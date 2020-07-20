It’s July, the hottest month of the Maine year, with long hours of daylight across the state, so we went to the beach to find thalassophiles – meaning, lovers of the sea. Beach people, in other words. Along Maine’s long coastline, it’s easy to find a beach where you can swim in icy water, snorkel with seaweed or connect with friends, while staying socially isolated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Things to Do
Things to Do: Drive-thru performances, a pig roast and more
-
Things to Do
Take a day for an island getaway
-
Local & State
Developer facing lawsuit, embezzlement accusations files for bankruptcy
-
Food & Dining
Bar Guide: Portland bartenders serve up refreshing takes on the spirits of summer