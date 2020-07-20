Job Corps will host a virtual information session at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, according to a news release from the Job Corps Office in Augusta.

Those who are between the ages 16 and 24 and think they might want to apply to Job Corps, here’s what is needed to get started: Birth certificate, social security card, immunization records, school transcripts and IEP/504 if you have one, and income eligibility.

Career opportunities include: Carpentry, culinary arts, certified nursing assistant, welding, CISCO networking, heavy truck driving — CDL, electrical, automotive technology, medical office support, cement masonry and more.

To register or for more information, contact Jeff Sneddon at the Job Corps Office, 22 Armory St., Augusta, in the Buker Community Center, at 207-621-2350 or [email protected].

