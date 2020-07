IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:59 a.m., theft was reported on Winthrop Street.

11:39 a.m., harassment was reported on Crossing Way.

11:58 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Crossing Way.

12:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.

1:09 p.m., theft was reported on Cony Street.

2:43 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Stanley Street.

3:20 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

3:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:02 p.m., an assault was reported on Bangor Street.

6:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fieldstone Drive.

7:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.

7:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

Sunday at 1:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

1:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

1:37 a.m., theft was reported on Stone Street.

3:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.

4:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.

IN BELGRADE, Saturday at 1:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Taylor Woods Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 9:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Green Road.

10:29 p.m., theft was reported on Norridgewock Road.

Sunday at 3:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Lawrence Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 1:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

IN JAY, Saturday at 9 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lavoie Street.

6:36 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Otis Street.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 1:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Spruce Street.

Sunday at 5:02 a.m., an assault was reported on Lakewood Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Sat6urday at 9:31 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Route 201 Road.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Sunday at 1 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pond Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Saturday at 2:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Saturday at 1:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 12:33 p.m., harassment was reported on Red Barn Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 8:10 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Sunny Short Place.

10:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Belgrade Road.

10:45 a.m., threatening was reported on Belgrade Road.

1:36 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

7:22 p.m., a burglary was reported on Belgrade Road.

Sunday at 3:05 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Center Street.

3:54 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Center Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 12:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Livingston Street.

1:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on A Street.

6:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

IN RIPLEY, Sunday at 6:22 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Ellms Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 2:52 p.m., an assault was reported on Milburn Street.

3:42 p.m., harassment was reported on Middle Road.

4:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Heselton Street.

5:38 p.m., threatening was reported on North Avenue.

IN TEMPLE, Saturday at 12:41 p.m., theft was reported on Jenkins Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:19 p.m., harassment was reported on Colby Street.

1:53 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Summer Street.

3:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Ash Street.

4:17 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Burrill Street.

6:46 p.m., theft was reported on Chaplin Street.

6:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

11:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Sunday at 12:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crawford Road.

IN WEST FORKS, Sunday at 2:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on U.S. Route 201.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 5:32 p.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 8:11 p.m., animal cruelty was reported on Town Hall Lane.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 12:14 p.m., Brandon William Johnston, 18, of Sidney, was arrested on a juvenile arrest warrant for burglary, aggravated criminal mischief and theft.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 12:02 p.m., Christopher Lee Williams, 41, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

4:46 p.m., Brian Leroy Cowan, 31, of Somerset, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Sunday at 2:35 a.m., Daytona John Roode, 21, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of assault and refusing to submit to arrest.

5:46 a.m., Abigail Howard, 18, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of obstructing government administration.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 9:44 p.m., William B. Stephenson, 32, of Stone Street, was issued a summons on a charge of prohibited use or sale of fireworks.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 11:32 p.m., Ethan Cayouette, 19, of Rockport, was issued a summons on a charge of illegal transport of liquor by a minor following a motor vehicle stop on Bay Street.

