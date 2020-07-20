MANCHESTER — Bailey Plourde is back in the Maine Women’s Amateur. And right back where she left off.

Plourde, the 2018 champion, shot an even-par 73 to take the first-round lead at Augusta Country Club Monday morning. Plourde missed last year’s event while in Kentucky, where she plays for Centre College.

Plourde, playing out of Sheepscot Links Golf Club, caught fire to start, with a birdie on the first hole, an eagle on the fourth and another birdie on the seventh. A birdie on the 11th brought her to 4 under. She cooled from there, bogeying four of the final seven holes to return to even par.

Three players emerged in a tie for second at 3 over among top competitors coming in, with Martindale’s Kristin Kannegieser, Turner Highlands’s Ruby Haylock and Val Halla’s Erin Weimer turning in 76s. Val Halla’s Rachel Smith finished at 5-over 78.

Defending champion Jordan Laplume of Dunegrass Golf Club got off to a rocky start in her title defense, making the turn at 8-over 44, but she recovered to shoot 1 under on the back to finish at 80.

