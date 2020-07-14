Lucius Live Stream will begin at 9 p.m. Thursdays through July 30 at State Theatre Facebook page.

The State Theatre is the local host of a national series of streaming shows from the indie-pop band fronted by vocalists Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig. The shows are called Turning It Around: A Community Rebuilding Concert Series that will support businesses in the band’s home of Los Angeles that are affected by Covid-19.

The show on the 16th will be all covers and will likely include their take on Gerry Rafferty’s “Right Down the Line.” On the 23rd, Lucius will be play the entire “Songs from the Bromley House,” their out-of-print debut album. The series winds down on the 30th with a night of new tunes.

Tickets cost $15.

For more information, visit facebook.com/statetheatreportlandportland.

