IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 4:42 p.m., theft was reported on Eastern Avenue.

5:44 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Riverside Drive.

8:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Chapel Street.

9:04 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.

10:20 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Green Street.

10:47 p.m., a well-being check was made at Cony and Willow streets.

11:19 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Street.

Monday at 12:59 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on State Street.

3:50 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on North Street.

IN BELGRADE, Saturday at 9:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spaulding Point Road.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 10:46 a.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

10:48 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

2:27 p.m., trespassing was reported on Halls Bridge Road.

IN CHELSEA, Friday at 9:33 p.m., harassment was reported on Hallowell Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 11:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beaudoin Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 11:55 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

9:50 p.m., assault was reported on Summit Street.

9:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Newhall Street.

10:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

10:59 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Burns Street.

Monday, 12:50 a.m., assault was reported on Norridgewock Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 10:10 a.m., vandalism was reported on Wilton Road.

3:12 p.m., vandalism was reported on Pleasant Street.

3:46 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

10:26 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Industry Road.

11:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street and Farmington Falls Road.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 4:33 p.m., a well-being check was made on Chestnut Street.

5:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on School Street.

11:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Cannard Street.

Saturday at 8:39 a.m., harassment was reported on River Road.

10:58 a.m., a well-being check was made on Mechanic Street.

10:59 a.m., a well-being check was made at Lincoln Avenue and Freemont Street.

8:02 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Church Street.

11:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.

Sunday at 8:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lincoln Avenue.

11:44 a.m., a well-being check was made on Beech Street.

12:50 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Highland Avenue.

4:32 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Winter Street.

Monday at 1:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 9:53 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Elm Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 8:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weston Avenue.

IN MERCER, Sunday at 7:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brown Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 12:49 p.m., a well-being check was made on Beach Road.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Friday at 12:36 p.m., a well-being check was made on Seavey Corner Road.

Saturday at 5:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wings Mills Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 11:29 a.m., harassment was reported on Denise Avenue.

Monday, 12:48 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 9:01 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Cardinal Street.

11:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.

IN PITTSTON, Saturday at 1:27 p.m., theft was reported on Lancaster Road.

IN RANDOLPH, Saturday at 5:53 p.m., theft was reported on Jones Street.

IN RICHMOND, Monday July 13 at 5:07 p.m., and 8:28 p.m., a missing person was reported on Spruce Street.

5:58 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Alexander Reed and Boynton roads.

Tuesday July 14 at 2:24 p.m, an animal problem was reported on Mary Lane.

Wednesday at 12:21 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Main Street.

Thursday at 9:43 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Front Street.

10:23 a.m., fraud was reported on Fuller Street.

12:39 p.m., a well-being check was made on Westwood Acres Road.

Friday at 3:32 p.m., theft was reported on River Road.

3:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street in the area of the Southard House.

4:47 p.m., a well-being check was made on Main Street.

Saturday at 10:15 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Route 201.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 9:09 a.m., a disturbance was reported on French Street.

11:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pennell Street.

12:14 p.m., threatening was reported on Winter Street.

12:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pratt Court.

3:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

6:08 p.m., trespassing was reported on Malbons Mill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 2:36 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

5:02 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

6:27 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

6:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

7:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

7:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Gold Street.

8:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Street.

11:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilson Street.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 2:29 p.m., threatening was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINDSOR, Sunday at 3:59 p.m., a missing person was reported on South Belfast Road.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 10:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bay Street.

11:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bellevue Street and Monument Street.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 5:13 a.m., a well-being check was made on Second Cove Road.

8:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

Monday at 10:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Apple Farm Crossing.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 11:13 a.m., Justin Bryan Austin, 30, of Manchester, was arrested on a charge of violation of conditions of release at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.

Saturday at 4:38 p.m., an arrest was made following a motor vehicle stop on Route 3. No further information was available from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office by press time.

5:02 p.m., Brittany Nicole Gurney, 31, of Leeds, was arrested on a warrant at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.

Monday at 2:15 a.m., Susan Mae Doray, 36, of West Gardiner, was arrested on a probation hold and charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and operating under the influence (of drugs or drugs and alcohol), following a motor vehicle stop on Middle Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 9:27 p.m., Dylan Michael Drake, 22, of Hartford, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 10:38 p.m., Amber Leigh Heaton, 21, of Bowdoin, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized use of property, following the report of theft of a motor vehicle on Brunswick Avenue.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 4:22 p.m., Kevin Robert Miller, 31, of Hartland, was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge and a failure to appear to charge.

7:30 p.m., Meggan Wainwright, 39, of Madison, was arrested on a probation hold and a charge of operating under the influence with one prior.

11:07 p.m., Thomas Edgar Stevens, 49, of Fairfield, was arrested on two warrants, one for unlawful sexual touching and one for assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday, 5:05 p.m., Timothy A. Baker, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating without a license, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash, driving to endanger and criminal mischief.

Monday at 3:59 a.m., Adam J. Nutter, 25, of New Auburn, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 9:11 p.m., Perry C. Stone, 26, of Winthrop, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle after license suspended or revoked, attaching false plates and violating conditions of release, following the report of a traffic offense on Route 133.

