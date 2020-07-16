FAIRFIELD — Maine School Administrative District 49 Child Care, at 63 High St., has announced its participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program, according to a news release from Donna Cairnie, MSAD 49 Child Care director.

Meals are available at no separate charge to all enrolled children without regard to race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the department.

For more information, call 207-453-4223.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: