Maine continues to have the lowest unemployment rate in New England, but the estimated figure of just under 7 percent for June fails to capture the extent of people who are out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state’s estimated jobless rate was 6.6 percent in June, down from May’s 9.3 percent and well below April’s peak of 10.6. However, those numbers are based on household surveys that either don’t count or improperly classify people who haven’t been actively looking for work because of safety concerns or stay-at-home orders, or who were laid off but expected to return to their job.

“Instead of being counted as unemployed, they’re counted as out of the workforce, like retirees,” said Glenn Mills, an economist at the Maine Department of Labor, during a conference call with reporters Friday. “It’s leading to a significant under-count of people who are unemployed in reality.”

The number of jobless Mainers officially decreased to 44,100 for June from a revised 62,700 for May, but state economists peg the true number of unemployed at closer to 86,500. That translates to a more accurate jobless rate of 12.4 percent, which remains lower than the unofficial national average of 15 percent.

Following historic job losses in March and April, Maine’s economy started to recover in May, and that continued in June with the addition of 19,000 jobs, for a total of 33,200 jobs added over both months. Even so, the total number of jobs remained 71,300 lower than in February.

Maine’s official unemployment rate of 6.6 percent was less than half of that throughout the New England region (13.4 percent) and well below the 17.4 percent rate of Massachusetts. Only Connecticut (9.8 percent) and Vermont (9.4 percent) were also below the national rate of 11.1 percent.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: