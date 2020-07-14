IN ANSON, Monday at 11:50 a.m., theft was reported on Valley Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 5:13 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Spring Road.

8:05 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Civic Center Drive.

9:10 a.m., a well-being check was made on Front Street.

9:29 a.m., an agricultural animal complaint was made on Kennison Street.

11:16 a.m., city ordinance violations were reported on Gage Street.

11:18 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Fieldstone Drive.

11:28 a.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Western Avenue.

11:57 a.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Old Belgrade Road.

12:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Chestnut Street.

12:31 p.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.

12:41 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Sewall Street.

2:23 p.m., a well-being check was made on Western Avenue.

2:35 p.m., a well-being check was made on Medical Center Parkway.

2:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.

4:11 p.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.

5:21 p.m., a well-being check was made at Bangor and Patterson streets.

5:52 p.m., lost property was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

7:48 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Armory Street.

11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Cony and Arsenal streets.

IN BURNHAM, Tuesday at 3:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Monday at 11:29 a.m., trespassing was reported on Chesterville Hill Road.

5:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Wilton and Zions Hill Road.

10:46 p.m., noise was reported on Stinchfield Hill Road.

Tuesday at 10:33 a.m., an assault was reported on Dutch Gap Road.

1:01 p.m., trespassing was reported on Chesterville Hill Road.

IN CHINA, Monday at 10:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Starkey Ridge Road.

4:16 p.m., theft was reported on Vassalboro Road.

9:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Causeway Road.

10:57 p.m., a missing person was reported on Albion Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 11:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Railroad Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 9:47 a.m., a complaint was reported on Water Street.

4:39 p.m., threatening was reported on Hinckley Road.

Tuesday at 8:28 a.m., an assault was reported on Lawrence Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 10:05 a.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Box Shop Hill Road.

2:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

6:02 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fairbanks Road.

11:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

Tuesday at 12:01 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.

5:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Town Farm Road.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 11:24 a.m., recovered property was reported at the Gardiner Police Department on Church Street.

11:53 a.m., recovered property was reported at Hannaford on Maine Avenue.

1:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Highland Avenue.

2:25 p.m., recovered property was reported at the waterfront.

2:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Highland Avenue.

4:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Highland Avenue.

11:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Steamboat Street.

IN HARMONY, Monday at 5:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cambridge Road.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 1:02 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Blake Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 7:19 p.m., theft was reported on East Madison Road.

8:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

10:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Road.

11:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rowell Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 8:02 a.m., a well-being check was made on Hansons Wood Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 7:17 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on High Street.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 7:49 a.m., theft was reported on Warren Hill Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Monday at 2:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on the Sandy River near Local Bull Bridge.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 3:17 p.m., theft was reported on Cottage Street.

8:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

9:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bates Street.

Tuesday at 2:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on A Street.

8 a.m., theft was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN RANGELEY, Monday at 6 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

Tuesday at 10:25 a.m., a fire or smoke investigation was conducted on Main Street.

1:08 p.m., a tree with lines down was reported on Stratton Road.

3:17 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Main Street.

IN ROME, Tuesday at 1:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rome Road.

6:17 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Augusta Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 10:19 a.m., harassment was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

11:34 a.m., an assault was reported on Austin Lane.

12:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Richardson Road.

12:45 p.m., trespassing was reported on Milburn Street.

12:51 p.m., a burglary was reported on North Avenue.

1 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Milburn Street.

2:33 p.m., mischief was reported on North Avenue.

6:18 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

10:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commerce Drive.

10:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Dartmouth Street.

Tuesday at 8:58 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN SOLON, Monday at 9:17 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on South Main Street.

IN STARKS, Monday at 11:15 a.m., an assault was reported on Palmyra Road.

4:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Palmyra Road.

Tuesday at 7:57 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Ripley Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Monday at 9:29 a.m., a well-being check was made on Riverside Drive.

1:30 p.m., a well-being check was made on Cross Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:18 a.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

10:29 a.m., a theft was reported on Wilson Street.

1:23 p.m., a protection order was served on Chaplin Street.

3:14 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:35 p.m., threatening was reported on Louise Avenue.

4:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crawford Street.

8:51 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Wilson Street.

9:07 p.m., fireworks were reported near Oakdale and North streets.

10:26 p.m., a drug offense was reported, location listed as unknown.

Tuesday at 1:13 a.m., an assault was reported on Summer Street.

4:32 a.m., threatening was reported on Silver Street.

4:34 a.m., a caller from Vallee Avenue reported a person was missing.

IN WILTON, Monday at 9:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Depot Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 1:11 p.m., noise was reported on Halifax Street.

2:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Reynolds Road.

2:17 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Clinton Avenue.

Tuesday at 1:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 10:31 a.m., an unattended death was reported on Old Western Avenue.

12:10 p.m., theft was reported on Cottage Road.

12:35 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Birch Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 12:02 p.m., Jeremy John Fagre, 43, of West Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.

1:43 p.m., Justin B. Austin, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault (with domestic violence priors), refusing to submit to arrest or detention with physical force and criminal mischief, following the report of a disorderly conduct disturbance on Crosby Street.

IN CHINA, Monday at 10:58 p.m., an arrest was made following a motor vehicle stop on Windsor Road. No further information was available late Tuesday from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 11:06 p.m., Nicole M. Luckern, 30, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protective order.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 1:04 p.m., Fred Orin Bawlow, 38, of Moscow, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

1:13 p.m., Randy Joseph Willard, 37, of Oakland, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

4:02 p.m., Leslye Ann Oberheim, 42, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.

4:10 p.m., Jessica Emma Hutchins, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

9:58 p.m., Andrew Dewar, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing, terrorizing and harassment by telephone.

10:34 p.m., Adam Carl Ward, 37, of Solon, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:35 p.m., Julia Lambert, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

SUMMONSES

IN CHINA, Monday at 6:25 p.m., Randy S. Fairbrother, 39, of Prospect, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Route 3.

7:35 p.m., Austin M. Berry, 21, of China, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Route 3.

8:49 p.m., Craig A. Doucette, 40, address unknown, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, following a motor vehicle stop on Field Stone.

10:06 p.m., Merlon D. Lewis, 46, of Jackson, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates, following a motor vehicle stop on Route 3.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 12:01 p.m., Karl Dyer, 53, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked (with priors), following a report of criminal mischief on Dresden Avenue.

5:48 p.m., Cody Peaslee, 29, of West Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after a habitual offender revocation, following a motor vehicle stop on High Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 11:59 a.m., Allie A. Richard, 21, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

IN WINDSOR, Monday at 11:14 p.m., Donovan R. Stoops, 22, of Windsor, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register vehicle, following a motor vehicle stop on Ridge Road.

