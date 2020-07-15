The Maine Art Gallery’s second online show, “Acquired Symbols,” features former students and friends of the important Maine artist and teacher John Lorence. Because the gallery is closed for the season due to COVID-19, the images in the online show will provide a preview of works that will be exhibited in the 2021 season. The show can be viewed at maineartgallerywiscasset.org through Aug. 7.

Works in mixed-media collage, sculpture and painting by Camille Buch, Clara Cohan, Peter Haller, John Lorence and Jorge Pena are included in the online show. Next year’s show in the gallery will be expanded to include more of their art, plus works by Matt Blackwell, Elliott Borowitz, Felice Boucher, Ellen Gutenkunst, Patrick Plourde and Teresa Sullivan.

Art is often a symbolic expression of what is going on in the world around us. In his artist’s statement for the pieces that are included in this show, Jorge Pena notes: “The scenery, season’s colors, and life in Maine have also made an impact, and this influence is reflected in my latest paintings. I can’t avoid being motivated by the latest attack, death, and injustice suffered by my kinfolks. Then, some of my paintings show my response to injustice and racism.”

The gallery is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement and preservation of painting, sculpture and graphic arts through exhibitions, lectures, demonstrations, and educational programs for children and adults.

For more information, visit maineartgallerywiscasset.org and on Facebook.

