Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce’s next business breakfast will be held from 7:15 to 9 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at the Waterville Country Club, 39 Country Club Road in Waterville.

Erik Peters, attorney with the Law Office of Kelly, Remmel & Zimmerman, P.A., will discuss current topics in employment law and when to utilize non-disclosure agreements, according to a news release from the Waterville-based chamber.

Some items regarding CDC guidelines for attendance: Out of concern for the safety of attendees, registration at this indoor event will be limited to a maximum of 50 persons. Tables and seating will be spaced out, and a plated breakfast will be provided, as opposed to the buffet offered in the past. Masks are requested to be worn for registration, and until seated. Separate entrance and exits are offered to minimize passage of attendees, upon arrival and departure, and hand sanitizer will be provided.

The cost per person is $20 members and $27 at the door and nonmembers. To register, email [email protected], call 207-873-3315 of Fax 207-877-0087.

NOTE: Cancellations must be two business days prior to the event to avoid being charged.

