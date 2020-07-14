FARMINGTON — The Board of Selectmen Tuesday night approved spending up to $10,625 to Sealcoat the front parking lot of the municipal building and replacing the Blake Cemetery fence.

DMR Sealcoating of Lewiston submitted bids for three projects at the municipal building on the Farmington Falls Road:

• Patch the front parking lot with asphalt for $7,200.

• Sealcoat the front parking lot for $1,425.

• Sealcoat the back parking lot and in front of the fire station for $7,950.

There is almost $10,812 in the Municipal Building Reserve Account.

“They gave us a pretty comprehensive proposal,” Town Manager Richard Davis said of DMR Sealcoating’s estimate. “Leave the back parking lot, Sealcoat the newer parking lot out front.”

Davis suggested using $8,625 to get started.

Selectmen voted unanimously to spend the money.

They also voted unanimously to spend up to $2,000 from the Blake Cemetery Trust Fund to replace the fence at the Blake Cemetery in Farmington Falls. There is $12,341 in the fund.

Cost estimates for the project are:

• $1,199 for 1,100 linear feet of 1- by 6- by 12-inch spruce deck board

• $225 for 324 linear feet of 2- by 6- by 12-inch spruce top rail

• $150 for five gallons of white latex paint

The fence uprights are granite posts with 1- by 6-inch facia boards. Most of the lag bolts can be reused.

“The fence is pretty visible from the road, it’s been damaged,” Davis said.

Blake Cemetery is near the turnoff to the Philbrick Road, he said.

