IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 5:17 a.m., recovered property was reported on Glenridge Drive.

5:46 a.m., theft was reported on Glenridge Drive.

7:07 a.m., a pedestrian safety violation was reported at Water and Bridge streets.

8:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

10:23 a.m., a dog-at-large complaint was made on Spruce Street.

10:31 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

10:33 a.m., a pedestrian check was made at Chapel and Green streets.

10:37 a.m., a pedestrian check was made at Bridge and Summer streets.

10:41 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Pleasant Street.

10:50 a.m., a pedestrian check was made at State and Winthrop streets.

11:01 a.m., a pedestrian check was made at Water and Bridge streets.

11:06 a.m., a pedestrian check was made at Washington Street and Northern Avenue.

11:22 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Civic Center Drive.

12:19 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Civic Center Drive.

12:25 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Windy Street.

12:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.

1:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Arsenal Street.

1:55 p.m., a dog-at-large complaint was made at Mount Vernon Avenue and Lorette Lane.

2:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Stream Side Road.

2:46 p.m., theft was reported on Stone Street.

3:02 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:34 p.m., recovered property was reported at Bridge and North streets.

4:19 p.m., a well-being check was made on Hope Way.

4:38 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Laurel Street.

6:25 p.m., an attended death was reported on Cony Street.

6:57 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Darin Drive.

7:26 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

8:56 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

Wednesday at 12:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.

12:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

3:13 a.m., a well-being check was made on Hicks Road.

IN BELGRADE, Tuesday at 7:28 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Route 27.

7:46 p.m., trees were reported down on Smithfield Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Tuesday at 1:44 p.m., a protection order, summons, subpoena or warrant was served on Waite Hill Road.

IN DALLAS PLANTATION, Tuesday at 6 p.m., a caller from North Cottage Road reported a person was missing.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 3:28 p.m., a railroad crossing problem was reported on Western Avenue.

4:53 p.m., a woods, grass or brush fire was reported on Nyes Corner Drive.

Wednesday at 5:21 a.m., an assault was reported on Center Road.

8:17 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

11:25 a.m., threatening was reported on Page Terrace.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 7:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hannaford Drive.

9:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

11:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 9:20 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Church Street.

10:27 a.m., a well-being check was made on Highland Avenue.

1:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the waterfront.

5:41 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Highland Avenue.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 1:21 a.m., a shoplifter was reported on Main Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 9:29 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Kennebec Drive.

1:17 p.m., a well-being check was made on Hansons Wood Road.

IN MOSCOW, Tuesday at 12:25 p.m., a burglary was reported on Durgin Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Wednesday at 8:13 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Swan Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 12:35 p.m., mischief was reported on River Road.

6:05 p.m., wires were reported down on Wilder Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 12:39 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

1:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Powell Avenue.

6:54 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Greeley Street.

9:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on McGrath Pond Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Tuesday at 5:54 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Sorrel Lane.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 2:22 p.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was reported on Estes Avenue.

Wednesday at 8:56 a.m., a caller from Main Street reported a scam.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 9:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on School Street.

3:57 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Staples Court.

10:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Johnson Flat Road.

10:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stinson Court.

IN PITTSTON, Tuesday at 8:37 a.m., harassment was reported on Old Cedar Grove Road.

7 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Palmer Road.

IN RANDOLPH, Tuesday at 3:56 p.m., a missing person was reported on Closson Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Tuesday at 7:57 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Ripley Road.

IN SIDNEY, Tuesday at 12:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 2:51 p.m., trespassing was reported on West Front Street.

2:59 p.m., a burglary was reported on Back Road.

4:43 p.m., a vehicle crash was reported on Waterville Road.

5:24 p.m., an assault was reported on Fairview Avenue.

6:45 p.m., threatening was reported on Pooler Avenue.

9:26 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

9:52 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

11:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

Wednesday at 4:37 a.m., vandalism was reported on Madison Avenue.

10:02 a.m., a theft was reported on Jewell Court.

IN SOLON, Wednesday at 7:12 a.m., harassment was reported on South Main Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 10:48 a.m., an unattended death was reported on Nelson Road.

11:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

12:17 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

3:35 p.m., fraud offenses were reported on Cross Hill Road.

9:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Webber Pond Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:24 a.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

8:37 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on High Street.

10:11 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:21 a.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

11:48 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported at Head of Falls off Front Street.

4:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Street.

5 p.m., harassment was reported on Edgemont Avenue.

5:21 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Wilson Street.

6:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kelsey Street.

7:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kelsey Street.

8:54 p.m., an assault was reported on The Concourse.

Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 4:13 p.m., a caller from Weld Road reported a lost dog.

8:21 p.m., threatening was reported on Munson Road.

Wednesday at 8:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 11:24 a.m., a hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported on Bay Street.

1:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Augusta Road.

2:20 p.m., noise was reported on Halifax Street.

5:46 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Robert Street.

6:23 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on China Road.

7:51 p.m., noise was reported on Boston Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 11:02 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Route 133.

Tuesday at 3:06 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at Norcross Point.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 12:29 p.m., Amy Stiman, 47, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), following a traffic complaint made at Townsend Road and Glen Street.

9:54 p.m., Valerie Murphy Lowe, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of assault and violating conditions of release, following a report of a disorderly conduct disturbance on Mill Street.

10:29 p.m., Mathew Adam Taylor, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and operating after habitual offender revocation, following a report of a general disturbance on State Street.

Wednesday at 4 a.m., an arrest was made following a motor vehicle stop on Route 3. No further information was available from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office by press time.

IN CHELSEA, Tuesday at 6:21 p.m., Daron Augustus Shove, 28, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (no test, with two priors), operating while license suspended or revoked, and refusing to sign a criminal summons, following a motor vehicle stop on Brook Lane.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 11:18 a.m., Abigail Howard, 18, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of violation of condition of release.

5:01 p.m., Melissa Reynolds, 38, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

8:32 p.m., Danielle Marie Pressey, 36, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

9:42 p.m., Brooklyn Natarsha Cole, 31, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 5:41 a.m., Chad Andrews, 39, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening and refusing to submit.

11 a.m., Derek Gauthier, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protection order.

Wednesday at 1:30 a.m., David Bellefleur, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of two counts of violation of conditions of release, as well as a charge of violation of a protection order.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 2:59 p.m., Joseph L. Bing, 44, of Waterville, was issued a summons on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release, following a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue.

4:40 p.m., Robert Darcey, 35, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, following a traffic stop at Western Avenue and Airport Road.

8:34 p.m., summonses were issued following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive. No further information was available from Augusta police by press time.

10:13 p.m., Randall S. McEwen, 23, of Jay, was issued a summons on charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release, following a motor vehicle stop on Riverside Drive.

Wednesday at 1:04 a.m., Robert J. Sheperd-Deome, 25, of Fairfield, was issued a summons on charges of operating a motor vehicle without a license and failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Route 3.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 7:16 p.m., Augustus Pignatello, 19, of Coopers Mills, was issued a summons on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 8 p.m., Heather L. Blundon, 53, of Winthrop, was issued a summons on a charge of speeding more than 30 mph more than the limit, following a motor vehicle stop on Route 202.

