IN ANSON, Sunday at 5:32 a.m., a fire was reported on Union Street.
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 9:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mallard Lane.
9:24 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
10:56 a.m., harassment was reported on Ridge Road.
2:10 p.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Crossing Way.
2:50 p.m., theft was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
4:06 p.m., a loose parrot was reported South Chestnut Street.
6:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Road.
8 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Water Street.
8:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.
8:27 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Washington Street.
9:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Summer Haven Road and Civic Center Drive.
10:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Haven Road.
Sunday at 3:31 a.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on State Street.
IN BELGRADE, Satruday at 9:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spaulding Point Road.
IN BENTON, Saturday at 9:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Saturday at 11:30 p.m., noise was reported on St. John Drive.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Saturday at 9:14 p.m., noise was reported on Stinchfield Hill Road.
IN CLINTON, Saturday at 9:16 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Darling Avenue.
Sunday at 2:45 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Tardiff Road.
IN EUSTIS PLANTATION, Saturday at 10:49 a.m., power lines were reported down on Caldwell Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 8:41 p.m., fireworks were reported on Skowhegan Road.
8:43 p.m., fireworks were reported on Bray Avenue.
9:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.
IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 6:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Temple Road.
10:06 p.m., noise was reported on Starling Street.
10:17 p.m., noise was reported on Town Farm Road.
IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 2:48 p.m., theft was reported on Whitten Road.
IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 7:05 p.m., an assault was reported on Elm Street.
IN MADISON, Saturday at 6:12 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on East Madison Road.
8:49 p.m., an assault was reported on Nichols Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 9:53 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Mercer Road.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 8:49 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Oak Street.
8:57 a.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Technology Drive.
12:06 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Pleasant Street.
7:11 p.m., noise was reported on Summer Street.
7:26 p.m., a fight was reported on McGrath Pond Road.
7:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on McGrath Pond Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 11:05 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Hartland Avenue.
11:45 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Harriet Street.
11 p.m., loud noise was reported on Harriet Street.
11:45 p.m., loud noise was reported on School Street.
Sunday at 12:02 a.m., loud noise was reported on Noble Court.
IN RANGELEY, Saturday at 7:29 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Loon Lake Road.
IN ROME, Saturday at 10:26 p.m., fireworks were reported on Watson Pond Road.
10:27 p.m., fireworks were reported on Shore Estates Street.
IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 1:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Finson Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:49 a.m., mischief was reported on West Front Street.
2:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.
6:28 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle problem was reported on St. Mark Street.
8:06 p.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was reported on Dinsmore Street.
9:53 p.m., loud noise was reported on Dudley Corner Road.
10:53 p.m., threatening was reported on South Factory Street.
Sunday at 9:09 a.m., a disturbance was reported on French Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:11 a.m., a burglary was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
11:11 a.m., a shoplifter was reported at JFK Plaza.
1:25 p.m., threatening was reported on The Concourse.
1:59 p.m., a caller from Waterville Commons Drive reported an unwanted person on the premises.
2:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Head of Falls off Front Street.
3:20 p.m., a hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
4:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Silver Street.
4:27 p.m., an assault was reported, no location given.
9:18 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.
9:59 p.m., an assault was reported on Butler Court.
Sunday at 12:13 a.m., threatening was reported on Gold Street.
12:32 a.m., threatening was reported on Colby Street.
1:24 a.m., noise was reported on Elm Street.
2:53 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Interstate 95 northbound at mile marker 132.
IN WILTON, Saturday at 9:45 p.m., a traffic crash involving injury was reported near Maxwell Road and U.S. Route 2 West.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 6:48 a.m., a theft was reported on Augusta Road.
3:37 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Cushman Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:52 a.m., Ashely M. Heeter, 32, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant following a report of indecency on Denali Way.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 6:28 a.m., Tiffany Hall, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.
12:23 p.m., Shenandoah Bailey, 54, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Sunday at 5:30 a.m., Damon Moore, 18, of Kidder Street, was arrested on a charge of burglary.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:01 p.m., Mason G. Darveau, 19, of Whitefield, was issued a summons on a charge of motor vehicle speeding following a traffic stop on Bolton Hill Road.
9:20 p.m., Brandon Benson, 25, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of motor vehicle speeding following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
11:48 p.m., Staci Murray, 38, of Waldoboro, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended license following a traffic stop near South Belfast Avenue and Spring Road.
IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 9:49 a.m., Jefferey R. Philbrook, 36, of West Gardiner, was issued a summons on charges of criminal mischief and criminal trespassing following a report of trespassing on Bridge Street.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 3:12 p.m., Greg B. Cater, 54, of Canaan, was summoned on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.
9:22 p.m., Clayton Alexander Turner, 25, of Albion, was summoned on charges of violating condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked.
