IN ANSON, Sunday at 5:32 a.m., a fire was reported on Union Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 9:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mallard Lane.

9:24 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

10:56 a.m., harassment was reported on Ridge Road.

2:10 p.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Crossing Way.

2:50 p.m., theft was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

4:06 p.m., a loose parrot was reported South Chestnut Street.

6:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

8 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Water Street.

8:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

8:27 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Washington Street.

9:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Summer Haven Road and Civic Center Drive.

10:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Haven Road.

Sunday at 3:31 a.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on State Street.

IN BELGRADE, Satruday at 9:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spaulding Point Road.

IN BENTON, Saturday at 9:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Saturday at 11:30 p.m., noise was reported on St. John Drive.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Saturday at 9:14 p.m., noise was reported on Stinchfield Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 9:16 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Darling Avenue.

Sunday at 2:45 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Tardiff Road.

IN EUSTIS PLANTATION, Saturday at 10:49 a.m., power lines were reported down on Caldwell Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 8:41 p.m., fireworks were reported on Skowhegan Road.

8:43 p.m., fireworks were reported on Bray Avenue.

9:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 6:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Temple Road.

10:06 p.m., noise was reported on Starling Street.

10:17 p.m., noise was reported on Town Farm Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 2:48 p.m., theft was reported on Whitten Road.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 7:05 p.m., an assault was reported on Elm Street.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 6:12 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on East Madison Road.

8:49 p.m., an assault was reported on Nichols Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 9:53 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Mercer Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 8:49 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Oak Street.

8:57 a.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Technology Drive.

12:06 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Pleasant Street.

7:11 p.m., noise was reported on Summer Street.

7:26 p.m., a fight was reported on McGrath Pond Road.

7:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on McGrath Pond Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 11:05 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Hartland Avenue.

11:45 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Harriet Street.

11 p.m., loud noise was reported on Harriet Street.

11:45 p.m., loud noise was reported on School Street.

Sunday at 12:02 a.m., loud noise was reported on Noble Court.

IN RANGELEY, Saturday at 7:29 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Loon Lake Road.

IN ROME, Saturday at 10:26 p.m., fireworks were reported on Watson Pond Road.

10:27 p.m., fireworks were reported on Shore Estates Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 1:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Finson Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:49 a.m., mischief was reported on West Front Street.

2:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

6:28 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle problem was reported on St. Mark Street.

8:06 p.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was reported on Dinsmore Street.

9:53 p.m., loud noise was reported on Dudley Corner Road.

10:53 p.m., threatening was reported on South Factory Street.

Sunday at 9:09 a.m., a disturbance was reported on French Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:11 a.m., a burglary was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:11 a.m., a shoplifter was reported at JFK Plaza.

1:25 p.m., threatening was reported on The Concourse.

1:59 p.m., a caller from Waterville Commons Drive reported an unwanted person on the premises.

2:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Head of Falls off Front Street.

3:20 p.m., a hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Silver Street.

4:27 p.m., an assault was reported, no location given.

9:18 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

9:59 p.m., an assault was reported on Butler Court.

Sunday at 12:13 a.m., threatening was reported on Gold Street.

12:32 a.m., threatening was reported on Colby Street.

1:24 a.m., noise was reported on Elm Street.

2:53 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Interstate 95 northbound at mile marker 132.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 9:45 p.m., a traffic crash involving injury was reported near Maxwell Road and U.S. Route 2 West.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 6:48 a.m., a theft was reported on Augusta Road.

3:37 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Cushman Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:52 a.m., Ashely M. Heeter, 32, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant following a report of indecency on Denali Way.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 6:28 a.m., Tiffany Hall, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.

12:23 p.m., Shenandoah Bailey, 54, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Sunday at 5:30 a.m., Damon Moore, 18, of Kidder Street, was arrested on a charge of burglary.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:01 p.m., Mason G. Darveau, 19, of Whitefield, was issued a summons on a charge of motor vehicle speeding following a traffic stop on Bolton Hill Road.

9:20 p.m., Brandon Benson, 25, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of motor vehicle speeding following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

11:48 p.m., Staci Murray, 38, of Waldoboro, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended license following a traffic stop near South Belfast Avenue and Spring Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 9:49 a.m., Jefferey R. Philbrook, 36, of West Gardiner, was issued a summons on charges of criminal mischief and criminal trespassing following a report of trespassing on Bridge Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 3:12 p.m., Greg B. Cater, 54, of Canaan, was summoned on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

9:22 p.m., Clayton Alexander Turner, 25, of Albion, was summoned on charges of violating condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked.

