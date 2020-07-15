The Joan Kennedy Trio will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, July 17, at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf in Portland.

The singer is a Canadian born and raised and Portland based crossover country, pop, and blues star.

The band performs throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

For more information, visit joankennedymusic.com.

