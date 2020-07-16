IN ALBION, Wednesday at 7:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hussey Road.
IN ATHENS, Thursday at 4:31 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Chapman Ridge Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Stone Street.
8:01 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
8:31 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on North Street.
8:33 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Franklin Street.
9:54 a.m., a dog-at-large complaint was made on Second Avenue.
9:54 a.m., counterfeiting was reported on Riverside Drive.
9:58 a.m., fraud was reported on Hospital Street.
10:30 a.m., a dog-at-large complaint was made on First Avenue.
10:54 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Middle Street.
11:07 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Hope Way.
11:18 a.m., a well-being/mental-health check was made on Medical Center Parkway.
11:35 a.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Civic Center Drive.
12:40 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Stone Street.
1:09 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on West River Road.
1:51 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
2:34 p.m., a pedestrian check was made at Bond Street and Mount Vernon Avenue.
2:45 p.m., a well-being check was made on Sadies Way.
2:46 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Eastern Avenue.
2:59 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Capitol Street.
3:26 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Stephen King Drive.
4:05 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Bridge Street.
4:18 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Glendon Street.
6:33 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Bridge and North streets.
6:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
8:03 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Westwood Road.
8:21 p.m., recovered property was reported on State Street.
IN BENTON, Wednesday at 1:26 p.m., theft was reported on Neck Road.
9:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 11:25 a.m., threatening was reported on Page Terrace.
3:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.
6:20 p.m., theft was reported on Middle Road.
Thursday, 8:46 a.m., harassment was reported on Police Plaza.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 9:04 a.m., lost property was reported on Water Street.
9:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pray Street.
3:01 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Highland Avenue.
5:40 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Spring Street.
6:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Bridge Street.
11:03 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Middle Street.
Thursday at 5:37 a.m., lost property was reported on Water Street.
IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 7:39 p.m., trespassing was reported on Crosby Street.
IN JACKMAN, Wednesday at 4:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Forrest Haven Drive.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 3:46 p.m., theft was reported on Weston Avenue.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 6:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.
9:19 p.m., vandalism was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.
10:06 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 10:50 a.m., theft was reported on Brickett Point Estates.
3:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Belgrade Road.
7:48 p.m., theft was reported on Allagash Drive.
Thursday at 7:54 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Alpine Street.
IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 5:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxbow Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 10:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stinson Street.
1:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.
1:18 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Somerset Plaza.
2:06 p.m., breaking and entering in progress was reported on Greeley Street.
6:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sebasticook Street.
IN RANDOLPH, Wednesday at 4:57 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Water Street.
IN SIDNEY, Wednesday at 11:18 a.m., theft was reported on Lyons Road.
9:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Dinsmore Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 10:02 a.m., theft was reported on Jewell Court.
10:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.
Thursday, 2:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.
IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 5:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Town Landing Road.
8:48 p.m., theft was reported on Palmyra Road.
IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 6:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Priest Hill Road.
7:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burns Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:02 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Sherwin Street.
10:48 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Frankwood Drive.
11:36 a.m., theft was reported on Front Street.
1:09 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Elm Street.
2:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ash Street.
5:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Street.
9:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN WILTON, Wednesday at 8:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
2:37 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported at Wilson Lake.
IN WINDSOR, Wednesday at 5:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Route 17.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 2:47 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Clinton Avenue.
9:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.
10:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dean Street.
IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 5:21 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Main Street.
8:27 p.m., threatening was reported at Winthrop Heights.
9:50 p.m., trespassing was reported on Route 202.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 11:37 a.m., Shawn Tyler Hyatt, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on violating conditions of release at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.
3:21 p.m., Richard Roberge, 37, of Lewiston, was arrested on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, following a traffic complaint made at Old Belgrade and West River roads.
7:04 p.m., Barbara Ann Bilodeu, 56, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order, following a report of a protection order violation on Blair Road.
11:40 p.m., Dominique N. Kirk, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle without a license, violating condition of release, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder (with priors), unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violation of probation, following a traffic stop at Western Avenue and Armory Street.
11:55 p.m., Treigh Lee Wells, 21, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation, following a 911 hangup on Gannett Street.
Thursday at 12:33 a.m., Anthony R. Dow, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, following a general disturbance reported on Water Street.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 5:04 p.m., Tiffany Allyce Forrest, 50, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (with one prior) and violating conditions of release, following a report of a traffic offense on Highland Avenue.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 4:28 p.m., Leonard Paul Roy, 50, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of arson.
4:43 p.m., Gregg Lee Hamilton, 46, of Searsport, was arrested on charges of violating a protection from abuse order and a probation hold.
5:20 p.m., Justin Wayne Lancaster, 41, of Winslow, was arrested on a probation violation.
10:57 p.m., Matthew L. Shockley, 27, of Oakland, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, criminal mischief and reckless conduct.
Thursday, 6:08 a.m., Virgil Thomas White, 30, of Athens, was arrested on charges of violating a protection from abuse order and domestic violence terrorizing.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 12:41 a.m., Barry Wheaton, 55, of Hogansville, Georgia, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 10:34 a.m., David Paul Gallant Jr., 55, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of displaying a fictitious vehicle certificate, following a motor vehicle stop at Capitol and Florence streets.
10:40 a.m., Samina Mahmood, 56, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days and operating with a suspended registration, following a traffic stop on Bangor Street.
