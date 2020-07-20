It’s July, the hottest month of the Maine year, with long hours of daylight across the state, so we went to the beach to find thalassophiles – meaning, lovers of the sea. Beach people, in other words. Along Maine’s long coastline, it’s easy to find a beach where you can swim in icy water, snorkel with seaweed or connect with friends, while staying socially isolated.

