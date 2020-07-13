The Chris Humphrey Big Band will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 16, on the lawn at Kennebunkport Rec Center, 20 Recreation Way, Kennebunkport.

Get back into the swing of live music with a drive-in style show on the lawn of Kennebunkport’s Rec building. Food will be available for purchase or bring your own picnic.

You’ll see and hear a performance from the seven-piece version of the Chris Humphrey Big Band.

Admission will cost $15 per vehicle.

For more information, visit kennebunkportrec.com.

