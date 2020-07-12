Maine Spirit of America seeks nominations by any officer of a group of another organization to receive the 2020 Spirit of America Foundation Tribute for commendable community service.

Information about the nominated organization must be provided by July 31. Include officer’s name, title and group and email to Maine Spirit of America President Bruce Flaherty at [email protected].

For more information about the Spirit of America program, visit www.spiroaft.com.

