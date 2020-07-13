IN ALBION, Saturday at 7:57 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Belfast Road.

11:22 p.m., a well-being check was made on Main Street.

Sunday at 10:02 p.m., a noise complaint was made on China Road.

IN ANSON, Sunday at 11:36 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on North Main Street.

8:52 p.m., trespassing was reported on Center Street.

Monday at 5:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.

7:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 8:51 a.m., elder abuse was reported on Cony Road.

9:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

9:10 a.m., lost property was reported on Whitten Road.

10:15 a.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Boothby Street.

10:51 a.m., a dog bite complaint was made on St. Catherine Street.

11:08 a.m., harassment was reported on Worcester Street.

11:19 a.m., a dog-at-large complaint was made on Old Belgrade Road.

11:35 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

12:36 p.m., recovered property was reported on Bangor Street.

12:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nazarene Drive.

12:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

1:04 p.m., an animal well-being complaint was made on Western Avenue.

1:13 p.m., city ordinance violations were reported on State Street.

1:33 p.m., a well-being check was made on Winthrop Street.

1:43 p.m., a well-being check was made on Eastern Avenue.

1:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

1:50 p.m., recovered property was reported on Northern Avenue.

4:10 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Mill Street.

5:41 p.m., a well-being check was made on Bangor Street.

6:41 p.m., a well-being check was made on Stone Street.

6:52 p.m., theft was reported on Glenridge Drive.

6:55 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

7:24 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Fifth Avenue.

7:25 p.m., lost property was reported on Eastern Avenue.

7:41 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Sewall Street.

11:44 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

IN BELGRADE, Sunday at 11:51 a.m., a well-being check was made on Mill Stream Drive.

IN BENTON, Saturday at 1:53 p.m., theft was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Sunday at 8:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dexter Road.

IN CHELSEA, Sunday at 6:18 a.m., a well-being check was made on Hallowell Road.

IN CHINA, Sunday at 7:58 p.m., a well-being check was made on Lane Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 2:59 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Hillcrest Drive.

Monday at 12:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 1:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

Monday at 3:24 a.m., harassment was reported on Covell Road.

8:04 a.m., harassment was reported on Oakland Road.

8:40 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Friday at 8:52 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 11 a.m., harassment was reported on Sawtelle Lane.

11:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Knowlton Corner Road.

1:23 p.m., assault was reported on Livermore Falls Road.

Monday at 10:05 a.m., vandalism was reported on Box Shop Hill Road.

IN FAYETTE, Friday at 11:08 a.m., a well-being check was made on Blue Jay Way.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 12:43 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Church Street.

2:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Hill Road.

4:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.

4:57 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Water Street.

Saturday at 10:52 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Water Street.

12:06 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made at the waterfront.

2:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.

7:36 p.m., a well-being check was made on Lincoln Avenue.

Sunday at 2:43 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Spring Street.

3:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.

4:56 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Pope Street.

8:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Neal Street.

Monday at 2:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the waterfront.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 8:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Brown Road.

9:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

Monday at 12:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

IN JACKMAN, Sunday at 5:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Cook Street.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 10:12 a.m., mischief was reported on Old Point Avenue.

11:37 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Shusta Road.

4:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ash Street.

7:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Thurston Hill Road.

7:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Park Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 10:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Monday at 5:04 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on North Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 10:08 a.m., theft was reported on Cedar Village Drive.

6:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Road.

Monday at 12:59 a.m., a missing person was reported on Oak Street.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 11:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lang Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 12:22 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Central Street.

Monday at 3:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Main Street.

IN READFIELD, Friday at 11:06 p.m., a well-being check was made on Sturtevant Hill Road.

IN RICHMOND, Monday, July 6 at 8:22 a.m., threatening was reported on Hatch Street.

11:47 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Mallard Drive.

Tuesday, July 7 at 11:03 a.m., threatening was reported on Furlong Road.

1:39 p.m., theft was reported on River Road.

4:48 p.m., an animal problem was reported at River and Beedle roads.

10:23 p.m., a family fight was reported on Alexander Reed Road.

Wednesday at 7:58 a.m., an animal problem was reported at Church and Pleasant streets.

3:54 p.m., a well-being check was made on Front Street.

6:37 p.m, a family fight was reported on Front Street.

Friday at 9:45 a.m., fraud was reported on Main Street.

6:47 p.m., drugs were reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 10:44 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Church Street.

6:51 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN SIDNEY, Sunday at 12:30 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Philbrick Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 9:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

12:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

1:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blodgett Drive.

4:49 p.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on McClellan Street.

5:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

6:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Indian Ridge.

9:12 p.m., threatening was reported on Fairgrounds Marketplace.

10:19 p.m., vandalism was reported on Fairview Avenue.

10:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cleveland Street.

Monday at 7:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN SOLON, Sunday at 9:10 a.m., mischief was reported on Ferry Street.

11:46 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on South Main Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Friday at 2:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brann Road.

Saturday at 7:44 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 6:14 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at Vassalboro Community School on Webber Pond Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:06 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Edgewood Street.

10:35 a.m., assault was reported on Summer Street.

11:23 a.m., shoplifting was reported on College Avenue.

11:49 a.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

12:29 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

12:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Carver Street.

12:54 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:31 p.m., a fight was reported on Libby Court.

2:24 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:11 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Colby Street.

8:10 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kidder Street and Clinton Avenue.

9:13 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Butler Court.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 4:43 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on High Street.

Monday at 9:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Depot Street.

IN WINDSOR, Saturday at 5:16 p.m., fraud was reported on Hunts Meadow Road.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 4:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushman Road.

Monday at 5:57 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 2:32 p.m., Craig P. Gray, 36, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of assault and domestic violence assault, following a report of a disorderly conduct disturbance on Boothby Street.

5:42 p.m., Anthony C. Stilkey II, 52, of Bath, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol, one prior) and operating a motor vehicle without a license, following a traffic complaint made on Stone Street.

Rebecca Lynn Philbrick, 51, of Sidney, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), following a traffic complaint made on Water Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 6:35 p.m., Craig Walter Bunnel, 50, of Avon, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 8:51 p.m., Kimberly S. Harvey, 25, of Gardiner, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant, following a bail check on Maple Street.

Saturday at 11:28 p.m., Erika Charmaine Bradshaw, 20, of Manhattan, New York, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, following a motor vehicle stop on Water Street. In the same incident, Elmo Jahmel Williams, 21, of New York, New York, and Allen Leo Glidden, 34, of Vassalboro, were each arrested on a charge of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, and a 17-year-old male juvenile from New York was issued a summons on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

Sunday at 4:29 p.m., arrests were made following a motor vehicle stop on Bridge Street. No further information was available from Gardiner police by press time.

8:23 p.m., Bruce Poulin, 34, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of failure to provide correct name, address and date of birth, following a report of suspicious activity on Central Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Saturday at 8:39 p.m., Ryan Albert Fournier, 29, of Litchfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, following a report of a domestic dispute on Bush Lane.

IN MANCHESTER, Sunday at 2:18 a.m., an arrest was made following a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue. No further information was available from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office by press time.

2:07 p.m., Benjamin Peaslee, 41, of Manchester, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, following a motor vehicle stop on Prescott Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 2:29 p.m., Dana Ingerson, 33, of Auburn, was arrested on a charge of violation of bail, following a motor vehicle stop on U.S. Route 202.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at noon, Jason M. Reavis, 41, of Boston, Massachusetts, was arrested on two warrants.

9:59 p.m., Deborah Rebal, 53, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10:07 p.m., Timothy Hogan, 42, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN CHINA, Saturday at 10:40 a.m., Ethan E. West, 19, of Liberty, was issued a summons on charges of attaching false plates and violating conditions of release, following a motor vehicle stop on State Route 3.

12:58 p.m., Stephanie Dawn Estes, 39, of China, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Weeks Mills Road.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 1:59 p.m., Timothy James Cummings, 53, of North Monmouth, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Highland Avenue.

Saturday at 1:19 p.m., William F. White III, 89, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.

1:40 p.m., Manuel Joseph Gaspar, 40, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension, following a motor vehicle stop on Brunswick Avenue.

2:43 p.m., John Michael Roinestad, 40, of Richmond, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on the Gardiner-Randolph Bridge.

Sunday at 1:33 a.m., a 17-year-old Gardiner male was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, following a motor vehicle stop on Harrison Avenue.

9:57 a.m., Hugh M. Dyer, Jr., 32, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, following a motor vehicle stop on Bridge Street.

2:33 p.m., Anthony Leblanc, 30, of Sabattus, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Highland Avenue.

IN LITCHFIELD, Saturday at 7:18 p.m., Benjamin L. Loggans, 36, of Litchfield, was issued a summons on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing, following a citizen assist on West Road.

9:19 p.m., Erica Lynn Theriault, 34, of Litchfield, was issued a summons on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation with priors and violating conditions of release, following a motor vehicle stop on Bush Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:54 p.m., Thomas James Lynch, 55, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: