside and Cheney drives.

2:38 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10:13 a.m., a disturbance was reported on The Concourse.

10:27 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Allen Street.

10:42 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Front Street.

11:41 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Western Avenue.

12:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Squire Street.

12:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Front Street.

1:50 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:05 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Main Street.

2:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

4:10 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:39 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

6:18 p.m., shoplifting was reported on JFK Plaza.

7:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Halifax Street.

9:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dalton Street.

11:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

IN WAYNE, Thursday at 10:07 a.m., theft was reported on Tall Timbers Road.

IN WILTON, Friday at 9:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kent Drive.

IN WINDSOR, Thursday at 3:27 p.m., a well-being check was made on Windsor Neck Road.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 9:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mill Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 3:33 p.m., Deborah Keane, 58, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Western Avenue.

Friday at 2:07 a.m., Jessica Ashley-Tuttle Tape, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation, following a report of a general disturbance on Bangor Street.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 2:56 a.m., Jessica Erin McGuire, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, following a report of suspicious activity at Gardiner High School on West Hill Road.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 3:47 p.m., Joey Lee Sherburne, 49, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing with priors, domestic violence assault with priors and aggravated assault.

4:40 p.m., Tyler Jay Damon, 28, of Swanville, was arrested on a probation hold.

8:34 p.m., Thomas D. McKay, 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, failure to provide correct name, address and date of birth, operating while license is suspended or revoked and violating conditions of release.

9:53 p.m., Bryan P. Aubrey, 47, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Friday at 12:05 a.m., Jordan Peter Sirois, 25, of Madison, was arrested on four warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10:03 p.m., John Oberton, 27, of Wilton, was arrested on two warrants.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:18 p.m., Gerald F. Joseph, 62, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

