IN ANSON, Friday at 5:45 p.m., trespassing was reported on Church Street.

11:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Fahi Pond Road.

Saturday at 12:46 a.m., threatening was reported on Campground Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

8:30 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

8:46 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on First Avenue.

10:36 a.m., theft was reported on Swan Street.

11:02 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Xavier Loop.

12:34 p.m., trespassing was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

2:12 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Stone Street.

3:07 p.m., theft was reported on Northern Avenue.

3:39 p.m., threatening was reported on Campbell Street.

7:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

Saturday at 1:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wabon Street.

2:21 a.m., theft was reported on Bangor Street.

IN BENTON, Friday at 3:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Miller Street.

10:17 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Campground Road.

IN BURNHAM, Saturday at 9:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Horseback Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Friday at 8:50 p.m., a burglary was reported on Hardwood Ridge Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 11:22 p.m., noise was reported on Bangor Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 9:31 a.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was reported, no location given.

12:04 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

1:22 p.m., violation of bail or a protection order was reported on Ridge Road.

4:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

4:36 p.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

5:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Osborne Street.

6:10 p.m., vandalism was reported on Ten Lots Road.

9:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 2:08 a.m., noise was reported on Silver Maple Lane.

Saturday at 5:50 a.m., an assault was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Friday at 8:52 p.m., a traffic crash involving injury was reported on Foster Hill Road.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 11:30 a.m., trespassing was reported on Crosby Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 8:21 a.m., threatening was reported on Thurston Hill Road.

8:47 a.m., a caller from Main Street reported a suspicious person was in the area on Thursday.

2:54 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on White School House Road.

2:59 p.m., a protection order, summons, subpoena or warrant was served on East Madison Road.

3:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.

4:10 p.m., a subpoena, summons, warrant or protection order was served on Weston Avenue.

4:23 p.m., vandalism was reported on Old Point Avenue.

8:44 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Garfield Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 12:20 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 7:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Cape Cod Hill Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 1:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 10:23 a.m., a fire was reported on Heath Street.

12:41 p.m., a traffic crash involving injury was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smithfield Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 5:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Somerset Plaza.

8:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on SAS Street.

Saturday at 10:07 a.m., trespassing was reported on Hartland Avenue.

IN RANGELEY, Friday at 4:01 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN RANGELEY PLANTATION, Friday at 8:25 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Moose Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 9:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Brookside Drive.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 9:03 a.m., a caller from Waterville Road reported someone negotiated a worthless instrument.

9:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Greenwood Avenue.

2:59 p.m., threatening was reported at Skowhegan Fairgrounds Market Place.

5:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Red Bridge Road.

5:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Winter Street.

6:05 p.m., trespassing was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

6:56 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

7:32 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Fairview Avenue.

8:12 p.m., an assault was reported on Fairview Avenue.

9:53 p.m., harassment was reported on Bush Street.

10:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Indian Ridge.

11:26 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Big Bird Street.

Saturday at 9:34 a.m., an automobile theft was reported on Island Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 10:44 a.m., harassment was reported on Front Place.

2:39 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Armory Road.

5:41 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

6:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Drummond Avenue.

8:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

8:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

8:39 p.m., fireworks were reported on Merrill Street.

9:03 p.m., fireworks were reported on Prospect Street.

9:57 p.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

10:11 p.m., fireworks were reported on Prospect Street.

10:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:16 p.m., a fight was reported on The Concourse.

11:24 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Roosevelt Avenue.

Saturday at 12:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gilman Street.

12:51 a.m., noise was reported on Greylock Road.

1:01 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

1:20 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Silver Place.

3:32 a.m., harassment was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:39 a.m., noise was reported on Elm Street.

5:40 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 12:36 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported, no location given.

11:19 p.m., a caller from Lee Street reported someone was missing.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 4:33 p.m., a family fight was reported on Route 202.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 10:25 a.m., Joshua D. Allen, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on charges on two counts of theft, two counts of criminal trespassing and refusing to submit to arrest or detention following a report of shoplifting on Cony Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 8:08 a.m., Theodore E. Hastings, 60, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

9:50 a.m., Cecelia A. Smith, 36, of Frenchville, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and operating while license suspended or revoked.

12:47 p.m., Sean Michael Merchant, 28, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of operating without a license and violation of a protective order.

6:51 p.m., April J. Nelson, 54, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

8:51 p.m., Roy Alan Gross, 58, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 3:52 p.m., Dakota Thomas Sanford, 26, of Belfast, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Saturday at 1:45 a.m., Timothy J. Payne, 33, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 11:46 p.m., Tyler Greenlaw, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Also at 11:46 p.m., Travis Sheehan, 30, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Saturday at 12:57 a.m., Stacey Wilbur, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of OUI and refusing to submit.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 1:10 p.m., Matthew P. Kerwood, 32, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by deception following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

6:16 p.m., Shauna M. MacIntyre, 43, of Albion, was issued a summons on charges of assault and criminal mischief following a reported assault on Middle Street.

11:34 p.m., Amahde J. Carter, 20, of Sidney, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license following a traffic stop near Bangor Street and North Belfast Avenue.

11:53 p.m., Mykel J. Gambrel, 31, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating motorcycle without a license following a traffic stop on Water Street.

