IN ALBION, Saturday at 7:57 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Belfast Road.
11:22 p.m., a well-being check was made on Main Street.
Sunday at 10:02 p.m., a noise complaint was made on China Road.
IN ANSON, Sunday at 11:36 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on North Main Street.
8:52 p.m., trespassing was reported on Center Street.
Monday at 5:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.
7:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 8:51 a.m., elder abuse was reported on Cony Road.
9:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
9:10 a.m., lost property was reported on Whitten Road.
10:15 a.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Boothby Street.
10:51 a.m., a dog bite complaint was made on St. Catherine Street.
11:08 a.m., harassment was reported on Worcester Street.
11:19 a.m., a dog-at-large complaint was made on Old Belgrade Road.
11:35 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Gray Birch Drive.
12:36 p.m., recovered property was reported on Bangor Street.
12:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nazarene Drive.
12:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
1:04 p.m., an animal well-being complaint was made on Western Avenue.
1:13 p.m., city ordinance violations were reported on State Street.
1:33 p.m., a well-being check was made on Winthrop Street.
1:43 p.m., a well-being check was made on Eastern Avenue.
1:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
1:50 p.m., recovered property was reported on Northern Avenue.
4:10 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Mill Street.
5:41 p.m., a well-being check was made on Bangor Street.
6:41 p.m., a well-being check was made on Stone Street.
6:52 p.m., theft was reported on Glenridge Drive.
6:55 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
7:24 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Fifth Avenue.
7:25 p.m., lost property was reported on Eastern Avenue.
7:41 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Sewall Street.
11:44 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
IN BELGRADE, Sunday at 11:51 a.m., a well-being check was made on Mill Stream Drive.
IN BENTON, Saturday at 1:53 p.m., theft was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.
IN CAMBRIDGE, Sunday at 8:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dexter Road.
IN CHELSEA, Sunday at 6:18 a.m., a well-being check was made on Hallowell Road.
IN CHINA, Sunday at 7:58 p.m., a well-being check was made on Lane Road.
IN CLINTON, Sunday at 2:59 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Hillcrest Drive.
Monday at 12:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 1:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
Monday at 3:24 a.m., harassment was reported on Covell Road.
8:04 a.m., harassment was reported on Oakland Road.
8:40 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGDALE, Friday at 8:52 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Drive.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 11 a.m., harassment was reported on Sawtelle Lane.
11:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Knowlton Corner Road.
1:23 p.m., assault was reported on Livermore Falls Road.
Monday at 10:05 a.m., vandalism was reported on Box Shop Hill Road.
IN FAYETTE, Friday at 11:08 a.m., a well-being check was made on Blue Jay Way.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 12:43 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Church Street.
2:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Hill Road.
4:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.
4:57 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Water Street.
Saturday at 10:52 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Water Street.
12:06 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made at the waterfront.
2:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.
7:36 p.m., a well-being check was made on Lincoln Avenue.
Sunday at 2:43 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Spring Street.
3:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.
4:56 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Pope Street.
8:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Neal Street.
Monday at 2:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the waterfront.
IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 8:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Brown Road.
9:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
Monday at 12:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.
IN JACKMAN, Sunday at 5:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Cook Street.
IN MADISON, Sunday at 10:12 a.m., mischief was reported on Old Point Avenue.
11:37 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Shusta Road.
4:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ash Street.
7:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Thurston Hill Road.
7:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Park Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 10:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN MOUNT VERNON, Monday at 5:04 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on North Road.
IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 10:08 a.m., theft was reported on Cedar Village Drive.
6:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Road.
Monday at 12:59 a.m., a missing person was reported on Oak Street.
IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 11:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lang Hill Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 12:22 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Central Street.
Monday at 3:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Main Street.
IN READFIELD, Friday at 11:06 p.m., a well-being check was made on Sturtevant Hill Road.
IN RICHMOND, Monday, July 6 at 8:22 a.m., threatening was reported on Hatch Street.
11:47 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Mallard Drive.
Tuesday, July 7 at 11:03 a.m., threatening was reported on Furlong Road.
1:39 p.m., theft was reported on River Road.
4:48 p.m., an animal problem was reported at River and Beedle roads.
10:23 p.m., a family fight was reported on Alexander Reed Road.
Wednesday at 7:58 a.m., an animal problem was reported at Church and Pleasant streets.
3:54 p.m., a well-being check was made on Front Street.
6:37 p.m, a family fight was reported on Front Street.
Friday at 9:45 a.m., fraud was reported on Main Street.
6:47 p.m., drugs were reported on Main Street.
Saturday at 10:44 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Church Street.
6:51 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN SIDNEY, Sunday at 12:30 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Philbrick Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 9:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
12:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
1:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blodgett Drive.
4:49 p.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on McClellan Street.
5:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
6:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Indian Ridge.
9:12 p.m., threatening was reported on Fairgrounds Marketplace.
10:19 p.m., vandalism was reported on Fairview Avenue.
10:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cleveland Street.
Monday at 7:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
IN SOLON, Sunday at 9:10 a.m., mischief was reported on Ferry Street.
11:46 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on South Main Street.
IN VASSALBORO, Friday at 2:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brann Road.
Saturday at 7:44 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Main Street.
Sunday at 6:14 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at Vassalboro Community School on Webber Pond Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:06 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Edgewood Street.
10:35 a.m., assault was reported on Summer Street.
11:23 a.m., shoplifting was reported on College Avenue.
11:49 a.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.
12:29 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.
12:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Carver Street.
12:54 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
1:31 p.m., a fight was reported on Libby Court.
2:24 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
5:11 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Colby Street.
8:10 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kidder Street and Clinton Avenue.
9:13 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Butler Court.
IN WILTON, Sunday at 4:43 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on High Street.
Monday at 9:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Depot Street.
IN WINDSOR, Saturday at 5:16 p.m., fraud was reported on Hunts Meadow Road.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 4:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushman Road.
Monday at 5:57 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Clinton Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 2:32 p.m., Craig P. Gray, 36, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of assault and domestic violence assault, following a report of a disorderly conduct disturbance on Boothby Street.
5:42 p.m., Anthony C. Stilkey II, 52, of Bath, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol, one prior) and operating a motor vehicle without a license, following a traffic complaint made on Stone Street.
Rebecca Lynn Philbrick, 51, of Sidney, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), following a traffic complaint made on Water Street.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 6:35 p.m., Craig Walter Bunnel, 50, of Avon, was arrested on a probation hold.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 8:51 p.m., Kimberly S. Harvey, 25, of Gardiner, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant, following a bail check on Maple Street.
Saturday at 11:28 p.m., Erika Charmaine Bradshaw, 20, of Manhattan, New York, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, following a motor vehicle stop on Water Street. In the same incident, Elmo Jahmel Williams, 21, of New York, New York, and Allen Leo Glidden, 34, of Vassalboro, were each arrested on a charge of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, and a 17-year-old male juvenile from New York was issued a summons on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.
Sunday at 4:29 p.m., arrests were made following a motor vehicle stop on Bridge Street. No further information was available from Gardiner police by press time.
8:23 p.m., Bruce Poulin, 34, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of failure to provide correct name, address and date of birth, following a report of suspicious activity on Central Street.
IN LITCHFIELD, Saturday at 8:39 p.m., Ryan Albert Fournier, 29, of Litchfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, following a report of a domestic dispute on Bush Lane.
IN MANCHESTER, Sunday at 2:18 a.m., an arrest was made following a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue. No further information was available from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office by press time.
2:07 p.m., Benjamin Peaslee, 41, of Manchester, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, following a motor vehicle stop on Prescott Road.
IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 2:29 p.m., Dana Ingerson, 33, of Auburn, was arrested on a charge of violation of bail, following a motor vehicle stop on U.S. Route 202.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at noon, Jason M. Reavis, 41, of Boston, Massachusetts, was arrested on two warrants.
9:59 p.m., Deborah Rebal, 53, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
10:07 p.m., Timothy Hogan, 42, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
SUMMONSES
IN CHINA, Saturday at 10:40 a.m., Ethan E. West, 19, of Liberty, was issued a summons on charges of attaching false plates and violating conditions of release, following a motor vehicle stop on State Route 3.
12:58 p.m., Stephanie Dawn Estes, 39, of China, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Weeks Mills Road.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 1:59 p.m., Timothy James Cummings, 53, of North Monmouth, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Highland Avenue.
Saturday at 1:19 p.m., William F. White III, 89, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.
1:40 p.m., Manuel Joseph Gaspar, 40, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension, following a motor vehicle stop on Brunswick Avenue.
2:43 p.m., John Michael Roinestad, 40, of Richmond, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on the Gardiner-Randolph Bridge.
Sunday at 1:33 a.m., a 17-year-old Gardiner male was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, following a motor vehicle stop on Harrison Avenue.
9:57 a.m., Hugh M. Dyer, Jr., 32, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, following a motor vehicle stop on Bridge Street.
2:33 p.m., Anthony Leblanc, 30, of Sabattus, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Highland Avenue.
IN LITCHFIELD, Saturday at 7:18 p.m., Benjamin L. Loggans, 36, of Litchfield, was issued a summons on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing, following a citizen assist on West Road.
9:19 p.m., Erica Lynn Theriault, 34, of Litchfield, was issued a summons on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation with priors and violating conditions of release, following a motor vehicle stop on Bush Lane.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:54 p.m., Thomas James Lynch, 55, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
