IN ALBION, Friday at 4:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Benton Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Swan Street.

8:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pierce Drive.

8:06 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9:12 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Water Street.

9:13 a.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.

9:29 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Boothby Street.

9:30 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

9:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Winthrop and State streets.

10:41 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Anthony Avenue.

10:54 a.m., an executive order violation was reported on Bangor Street.

11 a.m., a sex offense was reported on Stanley Street.

11:23 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on School Street.

11:57 a.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.

12:52 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Winthrop Street.

1:23 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Water Street.

1:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:49 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Water Street.

2:53 p.m., needles were recovered on Water Street.

2:54 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Middle Road.

3:04 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Water Street.

3:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

3:38 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Water Street.

4:08 p.m., a stray cat complaint was made on Western Avenue.

4:16 p.m., an ATV complaint was made on Orchard Street.

4:39 p.m., a dog-at-large complaint was made on South Belfast Avenue.

6:13 p.m., needles were recovered at Hospital Street and First Avenue.

7:35 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

9:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.

10:06 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Old Winthrop Road.

IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 9:11 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Oakland Road.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 11:22 a.m., mischief was reported on Browns Corner Road.

IN CHELSEA, Thursday at 2:03 p.m., a well-being check was made on Windsor Road.

IN CHINA, Thursday at 2:46 p.m., theft was reported on Legion Memorial Drive.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 6:03 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Winn Avenue.

IN CORNVILLE, Thursday at 9:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Browns Corner Road.

IN EMBDEN, Thursday at 2:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Farmer Road.

10:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Dunbar Hill Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 10:45 a.m., trespassing was reported on Summit Street.

2:28 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Water Street.

7:11 p.m., threatening was reported on Hinckley Road.

11:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 4:25 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Franklin Avenue.

6:01 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Marvel Street.

8:35 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

9:26 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Temple Road.

Friday, 12:31 a.m., harassment was reported on North Street.

12:35 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Industry Road.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 2:22 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Summer Street.

3:51 p.m., lost property was reported on Water Street.

4:31 p.m., fraud was reported on Elm Street.

5:11 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Lincoln Avenue.

7:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

8:43 p.m., an animal complaint was made at Brunswick Avenue and Neal Street.

Friday at 1:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Enterprise Avenue.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 9:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crosby Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 5:25 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Nichols Street.

Friday, 8:21 a.m., threatening was reported on Thurston Hill Road.

8:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Thursday at 4:10 p.m., a missing person was reported on Wings Mills Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Thursday at 7:18 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 7:27 p.m., trespassing was reported on Sandy River Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 7:55 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on South Alpine Street.

5:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.

8:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 9:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Libby Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 10:05 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Hartland Avenue.

11:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Westbranch Court.

IN RANDOLPH, Thursday at 7:50 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Barber Road.

IN ROME, Thursday at 1:59 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Watson Pond Road.

IN SIDNEY, Thursday at 10:42 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on West River Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:36 a.m., assault was reported on West Front Street.

11:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Free Street.

1:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

2:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

9:08 p.m., auto theft was reported on Malbons Mill Road.

Friday, 6:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

7:16 a.m., mischief was reported on Water Street.

IN SOLON, Thursday at 1:21 p.m., trespassing was reported on North Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chase Avenue.

12:05 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Halde Street.

12:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

1:57 p.m., theft was reported on Kelsey Street.

2:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Concourse.

2:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

6:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

6:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

7:04 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Maple Street.

7:48 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Main Street.

IN WILTON, Friday at 8:47 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINSLOW, 11:37 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Charland Street.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 2 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Route 41.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 11:58 p.m., Melissa B. Caswell, 37, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, following a report of a domestic disturbance on New England Road.

Friday at 12:30 a.m., Heidi M. Wardwell, 36, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), following a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Washington Street.

IN CHELSEA, Thursday at 5:32 p.m., an arrest was made following a motor vehicle stop on Windsor Road. No further information was available from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office by press time.

5:50 p.m., an arrest was made following a motor vehicle stop on Windsor Road. No further information was available from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office by press time.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 11:36 p.m., Nicholas John Lorden, 41, of Land O Lakes, Florida, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a motor vehicle stop on Brunswick Avenue.

IN SIDNEY, Thursday at 11:37 p.m., William Hue St. Amand II, 38, of Sidney, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault, following a report of a domestic dispute on Reds Place.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 11:57 p.m., Andrew Dewar, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:35 a.m., Devon Alexander Palmer, 24, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, use of drug paraphernalia and criminal forfeiture of property.

IN WINDSOR, Thursday at 6:32 p.m., an arrest was made following a motor vehicle stop on Ridge Road. No further information was available from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office by press time.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 12:32 p.m., Jesse B. Hyden, 32, of Winthrop, was arrested on charges of assault and obstructing the report of a crime, following a report of assault on Butters Hill Terrace.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:09 p.m., a summons was issued following a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue. No further information was available from Augusta police by press time.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 4:11 p.m., Jamie L. Millett, 30, of Belgrade, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to notify of a motor vehicle accident.

IN WINDSOR, Thursday at 11:24 a.m., Faith Whitsit, 31, of Whitefield, was issued a summons on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Ridge Road.

