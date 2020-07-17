Former State House reporter Glenn Adams will share stories and history of the state’s capitol at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, as part of the Kennebec Historical Society’s July Facebook live presentation, “Stories of the State House.” He’ll talk about recent governors as well as figures who’ve loomed large in Maine and the nation’s history such as Margaret Chase Smith, according to a news release from the historical society based in Augusta.

To view this presentation, head to the KHS Facebook page at 7 p.m. on July 22, and the video will air live. It will also be available to watch later. Those who have a question for the Q&A can submit it in the comments on this event, or comment with it during the live video presentation. Here is the link to the KHS Facebook page facebook.com/KHS1891.

Adams worked as a reporter in the Maine State House for 32 years before his retirement in 2013. His beat included mostly state legislative and political issues, but also included a full range of general news that happened in Maine and sometimes beyond. He previously worked as a reporter and editor for newspapers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. In 1979, he and his wife Betty Adams worked as co-editors of the daily newspaper published aboard the Queen Elizabeth 2 as the liner traveled around the world. They live in Augusta.

For more information, call the historical society at 207-622-7718.

