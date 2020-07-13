IN ALBION, Saturday at 7:57 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Belfast Road.

11:22 p.m., a well-being check was made on Main Street.

Sunday at 10:02 p.m., a noise complaint was made on China Road.

IN ANSON, Sunday at 11:36 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on North Main Street. 

8:52 p.m., trespassing was reported on Center Street. 

Monday at 5:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street. 

7:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street. 

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 8:51 a.m., elder abuse was reported on Cony Road.

9:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

9:10 a.m., lost property was reported on Whitten Road.

10:15 a.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Boothby Street.

10:51 a.m., a dog bite complaint was made on St. Catherine Street.

11:08 a.m., harassment was reported on Worcester Street.

11:19 a.m., a dog-at-large complaint was made on Old Belgrade Road.

11:35 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

12:36 p.m., recovered property was reported on Bangor Street.

12:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nazarene Drive.

12:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

1:04 p.m., an animal well-being complaint was made on Western Avenue.

1:13 p.m., city ordinance violations were reported on State Street.

1:33 p.m., a well-being check was made on Winthrop Street.

1:43 p.m., a well-being check was made on Eastern Avenue.

1:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

1:50 p.m., recovered property was reported on Northern Avenue.

4:10 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Mill Street.

5:41 p.m., a well-being check was made on Bangor Street.

6:41 p.m., a well-being check was made on Stone Street.

6:52 p.m., theft was reported on Glenridge Drive.

6:55 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

7:24 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Fifth Avenue.

7:25 p.m., lost property was reported on Eastern Avenue.

7:41 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Sewall Street.

11:44 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

IN BELGRADE, Sunday at 11:51 a.m., a well-being check was made on Mill Stream Drive.

IN BENTON, Saturday at 1:53 p.m., theft was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Sunday at 8:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dexter Road. 

IN CHELSEA, Sunday at 6:18 a.m., a well-being check was made on Hallowell Road.

IN CHINA, Sunday at 7:58 p.m., a well-being check was made on Lane Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 2:59 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Hillcrest Drive.

Monday at 12:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 1:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

Monday at 3:24 a.m., harassment was reported on Covell Road. 

8:04 a.m., harassment was reported on Oakland Road. 

8:40 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street. 

IN FARMINGDALE, Friday at 8:52 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 11 a.m., harassment was reported on Sawtelle Lane.

11:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Knowlton Corner Road.

1:23 p.m., assault was reported on Livermore Falls Road.

Monday at 10:05 a.m., vandalism was reported on Box Shop Hill Road.

IN FAYETTE, Friday at 11:08 a.m., a well-being check was made on Blue Jay Way.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 12:43 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Church Street.

2:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Hill Road.

4:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.

4:57 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Water Street.

Saturday at 10:52 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Water Street.

12:06 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made at the waterfront.

2:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.

7:36 p.m., a well-being check was made on Lincoln Avenue.

Sunday at 2:43 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Spring Street.

3:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.

4:56 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Pope Street.

8:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Neal Street.

Monday at 2:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the waterfront.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 8:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Brown Road. 

9:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street. 

Monday at 12:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road. 

IN JACKMAN, Sunday at 5:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Cook Street.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 10:12 a.m., mischief was reported on Old Point Avenue. 

11:37 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Shusta Road. 

4:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ash Street. 

7:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Thurston Hill Road. 

7:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Park Street. 

IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 10:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Monday at 5:04 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on North Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 10:08 a.m., theft was reported on Cedar Village Drive.

6:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Road.

Monday at 12:59 a.m., a missing person was reported on Oak Street.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 11:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lang Hill Road. 

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 12:22 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Central Street. 

Monday at 3:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Main Street.

IN READFIELD, Friday at 11:06 p.m., a well-being check was made on Sturtevant Hill Road.

IN RICHMOND, Monday, July 6 at 8:22 a.m., threatening was reported on Hatch Street.

11:47 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Mallard Drive.

Tuesday, July 7 at 11:03 a.m., threatening was reported on Furlong Road.

1:39 p.m., theft was reported on River Road.

4:48 p.m., an animal problem was reported at River and Beedle roads.

10:23 p.m., a family fight was reported on Alexander Reed Road.

Wednesday at 7:58 a.m., an animal problem was reported at Church and Pleasant streets.

3:54 p.m., a well-being check was made on Front Street.

6:37 p.m, a family fight was reported on Front Street.

Friday at 9:45 a.m., fraud was reported on Main Street.

6:47 p.m., drugs were reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 10:44 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Church Street.

6:51 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN SIDNEY, Sunday at 12:30 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Philbrick Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 9:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

12:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue. 

1:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blodgett Drive. 

4:49 p.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on McClellan Street.

5:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

6:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Indian Ridge. 

9:12 p.m., threatening was reported on Fairgrounds Marketplace. 

10:19 p.m., vandalism was reported on Fairview Avenue. 

10:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cleveland Street. 

Monday at 7:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street. 

IN SOLON, Sunday at 9:10 a.m., mischief was reported on Ferry Street. 

11:46 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on South Main Street. 

IN VASSALBORO, Friday at 2:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brann Road.

Saturday at 7:44 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 6:14 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at Vassalboro Community School on Webber Pond Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:06 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Edgewood Street.

10:35 a.m., assault was reported on Summer Street.

11:23 a.m., shoplifting was reported on College Avenue.

11:49 a.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

12:29 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

12:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Carver Street.

12:54 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:31 p.m., a fight was reported on Libby Court.

2:24 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:11 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Colby Street.

8:10 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kidder Street and Clinton Avenue.

9:13 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Butler Court.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 4:43 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on High Street.

Monday at 9:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Depot Street.

IN WINDSOR, Saturday at 5:16 p.m., fraud was reported on Hunts Meadow Road.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 4:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushman Road.

Monday at 5:57 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Clinton Avenue.

 

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 2:32 p.m., Craig P. Gray, 36, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of assault and domestic violence assault, following a report of a disorderly conduct disturbance on Boothby Street.

5:42 p.m., Anthony C. Stilkey II, 52, of Bath, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol, one prior) and operating a motor vehicle without a license, following a traffic complaint made on Stone Street.

Rebecca Lynn Philbrick, 51, of Sidney, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), following a traffic complaint made on Water Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 6:35 p.m., Craig Walter Bunnel, 50, of Avon, was arrested on a probation hold. 

IN GARDINER, Friday at 8:51 p.m., Kimberly S. Harvey, 25, of Gardiner, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant, following a bail check on Maple Street.

Saturday at 11:28 p.m., Erika Charmaine Bradshaw, 20, of Manhattan, New York, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, following a motor vehicle stop on Water Street. In the same incident, Elmo Jahmel Williams, 21, of New York, New York, and Allen Leo Glidden, 34, of Vassalboro, were each arrested on a charge of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, and a 17-year-old male juvenile from New York was issued a summons on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

Sunday at 4:29 p.m., arrests were made following a motor vehicle stop on Bridge Street. No further information was available from Gardiner police by press time.

8:23 p.m., Bruce Poulin, 34, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of failure to provide correct name, address and date of birth, following a report of suspicious activity on Central Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Saturday at 8:39 p.m., Ryan Albert Fournier, 29, of Litchfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, following a report of a domestic dispute on Bush Lane.

IN MANCHESTER, Sunday at 2:18 a.m., an arrest was made following a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue. No further information was available from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office by press time.

2:07 p.m., Benjamin Peaslee, 41, of Manchester, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, following a motor vehicle stop on Prescott Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 2:29 p.m., Dana Ingerson, 33, of Auburn, was arrested on a charge of violation of bail, following a motor vehicle stop on U.S. Route 202.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at noon, Jason M. Reavis, 41, of Boston, Massachusetts, was arrested on two warrants.

9:59 p.m., Deborah Rebal, 53, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault. 

10:07 p.m., Timothy Hogan, 42, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant. 

 

SUMMONSES

IN CHINA, Saturday at 10:40 a.m., Ethan E. West, 19, of Liberty, was issued a summons on charges of attaching false plates and violating conditions of release, following a motor vehicle stop on State Route 3.

12:58 p.m., Stephanie Dawn Estes, 39, of China, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Weeks Mills Road.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 1:59 p.m., Timothy James Cummings, 53, of North Monmouth, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Highland Avenue.

Saturday at 1:19 p.m., William F. White III, 89, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.

1:40 p.m., Manuel Joseph Gaspar, 40, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension, following a motor vehicle stop on Brunswick Avenue.

2:43 p.m., John Michael Roinestad, 40, of Richmond, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on the Gardiner-Randolph Bridge.

Sunday at 1:33 a.m., a 17-year-old Gardiner male was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, following a motor vehicle stop on Harrison Avenue.

9:57 a.m., Hugh M. Dyer, Jr., 32, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, following a motor vehicle stop on Bridge Street.

2:33 p.m., Anthony Leblanc, 30, of Sabattus, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Highland Avenue.

IN LITCHFIELD, Saturday at 7:18 p.m., Benjamin L. Loggans, 36, of Litchfield, was issued a summons on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing, following a citizen assist on West Road.

9:19 p.m., Erica Lynn Theriault, 34, of Litchfield, was issued a summons on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation with priors and violating conditions of release, following a motor vehicle stop on Bush Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:54 p.m., Thomas James Lynch, 55, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

filed under:
franklin county maine, kennebec county maine, maine crime, police log, sagadahoc county, somerset county maine

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles