I recently lost my health insurance because of a job change. It was a relief to find out that I had health insurance options beyond COBRA, which was not affordable. I have a genetic risk for breast cancer, so I need to be tested often. I’m so grateful to be covered by MaineCare/Medicaid. MaineCare ensures that I get the medical services I need to stay happy and healthy.

I encourage Mainers who’ve lost their jobs or who don’t have health insurance to look into MaineCare coverage for themselves. I’m also asking Maine’s U.S. senators and representatives to support MaineCare and ensure that people across the state continue to have access to this vital program.

Jeanne Hanson

South China

