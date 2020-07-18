IN ANSON, Friday at 5:45 p.m., trespassing was reported on Church Street.
11:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Fahi Pond Road.
Saturday at 12:46 a.m., threatening was reported on Campground Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.
8:30 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
8:46 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on First Avenue.
10:36 a.m., theft was reported on Swan Street.
11:02 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Xavier Loop.
12:34 p.m., trespassing was reported on South Belfast Avenue.
2:12 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Stone Street.
3:07 p.m., theft was reported on Northern Avenue.
3:39 p.m., threatening was reported on Campbell Street.
7:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.
Saturday at 1:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wabon Street.
2:21 a.m., theft was reported on Bangor Street.
IN BENTON, Friday at 3:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Miller Street.
10:17 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Campground Road.
IN BURNHAM, Saturday at 9:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Horseback Road.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Friday at 8:50 p.m., a burglary was reported on Hardwood Ridge Road.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 11:22 p.m., noise was reported on Bangor Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 9:31 a.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was reported, no location given.
12:04 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
1:22 p.m., violation of bail or a protection order was reported on Ridge Road.
4:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
4:36 p.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.
5:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Osborne Street.
6:10 p.m., vandalism was reported on Ten Lots Road.
9:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 2:08 a.m., noise was reported on Silver Maple Lane.
Saturday at 5:50 a.m., an assault was reported on New Vineyard Road.
IN FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Friday at 8:52 p.m., a traffic crash involving injury was reported on Foster Hill Road.
IN HARTLAND, Friday at 11:30 a.m., trespassing was reported on Crosby Street.
IN MADISON, Friday at 8:21 a.m., threatening was reported on Thurston Hill Road.
8:47 a.m., a caller from Main Street reported a suspicious person was in the area on Thursday.
2:54 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on White School House Road.
2:59 p.m., a protection order, summons, subpoena or warrant was served on East Madison Road.
3:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.
4:10 p.m., a subpoena, summons, warrant or protection order was served on Weston Avenue.
4:23 p.m., vandalism was reported on Old Point Avenue.
8:44 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Garfield Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 12:20 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.
IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 7:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Cape Cod Hill Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 1:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 10:23 a.m., a fire was reported on Heath Street.
12:41 p.m., a traffic crash involving injury was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
9:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smithfield Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 5:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Somerset Plaza.
8:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on SAS Street.
Saturday at 10:07 a.m., trespassing was reported on Hartland Avenue.
IN RANGELEY, Friday at 4:01 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.
IN RANGELEY PLANTATION, Friday at 8:25 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Moose Road.
IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 9:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Brookside Drive.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 9:03 a.m., a caller from Waterville Road reported someone negotiated a worthless instrument.
9:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Greenwood Avenue.
2:59 p.m., threatening was reported at Skowhegan Fairgrounds Market Place.
5:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Red Bridge Road.
5:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Winter Street.
6:05 p.m., trespassing was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.
6:56 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.
7:32 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Fairview Avenue.
8:12 p.m., an assault was reported on Fairview Avenue.
9:53 p.m., harassment was reported on Bush Street.
10:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Indian Ridge.
11:26 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Big Bird Street.
Saturday at 9:34 a.m., an automobile theft was reported on Island Avenue.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 10:44 a.m., harassment was reported on Front Place.
2:39 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Armory Road.
5:41 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
6:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Drummond Avenue.
8:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.
8:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
8:39 p.m., fireworks were reported on Merrill Street.
9:03 p.m., fireworks were reported on Prospect Street.
9:57 p.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
10:11 p.m., fireworks were reported on Prospect Street.
10:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
11:16 p.m., a fight was reported on The Concourse.
11:24 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Roosevelt Avenue.
Saturday at 12:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gilman Street.
12:51 a.m., noise was reported on Greylock Road.
1:01 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.
1:20 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Silver Place.
3:32 a.m., harassment was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
3:39 a.m., noise was reported on Elm Street.
5:40 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 12:36 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported, no location given.
11:19 p.m., a caller from Lee Street reported someone was missing.
IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 4:33 p.m., a family fight was reported on Route 202.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 10:25 a.m., Joshua D. Allen, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on charges on two counts of theft, two counts of criminal trespassing and refusing to submit to arrest or detention following a report of shoplifting on Cony Street.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 8:08 a.m., Theodore E. Hastings, 60, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
9:50 a.m., Cecelia A. Smith, 36, of Frenchville, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and operating while license suspended or revoked.
12:47 p.m., Sean Michael Merchant, 28, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of operating without a license and violation of a protective order.
6:51 p.m., April J. Nelson, 54, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
8:51 p.m., Roy Alan Gross, 58, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of OUI.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 3:52 p.m., Dakota Thomas Sanford, 26, of Belfast, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
Saturday at 1:45 a.m., Timothy J. Payne, 33, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 11:46 p.m., Tyler Greenlaw, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Also at 11:46 p.m., Travis Sheehan, 30, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Saturday at 12:57 a.m., Stacey Wilbur, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of OUI and refusing to submit.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 1:10 p.m., Matthew P. Kerwood, 32, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by deception following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.
6:16 p.m., Shauna M. MacIntyre, 43, of Albion, was issued a summons on charges of assault and criminal mischief following a reported assault on Middle Street.
11:34 p.m., Amahde J. Carter, 20, of Sidney, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license following a traffic stop near Bangor Street and North Belfast Avenue.
11:53 p.m., Mykel J. Gambrel, 31, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating motorcycle without a license following a traffic stop on Water Street.
