The Joan Kennedy Trio will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, July 17, at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf in Portland.
The singer is a Canadian born and raised and Portland based crossover country, pop, and blues star.
The band performs throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
For more information, visit joankennedymusic.com.
